ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

Massachusetts, Rhode Island Rainfall Totals: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

The Rainiest Month in Massachusetts May Not be What You Expect

As I write this I'm looking out the window on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington and I'm delighted to see rain steadily hitting the ground. I don't think anyone in the Berkshires or Massachusetts would argue that rain is much needed in our area and to get two days of the wet stuff is welcomed by many. Sure, it's a bit dark and dreary but I'll take it if it means alleviating the drought conditions that we have been dealing with for the past several weeks. It definitely has been a weird and dry summer but many can't complain about the beautiful days we have had over the past couple of months.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookline, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
County
Suffolk County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Boston, MA
Government
City
Somerville, MA
City
Cambridge, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Suffolk County, MA
Health
Suffolk County, MA
Government
CBS Boston

Smoked salmon sold in Massachusetts recalled

BOSTON – Smoked salmon sold in several states including Massachusetts is being voluntarily recalled.The FDA reported the fish has possible listeria contamination.St. James Smokehouse distributed the four ounce salmon packages between February and June.There have not yet been any reported illnesses. For complete details, click here. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Flooding shuts down I-95 in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, RI - Flooding from heavy rain shut down I-95 in both directions in Providence, Rhode Island Monday afternoon. The highway was closed at Eddy Street and some drivers were stranded for hours. Multiple cars were stuck and people abandoned their vehicles in the floodwaters at the Thurbers Ave. curve. Route 10 in Providence was also closed in both directions. Governor Dan McKee urged Rhode Islanders to avoid travel during the heavy rain. The flooding was cleared and the major roadways were reopened by 7:00 p.m. 
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

Flash flood warning issued to parts of northeastern Massachusetts; heavy rain and thunderstorms expected to continue till Tuesday

On Monday morning, meteorologists issued a flash flood warning to parts of Middlesex County, towns and municipalities above Boston, as heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue on through Tuesday. National Weather Service meteorologists issued the early Monday morning flood warning for residents of Waltham, Malden, Medford, Woburn, Reading...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
WCVB

How much rain has fallen in Massachusetts from early September storm

BOSTON — Flood watches were posted across much of Massachusetts and the northeast amid the continued threat for torrential downpours across already saturated ground. Life threatening flash flooding was reported in parts of Rhode Island on Monday afternoon, as heavy rain transformed roads into scenes that resembled small ponds and lakes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus West Nile Virus#Mosquito#Fever#Diseases#General Health#Wnv#Greater Boston#Dph#Eastern
rinewstoday.com

Rare shark species captured off RI coast by local filmmakers

Wildlife cinematographers encounter “phantom” sharks off the coast of Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Wildlife cinematographers Joe Romeiro and his wife, URI marine biologist and PhD student Lauren Romeiro, have documented rare video footage and still photographs of rare porbeagle sharks swimming off the coast of RI and Southeastern Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCVB

Flood warning issued as rain continues for some in Massachusetts

BOSTON — Heavy rain and downpours that have led to localized flash flooding continue to impact parts of Massachusetts Tuesday. A flood warning is in effect through 4:15 p.m. for parts of Bristol, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth and Worcester counties. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected Tuesday in several towns.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WCVB

Dog found dead with severe burns in Lynn, Massachusetts

LYNN, Mass. — Lynn police are investigating a disturbing incident in the Massachusetts city, as a severely-burned dog was found dead. Officers responded to Curwin Circle at about 12:30 p.m. after neighbors found the dog's body in a wooded area. Lynn police have only confirmed at this time that...
LYNN, MA
whdh.com

Boston ranked one of the worst retirement cities, according to study

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is ranked one of the worst cities to retire in, according to a study from Home Bay. The study compared the 50 most-populous U.S. metro areas across several metrics including the percent of the metro area population that is 60 years or older and the number of statewide certified Medicare providers per 100,000 residents. Boston is among the 10 worst retirement cities with a score of 77.77%.
wgbh.org

What does new data tell us about abortions in Massachusetts? 5 key takeaways.

Even before the Supreme Court of the United States overturned the constitutional right to abortion in June, abortion providers in Massachusetts had been seeing more out-of-state patients. That's one of the main takeaways from new data on abortion in Massachusetts, which the state released in August. The numbers detail how...
WCVB

Massachusetts district attorney 2022 primary election results

BOSTON — Democratic and Republican voters in parts of Massachusetts are selecting which district attorney candidate should represent their party in November's general election. Many parts of the Commonwealth have candidates running unopposed or candidates of only one political party facing off. The Democratic primary for Suffolk district attorney...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy