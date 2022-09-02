SEE IT: Jane Fonda announces new cancer diagnosis

A ctress and activist Jane Fonda has announced she is battling cancer again.

"So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments. This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky," Fonda wrote on Instagram .

FATHER OF THREE DIES IN WEST VIRGINIA COAL MINE



Fonda, 84, then expressed guilt that she's lucky to have health insurance, along with access to the "best doctors and treatments."

"I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right," she said.

The Grace and Frankie star also used the post to talk about the environment and the midterm elections.

"I’m doing chemo for 6 months and am handling the treatments quite well and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism," she wrote.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"We’re living through the most consequential time in human history because what we do or don’t do right now will determine what kind of future there will be and I will not allow cancer to keep me from doing all I can, using every tool in my toolbox and that very much includes continuing to build this Fire Drill Fridays community and finding new ways to use our collective strength to make change," the actress said. "The midterms are looming, and they are beyond consequential so you can count on me to be right there together with you as we grow our army of climate champions."

Previously, Fonda, a self-proclaimed "sun-worshipper," said she battled skin cancer.