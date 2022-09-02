Manatee student charged for making school shooting threat on Snapchat, police say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Manatee High School student was charged for making a school shooting threat on social media on Friday, the Bradenton Police Department said.

Police said that the FBI received an anonymous tip that the student, who is a junior at the high school, made a threat related to a school shooting on Snapchat.

The FBI notified the Bradenton Police Department and officers were dispatched to the school before the start of the school day.

A Bradenton police school resource officer assigned to the school identified the student, who was detained before going to class.

No weapons were found on the student.

Investigators said that the student admitted to posting and later deleting the threat on social media.

The police department said that there was no danger to Manatee High School students or staff members. Extra officers were placed at the school through the end of the school day.

Students, parents, educators and community members can report school safety concerns using the FortifyFL app. Tips can also be submitted online at GetFortifyFL.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.