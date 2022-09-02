ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with four felonies after alleged shootout in northeast Columbia

By Matthew Sanders
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Prosecutors have charged a 31-year-old Columbia man with four felonies including evidence tampering after what witnesses reportedly described as a shootout Thursday on Mohawk Avenue.

Darius Dansberry was charged Friday with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, illegal gun possession and evidence tampering after shots were fired Thursday night.

Police were led to Dansberry after a person reported a suspicious vehicle outside a home on Aztec Boulevard, according to a probable cause statement. Police say a Ring doorbell captured video of Dansberry leaving the vehicle, which had been damaged, with a gun in his hand after the shooting.

Officers arrested Dansberry when he returned to the vehicle, according to the statement. He tried to hide the gun during the arrest, police say.

A witness told police that Dansberry exchanged shots on Mohawk with two juveniles who had shot at him in the past, according to the statement. Another witness who was with Dansberry before and after the shooting corroborated that story, according to police. The witness reportedly said Dansberry had wrecked the vehicle found on Aztec Boulevard while driving away from the shooting scene.

Police say Dansberry is a "career criminal" who is barred from having a gun.

No hearings had been set in Dansberry's case Friday afternoon and no defense lawyer was listed in online court records.

