ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocala-news.com

Cross-stitch class returns to Fort King National Historic Landmark this weekend

The Fort King National Historic Landmark is continuing its series of historic cooking and crafting classes this weekend with ‘Cross Stitch.’. On Saturday, September 10, from 10 a.m. until noon, class participants will learn how pioneer women passed the time while creating a cross-stitch piece that can be taken home.
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Christmas parade back at Spanish Springs

Santa dropped off an early present to The Villages: Spanish Springs will welcome back the community Christmas parade this year. And to make things more festive, the annual event presented by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department will happen on the same day as the Tree Lighting Festival on Dec. 2 at Spanish Springs Town Square. “We thought we’d add another festive experience for our residents to have at Spanish Springs,” said John Rohan, director of recreation and parks. “It’s a great location, easily accessible. It’s a great route. We’re really excited about a new venue. It’s going to be a great parade.” Staff at the recreation department and The Villages Entertainment are coming together to make sure both events are enjoyable for residents.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Lane, sidewalk closures along S Magnolia Avenue through September 30

Due to construction in the area, lane and sidewalk closures will be in place along S Magnolia Avenue, from State Road 40 to SE 8th Street, beginning on Tuesday, September 6 through Friday, September 30. All necessary devices will be in place to redirect pedestrians and vehicle traffic in the...
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocala, FL
Entertainment
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
sltablet.com

Resurfacing scheduled for North Ridge Boulevard, Clermont (Beginning Sept 6)

CLERMONT – The resurfacing of North Ridge Boulevard between Grand Highway and just east of Citrus Tower Boulevard is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Sept. 6. The City of Clermont has hired Ranger Construction to complete the work. Crews are scheduled to begin Tuesday at S. Grand Highway and work east to remove and replace the top layer of asphalt. When they reach Pacific Avenue, the paving operation will turn and work west back to S. Grand Highway.
CLERMONT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Inclement Weather
ocala-news.com

Egret On Rooftop In Ocala

This egret chose to get some rest on the rooftop of an Ocala home. Thanks to Tina Worrell for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
mynews13.com

Ocala family displaced after tree falls through their roof

OCALA, Fla. - A tree crashed down on an Ocala apartment complex, forcing 12 families out of their homes. It’s the same complex that a tornado severely damaged back in March. Spectrum News learned many of those families are back home, but one still can’t return. What You...
OCALA, FL
hernandosun.com

Rogers Park unveils new renovations

Hernando County Government and Parks and Recreation unveiled the newly remodeled Rogers Park after a four-week hiatus on Friday, August 12th, 2022. Some of the upgrades include a 200 linear foot seawall and sea cap, removal of the existing playground and installation of a brand new ADA compliant aquatica themed playground with soft, artificial turf.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Arts
Villages Daily Sun

Boys and Girls Club in Leesburg starts new season

After-school activities at The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Florida in Leesburg are back in session after relocating to a new building in June. The organization moved to the other side of Red Raider Road in Leesburg to provide extra space for students, and it welcomes people to apply to become volunteers or to fill open positions.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

‘Million dollar mile’ walking path due for completion later this month

A controversial walking path branded by an official as the “million dollar mile” is due for completion later this month. The Lake Miona Walking Trail is under construction along Buena Vista Boulevard. It is due for completion on Sept. 23, with a grand opening ceremony to follow, according to the District Office in The Villages.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

The Villages Scuba Club plans ninth trip to Bonaire

There are certain moments in life that are so breathtaking, you never forget them. Members of The Villages Scuba Club will have another chance to create those moments coming up soon. From Sept. 10-17, 51 club members are taking a trip to Bonaire, an island in the Leeward Antilles in...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights a new hangout spot

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re looking for a new hangout spot, this magical bar-slash-bistro lounge might be for you!. In this week’s Weekly Buzz, take a look at this hidden gem in Ocala that blends fantasy and pop culture with specialty food and drinks.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Wilma McIver Andrews

Wilma McIver Andrews, 91, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, August 24, 2022. She grew up in Marion, NC. After graduating from East Tennessee State University, she went to Cedar Key, Florida to teach school. Wilma met her husband Dan in 1952 and they were married the following summer. They...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Villager to ask judge for his freedom after illicit visit to neighborhood pool

A Villager will ask a judge for his freedom after an illicit visit to his neighborhood pool. William Scott Ragains, 63, who lives in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire, has been held without bond since Aug. 17 at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was jailed after a warrant was issued for a violation of his community control.
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy