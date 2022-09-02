ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 1

Related
NBCMontana

2 UM grads receive awards to teach abroad

MISSOULA, Mont. — Two recent University of Montana graduates received Fulbright English awards and will travel abroad as teaching assistants for the upcoming year. Dante Filpula Ankney of Laurel will teach in Bulgaria, and Camryn Vaughn of Lewiston will teach in Georgia during the 2022-23 school year. UM released...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Bitterroot Health Adding Stevensville, MT Location

Nine months after breaking ground, we can see the progress being made to the new Bitterroot Health site in Stevensville. The site now features the framework of the new health center which will undoubtedly save Missoula and Ravalli County citizens valuable time in emergency situations without having to drive to the currently existing hospitals in Hamilton and Missoula, 40 miles apart.
STEVENSVILLE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Fire reported Monday northwest of Helena near Helmville

A fire started Monday morning northwest of Helena about 12 miles southwest of Helmville, officials said, adding it was posing access issues. The Murray fire, named after nearby Murray Creek, was reported at 6:53 a.m. and by 5 p.m. it had burned 75 acres, according to mtfireinfo.org. There was no containment reported and the cause of the blaze hasn't been determined.
HELENA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Elections
Montana State
Montana Elections
Missoula, MT
Government
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
KULR8

Wildfire Smoke Impacts Montana Air Quality

BILLINGS, MT--A recent surge in wildfire smoke has severely impacted the air quality in Montana, making it unhealthy for some residents to enjoy their usual outdoor activities. According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the air quality for major cities in the state, including Great Falls, Billings, Helena,...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Clinton man sentenced for dealing meth

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Clinton man was sentenced to just under 7 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Missoula and Flathead counties. Michael Scott Naron, 34, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute meth. The following was sent out by the Montana Department of Justice:. A Clinton...
CLINTON, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Election Local#Yale Law School#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Blewett School Of Law#The Supreme Court#The School Of Law#State#Cravath Swaine Moore#The Ninth Circuit
Alt 95.7

Latest Potentially Dangerous Algae Bloom Found in a Montana Lake

With the oh-so-slow transition from summer to fall looming, the inevitable warnings of toxins in Montana lakes start to "bloom." The folks in the Seeley Lake area have seen their share of potentially harmful algae blooms in some of their lakes in recent years, such as Seeley, Salmon and Placid. But they don't get all the slimy green goodies to themselves.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Trail Ridge Fire grows to 2,842 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Trail Ridge burning 4.5 miles north of Hoag Cabin, near the Continental Divide Trail, on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, has grown to 2,842 acres. Infrared flight data shows that's an increase of 822 acres since Sunday. The fire was 0% contained on Sunday. The U.S....
MISSOULA, MT
K96 FM

Progress Update on the Higgins Avenue Beartrack Bridge Project

A combination of supply chain issues and necessary repairs to girders on the structure will keep the Higgins Avenue ‘Beartrack’ Bridge project from being completed until perhaps well into November. We spoke to Engineering Project Manager on the Higgins Avenue Bridge with the Montana Department of Transportation, Matt...
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NBCMontana

Trail Ridge Fire, Thompson Fire grow in acreage

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Trail Ridge Fire, located on the border of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge and Bitterroot National Forests, has grown to just over 2,000 acres. The Thompson Fire, which is near the Continental Divide Trail, has grown to 85 acres. Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest released the following:. CURRENT STATUS. The...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Mill Lake Fire grows to 391 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Mill Lake Fire burning 12 miles west of Corvallis has grown to 391 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. The fire is burning two miles east of Mill Lake, and eight miles from the Mill Lake trailhead. Aircraft attacked the fire on Sunday. The fire...
CORVALLIS, MT
MY 103.5

Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana

Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy