Tv20detroit.com
These are the illnesses local docs are seeing as kids go back to school
(WXYZ) — As many parents know, the kickoff to the new school year can also kick off a series of visits to the doctor's office. Whether it's the little kids who are still learning proper hand hygiene, or old kids sharing clothes and accessories - the potential ailments facing kids change as they age.
MIGOP SOS candidate tried to kill family, court docs claim
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Republican candidate for Michigan Secretary of State Kristina Karamo allegedly tried to kill her husband and children, according to court filings obtained by 6 News media partner MLive. According to the documents, Karamo’s ex-husband, Adom Karamo, wanted more parenting time with the couple’s two daughters and made the allegations in Oakland […]
WWMTCw
3 motorcyclist deaths in 8 days, spark safety recommendations from state police
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan State police is pleading with motorcyclists to slow down after the agency investigated three motorcyclist deaths over just eight days. "We just want to get a message out there to our motorcycle public to go back and revisit the motorcycle safety guidelines and start implementing them again in your travels," Michigan State Police Lt. Duwayne Robinson said.
nbc25news.com
25-year-old drowning victim found in Waterford Lake identified
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the body of 25-year-old Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez from Chiapas, Mexico was found floating in Waterford Township's Williams Lake Thursday morning. Investigators say that he accidentally drowned. New links: One dead in Saginaw County after several traffic crashes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body identified in Waterford drowning incident
Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, 25, of Chiapas, Mexico, was found floating Thursday in Waterford Township's Williams Lake. His body was identified Saturday and his death was ruled as accidental drowning. He was found floating facedown behind a home in the 6800 block of Brightwood Court in Waterford Township on Thursday morning after a 911 caller reported seeing a body. ...
It’s Michigan law to start school after Labor Day. So why are most starting earlier?
A state law in place for 16 years mandates that all Michigan public schools start after Labor Day, but only a quarter of the state’s districts plan to kick off their school year on Tuesday, Sept. 6 this year. Of Michigan’s 517 public K-12 districts, 388, or 75%, have...
foxwilmington.com
Michigan Family Rescued From House Fire by 3 Teens
Three Michigan teens rescued a family from a house fire. Chase Adams, Colin Anderson and Ethan Morche were heading down a suburban street when smoke started pouring from a house. The three teenagers exited the vehicle and decided to help. While calling 911, they were able to rescue the residents to safety. At one point, Chase feared Ethan was trapped in the blazing house. Thankfully, the friends just suffered minor smoke inhalation from the incident.
Michigan State Police traffic stop ends in crash
CLINTON CO., Mich. (WLNS) – An attempted traffic stop by Michigan State Police ends in several charges for one driver in Shiawassee County. According to a tweet from Michigan State Police, troopers tried to pull over a car driving 97 miles per hour on I-69 in Clinton County on Saturday. The suspect drove away and […]
Detroit News
Has crime fallen after two Michigan counties stopped charging for certain crimes?
Lansing — A year after prosecutors in Ingham and Washtenaw counties announced plans to address racial disparities in the criminal justice system by declining to issue some gun and drug charges, the impact of the policies remains unclear, in part because the prosecutors have not released certain crime data.
Metro Detroit couple injured in Wexford County crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe Park couple is recovering after a crash along M-115, just south of Cadillac on Saturday.The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on M-115 near the intersection with 48 Road. A Michigan State Police trooper was working traffic detail at the time and the crash was captured on his dash camera. According to MSP, a 75-year-old Grosse Pointe Park man was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when he veered off the roadway before striking a large tree on the opposite side of the road. His 75-year-old wife was also injured in the crash. Both were taken to Munson Medical Center in Cadillac but the passenger was later taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, due to the extent of her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.It's unclear if the driver will face charges.WATCH the video in the tweet below:
interlochenpublicradio.org
Report: More Michigan 3rd graders at risk of being held back for poor reading test scores
More Michigan school children are falling behind academically. The new report on retention eligibility under the Read by Grade Three law is based on spring test scores. According to Michigan State University's Education Policy Innovation Collaborative, 5.8% of third graders were eligible to be retained based on their spring reading test scores.
Coast Guard recovers unidentified body 12 miles from Lake Michigan shoreline
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI — An unidentified male body was found in Lake Michigan Sunday, 12 miles from the shoreline of the Berrien County village of Shoreham. A sailboat captain found the body and contacted authorities at 11:35 a.m., according to a news release from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.
abc57.com
Fugitive Friday for September 2, 2022
Donetta Smith is wanted out of Shelby Co for unlawful possession of a syringe. If you have any information about this fugitive's whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. Justin Main is wanted out of Michigan for parole violation with the original convictions of burglary and controlled substance....
Suspects hit victim head-on in St. Clair Shores carjacking police believe is connected to other crimes
Police in St. Clair Shores believe a carjacking early Friday morning may be related to a string of other crimes in the city. The suspects are believed to be between 15-18 years old.
Tv20detroit.com
FOREVER HOME: Alicia
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There are hundreds of older children in Michigan who are waiting for a family to bring them into their homes. In our regular series, Forever Home, we get to meet one of them. Alicia’s love for animals was apparent from the get-go. “I’m really...
Tv20detroit.com
Strange lights spotted in Utah sky on Labor Day morning
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — Many thought Labor Day was off to an extraterrestrial start after a strange strand of lights appeared over the Utah sky. However, the lights were Starlink Satellites, according to findstarlink.com. A video from Josue Garay shows the satellites in Salt Lake City. Garay...
deadlinedetroit.com
Lawsuit: Black Woman Alleges White Metro Detroit Bank Workers Wouldn't Deposit Casino Jackpot Check
Lizzie Pugh, a Black Detroit public schools retiree, has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that white employees at Fifth Third Bank in Livonia refused to cash and deposit her slot machine jackpot check. She won it during a church outing to the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant.
Thousands participate in 2022 Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk
MACKINAW CITY, MI — Since its inception in 1958, the Mackinac Bridge Walk has grown to routinely attract thousands each year to Northern Michigan on Labor Day. This year was no different as the world’s fifth largest suspension bridge, opened in 1957 to connect Michigan’s two peninsulas, shut down to motorists from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, Sept. 5.
33 of the Best Fall Festivals in Michigan for 2022
In addition to sweater weather, football games, and apple picking, fall festivals are one of the most delightful fall activities we have to look forward to in Michigan. Look carefully, and you’ll find unique celebrations popping up everywhere. The rodeo at Charlotte’s Frontier Days, the gigantic bonfire at Iron River’s celebration, and the pumpkin smashing drama at Pond Hill Farm (Harbor Springs) just scratch the surface of what’s planned for September and October in Michigan.
Open jobs, a worker shortage, nurses needed and more mid-Michigan labor news
SAGINAW, MI — Monday, Sept. 5, is Labor Day, a holiday to recognize the American labor movement and celebrate workers, and the unofficial end of summer. Here’s some recent mid-Michigan labor news to catch up on this holiday weekend:. Inflation, staffing woes trouble mid-Michigan’s small businesses. The...
