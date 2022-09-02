Read full article on original website
Related
Fish Sold In Massachusetts Recalled Over Possible Listeria Contamination
Heads up, friends in the beautiful Berkshires. I'm once again spreading the word concerning a food recall due to a potential health threat. And I know I've said this before, but doesn't it seem like these recalls are happening more and more recently?. Our friends at the Food and Drug...
Upper Valley vet warns about respiratory illness circulating among dogs in New Hampshire￼
The disease has in some cases been fatal, and details like mortality rate, spread and case counts remain unknown. Read the story on VTDigger here: Upper Valley vet warns about respiratory illness circulating among dogs in New Hampshire￼.
nbcboston.com
Massachusetts, Rhode Island Rainfall Totals: How Much Did We Get?
Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
The Rainiest Month in Massachusetts May Not be What You Expect
As I write this I'm looking out the window on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington and I'm delighted to see rain steadily hitting the ground. I don't think anyone in the Berkshires or Massachusetts would argue that rain is much needed in our area and to get two days of the wet stuff is welcomed by many. Sure, it's a bit dark and dreary but I'll take it if it means alleviating the drought conditions that we have been dealing with for the past several weeks. It definitely has been a weird and dry summer but many can't complain about the beautiful days we have had over the past couple of months.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smoked salmon sold in Massachusetts recalled
BOSTON – Smoked salmon sold in several states including Massachusetts is being voluntarily recalled.The FDA reported the fish has possible listeria contamination.St. James Smokehouse distributed the four ounce salmon packages between February and June.There have not yet been any reported illnesses. For complete details, click here.
Flooding shuts down I-95 in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, RI - Flooding from heavy rain shut down I-95 in both directions in Providence, Rhode Island Monday afternoon. The highway was closed at Eddy Street and some drivers were stranded for hours. Multiple cars were stuck and people abandoned their vehicles in the floodwaters at the Thurbers Ave. curve. Route 10 in Providence was also closed in both directions. Governor Dan McKee urged Rhode Islanders to avoid travel during the heavy rain. The flooding was cleared and the major roadways were reopened by 7:00 p.m.
Flash flood warning issued to parts of northeastern Massachusetts; heavy rain and thunderstorms expected to continue till Tuesday
On Monday morning, meteorologists issued a flash flood warning to parts of Middlesex County, towns and municipalities above Boston, as heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue on through Tuesday. National Weather Service meteorologists issued the early Monday morning flood warning for residents of Waltham, Malden, Medford, Woburn, Reading...
WCVB
How much rain has fallen in Massachusetts from early September storm
BOSTON — Flood watches were posted across much of Massachusetts and the northeast amid the continued threat for torrential downpours across already saturated ground. Life threatening flash flooding was reported in parts of Rhode Island on Monday afternoon, as heavy rain transformed roads into scenes that resembled small ponds and lakes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
rinewstoday.com
Rare shark species captured off RI coast by local filmmakers
Wildlife cinematographers encounter “phantom” sharks off the coast of Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Wildlife cinematographers Joe Romeiro and his wife, URI marine biologist and PhD student Lauren Romeiro, have documented rare video footage and still photographs of rare porbeagle sharks swimming off the coast of RI and Southeastern Massachusetts.
Heavy rain Tuesday could lead to flash flooding in Massachusetts
Persistent rain, turning heavy at times, is expected throughout Massachusetts Tuesday and it could lead to some localized flash flooding. Following a drought-filled summer, permeated by only passing thunderstorms, Massachusetts is expecting a day of heavy rain after precipitation first started moving into the state on Labor Day. The National...
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
WCVB
Flood warning issued as rain continues for some in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Heavy rain and downpours that have led to localized flash flooding continue to impact parts of Massachusetts Tuesday. A flood warning is in effect through 4:15 p.m. for parts of Bristol, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth and Worcester counties. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected Tuesday in several towns.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Dog found dead with severe burns in Lynn, Massachusetts
LYNN, Mass. — Lynn police are investigating a disturbing incident in the Massachusetts city, as a severely-burned dog was found dead. Officers responded to Curwin Circle at about 12:30 p.m. after neighbors found the dog's body in a wooded area. Lynn police have only confirmed at this time that...
whdh.com
Boston ranked one of the worst retirement cities, according to study
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is ranked one of the worst cities to retire in, according to a study from Home Bay. The study compared the 50 most-populous U.S. metro areas across several metrics including the percent of the metro area population that is 60 years or older and the number of statewide certified Medicare providers per 100,000 residents. Boston is among the 10 worst retirement cities with a score of 77.77%.
wgbh.org
What does new data tell us about abortions in Massachusetts? 5 key takeaways.
Even before the Supreme Court of the United States overturned the constitutional right to abortion in June, abortion providers in Massachusetts had been seeing more out-of-state patients. That's one of the main takeaways from new data on abortion in Massachusetts, which the state released in August. The numbers detail how...
Here are the 20 Safest Cities and Towns in Massachusetts in 2022
The national crime and safety data experts at SafeWise updated its 8th Annual Safest Cities report, including the 20 Safest Cities in Massachusetts of 2022. SafeWise uses FBI and U.S. Census data to determine the safest cities in America. SEE THE LIST BELOW: The 20 Safest Cities and Towns in...
Black bear hunting in Massachusetts begins this week
The first day after Labor Day is the annual beginning of the first season of black bear hunting in Massachusetts.
WCVB
Massachusetts family holds snow cone fundraiser for Ukrainian family they took in
DOVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts family is raising money for a mother and daughter from Ukraine, who they welcomed into their home about two weeks ago. On Sunday, the family in Dover held a snow cone fundraiser to help their Ukrainian family friends get on their feet. Alisa Kapinos...
WCVB
Massachusetts district attorney 2022 primary election results
BOSTON — Democratic and Republican voters in parts of Massachusetts are selecting which district attorney candidate should represent their party in November's general election. Many parts of the Commonwealth have candidates running unopposed or candidates of only one political party facing off. The Democratic primary for Suffolk district attorney...
WCVB
National Parks offering colonial-era history in Concord and Lincoln, Massachusetts
Imagine the Cape without the National Seashore and what would Lexington and Concord be without Minute Man National Historical Park? Each year 1 million visitors come to see where the shot heard round the world was fired. Barrett’s Mill Farm produces a bounty of vegetables, flowers and fruit for a...
Comments / 0