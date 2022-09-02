ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

MSU Sparty
3d ago

Well I can kinda understand it. I mean there is a Crime Family in the White House. Joe has the government spending out of control causing inflation, higher gas prices and now calls everyone that vote for Trump a terrorist. I mean yeah let’s unite the country by calling half of them Terrorist. Him and his democrat friends have crime in cities out of control with their policies. Now crime is spilling into schools. So yeah I can understand the sign. Vote RED in November!

WITN

Greenville man charged in connection to July car break-ins in Ayden

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man has been charged for breaking into several cars back in July. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says on July 26 deputies were called to a home on E. Hanrahan Rd. in Ayden after a car was broken into and several items were stolen. During the investigation, deputies learned several cars in the neighborhood were also broken into.
WNCT

West Craven High on brief lockdown after false report of gun on campus

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — West Craven High School was placed on a 30-minute lockdown Tuesday morning after a false report of a gun on campus. Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Communication for Craven County Schools, told WNCT’s Claire Curry that all the students and staff are safe. The lockdown was put into place after a […]
WNCT

Chalk walk held at Northside High ahead of return to classes

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Community members gathered on Monday to spread positivity following the tragic death of a student last week at Northside High School in Jacksonville. Dozens of students, parents and residents were on campus writing words of encouragement on the sidewalks in front of the school buildings. Organizers hope the “chalk walk” will […]
WITN

Prayer vigil held for fatal school stabbing victim

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Days after a stabbing left a Jacksonville student dead, people came together to pray for the life lost. Thursday morning, a Northside High school resource officer responded to an altercation between students. One was killed and the other was injured in a stabbing. “Communities come together...
WECT

Former local police chief investigated for alleged embezzlement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney submitted a request to the State Bureau of Investigation to look into embezzlement allegations against former Burgaw Chief of Police Edward Gibson. SBI told WECT that they first received the request in March of 2021. He...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Burgaw Chief of Police charged with embezzlement

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man who once served as an officer with the Wilmington Police Department and as the Chief of Police for Burgaw has been charged with embezzlement. The State Bureau of Investigation says it received a request in March from the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff to investigate Edward Charles Gibson.
WITN

Goldsboro man found with gunshot wound to the head

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - At around 2:52 A.M. Sunday morning officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard multiple shots fired near North Center Street. Officers responded and found a vehicle near the intersection of North Center Street and Raynor Street. They found that the driver, Daniel Atkinson, was suffering from...
WITN

Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
WITN

Man shot outside of Goldsboro restaurant

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired that sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning. They say it happened at Heroes Sports, Oyster Bar and Grill in Goldsboro just before 2 a.m. Officers found Kewon Swinson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
WITN

Jacksonville police searching for hit-and-run suspect

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking for the public’s help to find a hit-and-run suspect. The Jacksonville Police Department says the hit-and-run occurred on Henderson Drive on Aug. 22nd. Anyone who may know the man in the photo is asked to call police at 910-938-6442 or Crime...
WITN

Eastern Carolina businesses reflect on a return-to-normal Labor Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - While many Eastern Carolina businesses are closed for the holiday, some kept their doors open for the first Labor Day since 2019 without COVID-19 restrictions. After the big game between East Carolina University and NC State on Saturday, some residents decided to stay in the area...
coastalreview.org

Morehead City native gifts family’s island to UNC Institute

From a birds-eye view, Dr. Llew Phillips was another person in the crowd of gawkers mesmerized by the bright flames lighting up the sky that late September night. He was 13 years old when he stood among some 200 people gathered that evening on the old bridge that once linked Morehead City to Beaufort. All eyes were trained on a small island at the mouth of the Newport River where a menhaden factory was engulfed in fire.
