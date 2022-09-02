ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tennessee woman gets stolen truck back, shocked to find what’s inside

WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tBsIy_0hg5d9ON00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Her stolen truck was found, but when a Memphis woman got it back, she got more than she bargained for.

“I said, Roger — my husband is Roger — I said Roger, I don’t want to keep this stuff,” Christy Pennington said. “It’s just scary to me.”

USPS inspector stops package with 10 pounds of methamphetamine in it, DeKalb Co. man arrested

It all started June 29 in a parking lot off Front Street, where Pennington’s husband parked his 2005 red Chevy Silverado Truck.

Pennington’s truck

“My husband went outside to go to work, and it was gone,” she said.

About an hour later, police pulled up. They asked questions, combed for evidence, and put together a report.

“We thought it was gone,” Pennington said.

Athens man found with missing Mississippi girl released from jail

But weeks later, officers spotted the truck on Mt. Moriah Road. They say the driver had threatened someone’s life and when they tried to pull him over, he lead them on a chase into Mississippi, ditching Pennington’s truck before he was put into handcuffs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zWykw_0hg5d9ON00
Police say Stacey Hardwick was in Pennington’s truck

“When they called and told us, we were like, wow that’s something,” Pennington said.

On August 11, Pennington was able to get the truck from the impound lot. She showed us these pictures of what it looked like.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MnO1u_0hg5d9ON00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QqqRz_0hg5d9ON00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Twrn6_0hg5d9ON00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p8Zhj_0hg5d9ON00
Pictures Pennington shared with WREG


“RAM” had been slapped on the back of it. The bed was full of tires and dirty tools. The inside was worse. None of it belonged to her.

Pennington said right away, her husband started sifting through it.

“He found several bags. One was a bunch of junk. Glasses, stuff like that. Then another bag was full of panties, so we chucked that not thinking anything, you know. Then he grabbed this bag,” she said.

Some North Alabama dispensaries hesitate to apply for medical marijuana licenses

A red backpack contained two laptops, old credit cards, and IDs belonging to a man and two women.

“I Googled these two girls’ names, and I can’t find anything on either one of them,” she said.

Then she found a Social Security card.

“I look up his name and that’s when I discovered he was one of the nine that was arrested in January for human trafficking,” Pennington said.

The name on the Social Security card was Doubse Edwards — the same name as this guy, who was arrested in January during a human trafficking sting.

Investigators say he had meth and crack on him when he agreed to have sex with an undercover agent posing as a 16-year-old prostitute.

Pennington thought police would want to know about the items she found, so she called the police officer who did the report.

He told her, “Our investigation is done. We don’t need anything. You can do what you want, basically is what he said,” Pennington explained.

35 grams of fentanyl off the streets after drug bust in Huntsville hotel

She also called the district attorney’s office but says the woman who answered the phone wasn’t interested either.

“I said ok. That’s weird to me. Then I talked to you all,” she said. “It’s probably nothing. But I don’t want that to be my daughter and didn’t do something in case there was something.”

We reached out to the MPD, the DA’s office, and the TBI. MPD said they would handle the matter.

Officers asked Pennington to bring the items to the North Main precinct. She handed over the backpack and was told the items would be delivered to sex crime investigators. They would look at it to see if any of it could be possible evidence.

Pennington said she’s also continuing to go through the mess and wishes she hadn’t thrown things away before realizing not everything in the truck is trash.

MPD did tell us their officers sorted through the items in the truck and took inventory. They say they found meth and tagged saws and tools they believed to be stolen.

They also said they won’t clear out a vehicle when it’s returned in case any items belong to the owner. They ask that people call the detective back if they find anything suspicious.

But that’s what Pennington tried to do. We don’t know why officers didn’t want these items at first.

“I didn’t want to get rid of it until someone looks at it and says no, nothing there,” Pennington said.

She now feels better police are taking a second look.

“Let them do with it what they want. I don’t want to be responsible for any of it,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Body found during search for abducted mother in Tennessee

Police have recovered a body while searching for an abducted mother who was kidnapped while jogging in Memphis, Tennessee. Police say 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher, a teacher and mother of two, was forced into a vehicle early Friday (Sept. 2). Officials say that the suspect who has been taken into custody...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, TN
State
Mississippi State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

‘I’m not living.’ Frayser man searching for husband’s killer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser man is fighting for three things: answers, closure, and justice in the murder of his husband in January of 2019. The man shares what happened, and we’ll share a key piece of evidence that could help police in their investigation. Robert Wilkins-Wiley is on a mission to get answers. “I’m […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Precinct#North Alabama#Dekalb Co#Chevy#Wreg
WATN Local Memphis

Man in jail, charged in deadly weekend crash near U of M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars, charged in a deadly crash early Saturday morning near the University of Memphis. According to the police affidavit, officers were called to the crash about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Central Ave. and Highland St. Investigators said Pieter Brink was driving on Central Avenue when he ran a red light at Highland, crashing into an SUV driven by Zarion Thomas. Thomas, 42, was taken to Baptist East, where he died from his injuries. In a tweet, police said two others were also taken to hospitals in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Overton Park search connected to missing jogger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteers with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spent a couple of hours searching a wooded area of Overton Park Friday night in connection to the disappearance of St Mary’s teacher Eliza Fletcher. The sheriff’s office isn’t saying what they were looking for, just that they were assisting the Memphis Police Department with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Fox News

Tennessee woman abducted, forced into SUV while running in Memphis, police say

A Tennessee woman was forced into a vehicle and abducted while out for a run in Memphis early Friday morning, police said. Eliza Fletcher, 35, was running just before 4:30 a.m. Friday and was in the area of the 3800 block of Central Avenue near the University of Memphis when she was "abducted, and forced into a mid-sized dark-colored SUV," the Memphis Police Department said.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
NEW MADRID, MO
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy