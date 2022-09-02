ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

WLNS

MIGOP SOS candidate tried to kill family, court docs claim

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Republican candidate for Michigan Secretary of State Kristina Karamo allegedly tried to kill her husband and children, according to court filings obtained by 6 News media partner MLive. According to the documents, Karamo’s ex-husband, Adom Karamo, wanted more parenting time with the couple’s two daughters and made the allegations in Oakland […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

3 motorcyclist deaths in 8 days, spark safety recommendations from state police

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan State police is pleading with motorcyclists to slow down after the agency investigated three motorcyclist deaths over just eight days. "We just want to get a message out there to our motorcycle public to go back and revisit the motorcycle safety guidelines and start implementing them again in your travels," Michigan State Police Lt. Duwayne Robinson said.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

25-year-old drowning victim found in Waterford Lake identified

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the body of 25-year-old Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez from Chiapas, Mexico was found floating in Waterford Township's Williams Lake Thursday morning. Investigators say that he accidentally drowned. New links: One dead in Saginaw County after several traffic crashes...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
#High School#Mass Shooting#The Elementary School#Homeland Security#Violent Crime#Oxford#7 Action News
The Detroit Free Press

Body identified in Waterford drowning incident

Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, 25, of Chiapas, Mexico, was found floating Thursday in Waterford Township's Williams Lake. His body was identified Saturday and his death was ruled as accidental drowning. He was found floating facedown behind a home in the 6800 block of Brightwood Court in Waterford Township on Thursday morning after a 911 caller reported seeing a body. ...
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
foxwilmington.com

Michigan Family Rescued From House Fire by 3 Teens

Three Michigan teens rescued a family from a house fire. Chase Adams, Colin Anderson and Ethan Morche were heading down a suburban street when smoke started pouring from a house. The three teenagers exited the vehicle and decided to help. While calling 911, they were able to rescue the residents to safety. At one point, Chase feared Ethan was trapped in the blazing house. Thankfully, the friends just suffered minor smoke inhalation from the incident.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan State Police traffic stop ends in crash

CLINTON CO., Mich. (WLNS) – An attempted traffic stop by Michigan State Police ends in several charges for one driver in Shiawassee County. According to a tweet from Michigan State Police, troopers tried to pull over a car driving 97 miles per hour on I-69 in Clinton County on Saturday. The suspect drove away and […]
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Metro Detroit couple injured in Wexford County crash

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe Park couple is recovering after a crash along M-115, just south of Cadillac on Saturday.The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on M-115 near the intersection with 48 Road. A Michigan State Police trooper was working traffic detail at the time and the crash was captured on his dash camera. According to MSP, a 75-year-old Grosse Pointe Park man was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when he veered off the roadway before striking a large tree on the opposite side of the road. His 75-year-old wife was also injured in the crash. Both were taken to Munson Medical Center in Cadillac but the passenger was later taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, due to the extent of her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.It's unclear if the driver will face charges.WATCH the video in the tweet below:
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Fugitive Friday for September 2, 2022

Donetta Smith is wanted out of Shelby Co for unlawful possession of a syringe. If you have any information about this fugitive's whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. Justin Main is wanted out of Michigan for parole violation with the original convictions of burglary and controlled substance....
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

FOREVER HOME: Alicia

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There are hundreds of older children in Michigan who are waiting for a family to bring them into their homes. In our regular series, Forever Home, we get to meet one of them. Alicia’s love for animals was apparent from the get-go. “I’m really...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Strange lights spotted in Utah sky on Labor Day morning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — Many thought Labor Day was off to an extraterrestrial start after a strange strand of lights appeared over the Utah sky. However, the lights were Starlink Satellites, according to findstarlink.com. A video from Josue Garay shows the satellites in Salt Lake City. Garay...
UTAH STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Thousands participate in 2022 Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk

MACKINAW CITY, MI — Since its inception in 1958, the Mackinac Bridge Walk has grown to routinely attract thousands each year to Northern Michigan on Labor Day. This year was no different as the world’s fifth largest suspension bridge, opened in 1957 to connect Michigan’s two peninsulas, shut down to motorists from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, Sept. 5.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Kids

33 of the Best Fall Festivals in Michigan for 2022

In addition to sweater weather, football games, and apple picking, fall festivals are one of the most delightful fall activities we have to look forward to in Michigan. Look carefully, and you’ll find unique celebrations popping up everywhere. The rodeo at Charlotte’s Frontier Days, the gigantic bonfire at Iron River’s celebration, and the pumpkin smashing drama at Pond Hill Farm (Harbor Springs) just scratch the surface of what’s planned for September and October in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE

