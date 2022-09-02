Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
2 UM grads receive awards to teach abroad
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two recent University of Montana graduates received Fulbright English awards and will travel abroad as teaching assistants for the upcoming year. Dante Filpula Ankney of Laurel will teach in Bulgaria, and Camryn Vaughn of Lewiston will teach in Georgia during the 2022-23 school year. UM released...
Bitterroot Health Adding Stevensville, MT Location
Nine months after breaking ground, we can see the progress being made to the new Bitterroot Health site in Stevensville. The site now features the framework of the new health center which will undoubtedly save Missoula and Ravalli County citizens valuable time in emergency situations without having to drive to the currently existing hospitals in Hamilton and Missoula, 40 miles apart.
montanarightnow.com
Fire reported Monday northwest of Helena near Helmville
A fire started Monday morning northwest of Helena about 12 miles southwest of Helmville, officials said, adding it was posing access issues. The Murray fire, named after nearby Murray Creek, was reported at 6:53 a.m. and by 5 p.m. it had burned 75 acres, according to mtfireinfo.org. There was no containment reported and the cause of the blaze hasn't been determined.
Philipsburg woman sentenced to prison, owes over $140,000 in acts of fraud
A Philipsburg woman is sentenced to prison after admittedly lying about her income and resources in order to receive more benefits.
KULR8
Wildfire Smoke Impacts Montana Air Quality
BILLINGS, MT--A recent surge in wildfire smoke has severely impacted the air quality in Montana, making it unhealthy for some residents to enjoy their usual outdoor activities. According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the air quality for major cities in the state, including Great Falls, Billings, Helena,...
Wildfire smoke continues impacting Missoula County
Area wildfires are continuing to push out smoke and impact air quality in Missoula County — especially in the Lolo area.
montanasports.com
Anaconda native Braxton Hill earns Big Sky honor in first career start for Montana Grizzlies
MISSOULA — In his first career start for the Montana Grizzlies, Braxton Hill came ready to play. The Anaconda native was named the Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday morning after playing a major role in Montana's shutout win over Northwestern State on Saturday. Hill...
NBCMontana
Clinton man sentenced for dealing meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Clinton man was sentenced to just under 7 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Missoula and Flathead counties. Michael Scott Naron, 34, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute meth. The following was sent out by the Montana Department of Justice:. A Clinton...
Missoula County to consider fate of ‘lost’ 19th-century wagon trail
The road was established as a trail between Stevensville and Missoula as early as the 1860s but — as some contend — it was never recorded as an official road.
Latest Potentially Dangerous Algae Bloom Found in a Montana Lake
With the oh-so-slow transition from summer to fall looming, the inevitable warnings of toxins in Montana lakes start to "bloom." The folks in the Seeley Lake area have seen their share of potentially harmful algae blooms in some of their lakes in recent years, such as Seeley, Salmon and Placid. But they don't get all the slimy green goodies to themselves.
NBCMontana
Trail Ridge Fire grows to 2,842 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Trail Ridge burning 4.5 miles north of Hoag Cabin, near the Continental Divide Trail, on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, has grown to 2,842 acres. Infrared flight data shows that's an increase of 822 acres since Sunday. The fire was 0% contained on Sunday. The U.S....
Progress Update on the Higgins Avenue Beartrack Bridge Project
A combination of supply chain issues and necessary repairs to girders on the structure will keep the Higgins Avenue ‘Beartrack’ Bridge project from being completed until perhaps well into November. We spoke to Engineering Project Manager on the Higgins Avenue Bridge with the Montana Department of Transportation, Matt...
Western Montana's smoky conditions expected to continue for much of the week
Western Montana residents are suffering from itchy eyes, coughing, and headaches from widespread fire smoke for the first time this summer,
Man sentenced to 80 years in Sanders County homicide case
A Hot Springs man has been sentenced to 80 years in the Montana State Prison for killing his roommate.
NBCMontana
Trail Ridge Fire, Thompson Fire grow in acreage
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Trail Ridge Fire, located on the border of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge and Bitterroot National Forests, has grown to just over 2,000 acres. The Thompson Fire, which is near the Continental Divide Trail, has grown to 85 acres. Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest released the following:. CURRENT STATUS. The...
Investigation continues into fatal Missoula shooting involving law enforcement
A person was shot and killed by law enforcement at the Missoula Smokjumper Center on August 27, 2022.
NBCMontana
Mill Lake Fire grows to 391 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Mill Lake Fire burning 12 miles west of Corvallis has grown to 391 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. The fire is burning two miles east of Mill Lake, and eight miles from the Mill Lake trailhead. Aircraft attacked the fire on Sunday. The fire...
Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana
Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
Missoula woman dies in crash near the Wye
A 62-year-old Missoula woman died following a Friday afternoon two-vehicle accident that happened north of the Wye.
Bicyclist hospitalized following Missoula accident
The Missoula Police Department is investigating an incident that sent a bicyclist to the hospital on Wednesday night.
