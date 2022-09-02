Santa dropped off an early present to The Villages: Spanish Springs will welcome back the community Christmas parade this year. And to make things more festive, the annual event presented by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department will happen on the same day as the Tree Lighting Festival on Dec. 2 at Spanish Springs Town Square. “We thought we’d add another festive experience for our residents to have at Spanish Springs,” said John Rohan, director of recreation and parks. “It’s a great location, easily accessible. It’s a great route. We’re really excited about a new venue. It’s going to be a great parade.” Staff at the recreation department and The Villages Entertainment are coming together to make sure both events are enjoyable for residents.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO