Central Florida Hidden LuxuryLydia BellMicanopy, FL
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
ocala-news.com
Cross-stitch class returns to Fort King National Historic Landmark this weekend
The Fort King National Historic Landmark is continuing its series of historic cooking and crafting classes this weekend with ‘Cross Stitch.’. On Saturday, September 10, from 10 a.m. until noon, class participants will learn how pioneer women passed the time while creating a cross-stitch piece that can be taken home.
Villages Daily Sun
Christmas parade back at Spanish Springs
Santa dropped off an early present to The Villages: Spanish Springs will welcome back the community Christmas parade this year. And to make things more festive, the annual event presented by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department will happen on the same day as the Tree Lighting Festival on Dec. 2 at Spanish Springs Town Square. “We thought we’d add another festive experience for our residents to have at Spanish Springs,” said John Rohan, director of recreation and parks. “It’s a great location, easily accessible. It’s a great route. We’re really excited about a new venue. It’s going to be a great parade.” Staff at the recreation department and The Villages Entertainment are coming together to make sure both events are enjoyable for residents.
ocala-news.com
Lane, sidewalk closures along S Magnolia Avenue through September 30
Due to construction in the area, lane and sidewalk closures will be in place along S Magnolia Avenue, from State Road 40 to SE 8th Street, beginning on Tuesday, September 6 through Friday, September 30. All necessary devices will be in place to redirect pedestrians and vehicle traffic in the...
WCJB
Ocala City Council will meet about a potential beer and wine license for a 7-Eleven
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council is considering giving a beer and wine license to 7-Eleven on Tuesday. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. It will be held at the council chamber located on the second floor of the Ocala City Hall. The Ocala City Council had...
75 Awesome and Free Things to do in Orlando this Fall
Planning romantic dates with your honey doesn't have to be expensive, and Orlando has a good lineup of free things to do that won't cost you a dime to enjoy! Now that summer is slowly making way for fall and... The post 75 Awesome and Free Things to do in Orlando this Fall appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
sltablet.com
Resurfacing scheduled for North Ridge Boulevard, Clermont (Beginning Sept 6)
CLERMONT – The resurfacing of North Ridge Boulevard between Grand Highway and just east of Citrus Tower Boulevard is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Sept. 6. The City of Clermont has hired Ranger Construction to complete the work. Crews are scheduled to begin Tuesday at S. Grand Highway and work east to remove and replace the top layer of asphalt. When they reach Pacific Avenue, the paving operation will turn and work west back to S. Grand Highway.
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County hosting adoption event for 15 rescued beagles
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC) will host an adoption event on Friday, September 9 for the 15 beagles that were rescued last month from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. Approximately 4,000 beagles were removed from the Envigo laboratory breeding facility due to multiple violations for such issues...
villages-news.com
Villager with house known for mermaid brings co-mingled colors into compliance
A Villager known for a mermaid mural on her house has brought her co-mingled colors into compliance. Erin Kellett, who lives at 1012 Aloha Way in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, is back in good standing with Community Standards. Last month, Kellett was ordered by the Village Center Community...
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Sunset Over Northwest Ocala’s Farm Country
Check out this beautiful sunset over northwest Ocala’s farm country. Thanks to Donna Candow for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Egret On Rooftop In Ocala
This egret chose to get some rest on the rooftop of an Ocala home. Thanks to Tina Worrell for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
mynews13.com
Ocala family displaced after tree falls through their roof
OCALA, Fla. - A tree crashed down on an Ocala apartment complex, forcing 12 families out of their homes. It’s the same complex that a tornado severely damaged back in March. Spectrum News learned many of those families are back home, but one still can’t return. What You...
hernandosun.com
Rogers Park unveils new renovations
Hernando County Government and Parks and Recreation unveiled the newly remodeled Rogers Park after a four-week hiatus on Friday, August 12th, 2022. Some of the upgrades include a 200 linear foot seawall and sea cap, removal of the existing playground and installation of a brand new ADA compliant aquatica themed playground with soft, artificial turf.
Villages Daily Sun
Boys and Girls Club in Leesburg starts new season
After-school activities at The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Florida in Leesburg are back in session after relocating to a new building in June. The organization moved to the other side of Red Raider Road in Leesburg to provide extra space for students, and it welcomes people to apply to become volunteers or to fill open positions.
villages-news.com
‘Million dollar mile’ walking path due for completion later this month
A controversial walking path branded by an official as the “million dollar mile” is due for completion later this month. The Lake Miona Walking Trail is under construction along Buena Vista Boulevard. It is due for completion on Sept. 23, with a grand opening ceremony to follow, according to the District Office in The Villages.
City council must rehear request for beer/wine sales for proposed 7-Eleven store at SE 25th Avenue and Maricamp Road
A controversial question of whether a proposed 7-Eleven convenience store in Southeast Ocala can sell alcohol will get a rehearing before Ocala City Council tomorrow because of a technical error: a public notice of the last hearing was sent out to residents too late. After a lengthy meeting on Aug....
Villages Daily Sun
The Villages Scuba Club plans ninth trip to Bonaire
There are certain moments in life that are so breathtaking, you never forget them. Members of The Villages Scuba Club will have another chance to create those moments coming up soon. From Sept. 10-17, 51 club members are taking a trip to Bonaire, an island in the Leeward Antilles in...
ocala-news.com
Silver Springs resident discusses Marion County’s affordable activities, crime rate
I have just read the letters expressing various opinions of Ocala and Marion County, and I’m once again appalled. People continually complain that there is nothing to do here. My family has never found a lack of entertainment, but we put in the effort to look. Both parks and...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights a new hangout spot
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re looking for a new hangout spot, this magical bar-slash-bistro lounge might be for you!. In this week’s Weekly Buzz, take a look at this hidden gem in Ocala that blends fantasy and pop culture with specialty food and drinks.
ocala-news.com
Wilma McIver Andrews
Wilma McIver Andrews, 91, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, August 24, 2022. She grew up in Marion, NC. After graduating from East Tennessee State University, she went to Cedar Key, Florida to teach school. Wilma met her husband Dan in 1952 and they were married the following summer. They...
villages-news.com
Villager to ask judge for his freedom after illicit visit to neighborhood pool
A Villager will ask a judge for his freedom after an illicit visit to his neighborhood pool. William Scott Ragains, 63, who lives in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire, has been held without bond since Aug. 17 at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was jailed after a warrant was issued for a violation of his community control.
