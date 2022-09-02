NRHEG football falls to Kenyon-Wanamingo in season opener

With the defending Class A state champions coming to town next, New Richland/Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva is looking for the nearest reset button.

An upstart Kenyon-Wanamingo team took it to NRHEG 26-6 Thursday night in Kenyon.

“We’ve got to face adversity,” NRHEG coach Marc Kruger said. “We have to be able to come back from this. They played really well, they played a great game. They punched us in the face and we need to answer.”

The Panthers went backward on their opening drive. After a punt, they surrendered a methodical 73-yard touchdown drive to the Knights.

The defense that limited K-W to 14 points in a two-touchdown victory in Week 1 last season bowed up to keep the home team off the scoreboard the rest of the first half.

It was a 6-0 score at the break.

The Knights finished the game with a 289-235 yards advantage. The Panthers weren’t too far from their counterparts' offensive production, but costly mistakes at key times kept the scoreboard from reflecting it.

A blocking penalty also wiped out a potential punt return touchdown. A false start penalty on fourth-and-2 late in the third quarter in K-W territory led to a fourth-and-7 that NRHEG failed to convert.

K-W quarterback Will Van Epps snuck in for a 2-yard touchdown to make it a 14-0 game late in the third quarter.

Van Epps passed for a touchdown to break it open 20-0 in the fourth quarter. The junior finished at 5-for-15 passing for 86 yards, a touchdown and interception.

Dillon Bartel rushed for 129 yards on 27 carries and had the opening touchdown. Backfield mate Cal Luebke added eight carries for 71 yards and a score.

One K-W turnover did not come back to haunt. Two turnovers and a turnover on downs inside the opposing 25 plagued NRHEG The Panthers were shut out until Alden Dobberstein hit Jaylin Raab for a 9-yard touchdown with 3 minutes remaining.

Aside from one interception, the sophomore debut starting quarterback Dobberstein made good decisions with the football. He finished 15-for-25 passing with 178 yards, a touchdown and interception.

NRHEG was limited to 57 yards of 28 carries (2.03 ypc). Couple a lack of a ground game with an early deficit, a lot was put on Dobberstein’s shoulders to keep the offense moving.

““He played phenomenal. You wouldn’t think he’s a sophomore,” Kruger said. “Great pocket presence, moves around well. Moves through the pocket, goes great through progressions. We did some really good things on offense. We just didn’t do enough together to finish drives.”

Senior wide receiver Sawyer Prigge was his favorite target, grabbing five balls for 99 yards. Senior Ethan Thompson added a 27-yard reception and senior Sam Olson another for 20.

NRHEG won time of possession 24:18 to 23:31 despite running 53 plays to K-W’s 55.

The Panthers were penalized eight times for 75 yards. The Knights were flagged thrice for 15 yards.

NRHEG punted five times at an average of 27.2 yards and K-W four times for 35 per attempt.

The Panthers hail from the Mid Southeast White subdistrict and K-W the Mid Southeast Blue.

Kruger credited K-W with an effective game plan and halftime adjustments. The Knights’ ground game produced 201 yards on 40 carries (5.02 ypc).

“They ran the ball really well. I’ve got to watch the film to see where they hit the holes because they really attacked us hitting the outside well,” Kruger said. “Finishing out the game, they pick and popped us in the middle.”

Next up is the home opener 7 p.m. Sept. 9 vs. Mayer Lutheran hailing from the Mid Southeast Red. The Crusaders defeated Minneota, 20-14, in the 2021 Class A Prep Bowl.