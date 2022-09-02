Read full article on original website
California's fast-food paternalism
Anyone who needed confirmation of Ronald Reagan’s famous axiom that “the nine most terrifying words in the English language are ‘I’m from the government, and I’m here to help’” should look to recent actions in California. Assembly Bill 257, which is now on Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk, dramatically reshapes the Golden State’s restaurant industry, essentially because the legislature considers fast-food workers too feeble-minded to make decisions for themselves.
Lightfoot attacks Abbott's Christianity for busing migrants to Chicago
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot bashed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over the holiday weekend on the basis of his religion, claiming that the state's migrant busing initiative went against the premise of Christianity. Lightfoot, a Democrat, blasted the Republican after a second bus of migrants was dropped off in the Illinois...
Ron DeSantis dominates Crist in Florida, 'formula for GOP success'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a commanding lead in his reelection campaign against Charlie Crist in a state that has continued to turn more conservative and welcoming of center-right Republicans. In a new survey provided to Secrets on Tuesday, DeSantis leads Crist, the former Democratic governor and House member, 50%-41%.
Lori Lightfoot attacks Texas to distract from her failures
Seven people were killed in Chicago over Labor Day weekend. A total of 46 people were shot. In 248 days this year, there have been 461 homicides in the city. Mayor Lori Lightfoot presents herself as a Black Lives Matter supporter, as most Democrats do. But of those 461 homicide victims in her city, at least 355 were black. Part of the blame belongs to Lightfoot, who demonstrably cares more about making life easier for criminals than she does about keeping keeping honest residents safe.
Saving California's last nuke plant could save ratepayers money, energy suppliers say
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers sent a proposal to Gov. Gavin Newsom that could extend the life of the state’s last nuclear plant through 2030, a measure energy providers estimate could result in some savings for ratepayers. The vote, which came after midnight Thursday morning, gives lawmakers...
California power use nears record high forcing grid emergency amid heat wave
Thousands of Californians were still without power Tuesday morning amid a record heat wave. Nearly 67,000 customers in California did not have power Monday night, according to PowerOutage.US. As of Tuesday morning, more than 22,000 were still off the grid. California officials declared a power grid emergency Monday afternoon and...
Stimulus update 2022: Direct check payments worth up to $3,200 to be sent in 14 days
The first batch of $3,200 direct payments will go out to eligible Alaska residents in two weeks. Earlier this year, the Alaska legislature approved a budget that includes payments of $3,200 to eligible residents by the end of the year. The first round of direct payments is set to start hitting bank accounts on Sept. 20, according to Alaska's Department of Revenue. Paper checks will then be sent out in early October.
Raging Southern California wildfire kills two people
A raging wildfire in Southern California has left two people dead and one injured as authorities say it has rapidly grown in size. The Fairview Fire ripping through Hemet, California, about 80 miles east of Los Angeles, has gone from burning 20 acres to at least 700 acres in the six hours since it ignited at around 2 p.m. local time on Monday, according to authorities. The Riverside County Fire Department said Monday at least seven structures have been destroyed in the inferno, which is only 5% contained.
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time payment just nine days away
Maryland residents have only a little more than a week to claim a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit of up to $1,000. Eligible people living in the state have until Sept. 15 to apply for the tax credit intended to help people in Maryland who took out student loans to pay for college.
Ohio spending $733M on substance abuse and recovery efforts
(The Center Square) – Tax dollars are funding more than $733 million in substance abuse education, prevention and treatment in Ohio, according to a report from Gov. Mike DeWine. Recovery Ohio 2021 Annual Review details spending on at least 47 projects related to education, workforce development, prevention, harm reduction,...
Maryland county issues curfew for residents under 17 to crack down on juvenile crime
A Maryland county located just outside Washington, D.C., will impose a curfew for residents under the age of 17 for the next month, marking the county’s latest efforts to crack down on rising crime rates among juveniles. Juveniles in Prince George’s County must be home between 10 p.m. and...
Body found in Tennessee confirmed as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
A body discovered near the abduction site of a missing Tennessee jogger was confirmed as Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis Police Department said Tuesday. Additional charges of first-degree murder and first-degree murder in the perpetration of kidnapping were added against the suspect, Cleotha Abston. Abston was already facing charges of especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, and he appeared in court Tuesday morning.
