Oklahoma football: Will Sooners move up, down or what this week in rankings?
With a 17th straight Oklahoma football season-opening win up on the board and already a couple of top-10 teams going down in Week 1, where will OU come out when the new rankings come out on Tuesday?. Brent Venables and practically every other college head coach will tell you that...
Oklahoma football: Realignment has ruined one OU rivalry and soon may shutter another
The musical chairs game, otherwise known as conference realignment, is creating further division between the haves and the have-nots in college football and changing many of the things that fans of all allegiances, including Oklahoma football fans, once held near and dear. There are no geographical boundaries anymore. The Big...
TU drops heartbreaker in 2OT at Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo. –– Wyoming claimed a 40-37 victory over Tulsa in a wild overtime game Saturday afternoon in front of 20,574 fans at War Memorial Stadium. In regulation the lead changed five times. Tulsa led by 10 points 34-24 after an early fourth quarter score but the Cowboys tied it on back-to-back scores within five minutes and then scored the game-winning touchdown.
College Football Official Suffers Unfortunate Moment
One umpire caught himself in the line of fire in college football's opening weekend. In the Week 1 matchup between Wyoming and Tulsa, Golden Hurricane's DB Jaise Oliver was trying to break towards the open receiver, but ended up colliding with an official. The referee took a shot, but to...
Video: Guthrie routs Woodward to open up Jelsma Stadium
The game was never in doubt after the second quarter as the Guthrie High School football program improved to 2-0 on the season. The Jays jumped out to a 7-0 lead after a quarter but erupted in the next quarter for 28 points on their way to a 50-0 win for the first game of the season inside of historic Jelsma Stadium.
Cascia Hall falls to Rejoice Christian in home opener
TULSA, Okla. — Cascia Hall played their home opener tonight as they hosted a dominant Rejoice Christian. The Eagles got off to an early start, scoring on their first drive of the game. Rejoice led 28-14 at the half, and would never relinquish the lead. They ultimately prevailed with...
Appaloosa Horse Club making its way back to Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new agreement will bring Appaloosa Horse Club shows to Oklahoma City for the next few years. The Appaloosa Horse Show will make its way back to Oklahoma City starting in 2023. "They have been in the past, and they're coming back," said J. Scott Munz,...
Tulsa Restaurant Week 2022 Oklahoma: Menus Highlights, Dates
Tulsa Restaurant Week 2022 Oklahoma returns September 9 – 18, 2022. Join Tulsa’s BEST restaurants for a 10-day celebration of Tulsa’s amazing culinary scene benefitting the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma’s Food for Kids program. All participating restaurants will make a donation to the Food Bank,...
30 BEST Restaurants in Tulsa, Oklahoma (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you live in Tulsa or are headed that way for business with a bit of pleasure, you might be on the lookout for the best restaurants in town. From pizzerias to fine dining, gastropubs to real deal creole, and even a bistro or two, we have the 30 best restaurants in Tulsa, along with what patrons say are the best dishes on offer. You’ll find mouthwatering dishes, delectable desserts, spectacular cocktails, and the best spots for local and Irish droughts.
Tulsa Gets $38 Million Grant As Part Of President Biden's Build Back Better Plan
More than $38 million are headed to the Tulsa Metro as part of President Biden's Build Back Better Plan. The grant will focus on building a corridor that is the latest in technology and advanced mobility. Mayor G.T. Bynum says this is a historic day for Tulsa and should bring in more than $3 billion to the city.
Oklahoma doctors recommend updated COVID-19 booster
The latest boosters are designed to target both the original strain of Coronavirus and the new Omicron variants that most people are catching right now, and the arrival comes after the CDC approved an updated shot for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on September 1.
Rallygoers stand in solidarity with workers looking to unionize in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — While many families had the day off from work, some workers in Oklahoma City spent their Labor Day rallying at the state Capitol. Workers, families and leaders stood in solidarity for a better workplace. "Today is a day of empowerment for all workers," said Collin Pollitt,...
30K kolache readied for Yukon Czech Day
With Yukon’s Czech Day less than a month away, volunteers have been hard at work in recent weeks baking thousands of a famous Czech pastry. “We always try to make 2,500 dozen,” said Marjorie Jezek, president of Oklahoma Czechs, Inc. “That’s our goal.”. Eight flavors of...
Oklahoma best sellers: Sept. 4
This week's Oklahoma best sellers are based on total number of sales at Tulsa's Magic City Books and indie bookstores across the state. Here are the Oklahoma bestsellers for Sunday, Sept. 4:. Fiction. “Soul Taken” by Patricia Briggs (Ace Books) “Would You Rather” by Allison Ashley (Mira Books)
Ragin Cajun opens in Lower Bricktown
Just opened on the canal in Bricktown, Ragin Cajun offers a wide variety of chicken, snow crab, shrimp, catfish, oysters, and crawfish all served with a choice of 9 sauces. Also grits, jambalaya, gumbo, hushpuppies, cornbread and other sides. Hours: Mon – Thu 11 AM to 8 PM. Fri &...
Tulsa man dies after collision with semi in gas station parking lot
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma High Patrol is investigating after a Tulsa man died following a collision with a semi over the weekend in Lincoln County. Troopers responded to a collision involving a semi and car at the Phillips 66 in Chandler on the Turner Turnpike on Saturday.
Inattentive driver sends two to the hospital
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a semi-truck driver was not paying attention to the roadway causing an injury accident that sent two people to the hospital on Sunday afternoon. The injury collision took place in southern Logan County on S. Douglas Blvd. — near Simmons Road — at 12:32 p.m....
Guess the Car and Win $50!
What goes better together than meat and beer? You may have been licking your chops at the last Guess the Car that showed a can of beer and a succulent ham. The answer, of course, was brew + ham, or (Cadillac) Brougham. Logan Wigley, estimator at Collins Collision Repair of Edmond, Okla., really knows his swine and suds and gobbled up a cool $50 with the right guess.
Lake Arcadia Hits Maximum Capacity During Labor Day Weekend
Lake Arcadia has hit its maximum capacity of visitors on land and water during Labor Day weekend. “We can have a good time on the water, in the water, wherever,” said Matthew Caraway, who brought his whole family. “We've got nana back here and my brother, we all just like to come out to the lake have a good time, play some corn hole, bring the camper and the boat, go fishing, let the kids play, just have a great old time.”
Attorney fights to have charges against popular Oklahoma City pastor quashed
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Prominent Oklahoma City pastor, Derrick Scobey, who was arrested during an anti-death penalty protest last fall, was back in the courtroom Friday morning. Scobey was arrested for standing in the street, in what he described as an act of “civil disobedience” in support of Julius...
