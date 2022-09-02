ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Wingstop Opening Around the Corner from MacArthur Park

By Joey Reams
 3 days ago

The American aviation-themed restaurant Wingstop is expanding into Westlake , located at 2030 W. 8th St.

The new franchise-owned site will move to the corner of Alvarado and 8th Street, where 7-Eleven is the only operating business in the building. Regional Busines Director Michael Rathman Jr. tells What Now Los Angeles that the new location will be owned and operated by Far West Services , one of the largest franchisees in the Wingstop system with more than 80 Wingstop locations in Southern California. Rathman says the new site is currently in design development with a potential opening in Summer 2023 .

Far West Services’ latest venture comes when Wingstop reveals its latest menu item: a signature chicken sandwich, which comes on two toasted buns with pickles. These sandwiches are available in all of the chain’s dozen wing flavors, from lemon pepper to mango habanero. The sandwich itself costs $5.49, and a combo with a drink and fries costs $7.99.

“The nationwide launch of the Wingstop Chicken Sandwich is an opportunity to bring new guests to the brand by proving our position as The Flavor Experts, and reward our existing fanbase by putting menu innovation on center stage,” Stacy Peterson , Wingstop’s chief revenue and technology officer, said in a statement .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N0pk7_0hg5d0Rq00
Photo: Official


