A raging wildfire in Southern California has left two people dead and one injured as authorities say it has rapidly grown in size. The Fairview Fire ripping through Hemet, California, about 80 miles east of Los Angeles, has gone from burning 20 acres to at least 700 acres in the six hours since it ignited at around 2 p.m. local time on Monday, according to authorities. The Riverside County Fire Department said Monday at least seven structures have been destroyed in the inferno, which is only 5% contained.

HEMET, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO