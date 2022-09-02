ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wvua23.com

Northport woman dies in fatal Friday crash

A Northport woman is dead in the wake of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 43 Friday evening. The wreck happened just before 5:30 p.m. near the 217-mile marker, about 15 miles north of Northport in Tuscaloosa County. Alisa J. Swindle, 59, was fatally injured when the vehicle she was...
NORTHPORT, AL
wvua23.com

TCTA offers immersive open house for community members

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy gave community members a glimpse of what they have to offer with a new hands-on event. TCTA hosted “Mega WOW” together with the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama on Thursday, Sept. 1, to make Tuscaloosa residents aware of its different classes. The school offers 21 unique programs featuring everything from health sciences to culinary arts to cosmetology.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Fans flock to Tuscaloosa for tailgating and the Tide

The Crimson Tide is back, and fans eagerly flocked to the University of Alabama campus ahead of fall’s first football game Saturday, Sept. 3. Tailgating on the Quad is a long-standing tradition that brings people from across the country to Tuscaloosa. Accommodating that many fans in one place requires a lot of coordination and Gameday Done Right is no stranger to the task. The tailgating company based in Alabama takes care of everything from tents to TVs and catering.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Montgomery Mayor speaks at Stillman College

TUSCALOOSA – Stillman College kicked off the new academic year Thursday, Sept. 1, with special guest Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed offering a convocation address. Students, faculty and staff filled the seats to hear what Reed had to say. Reed is the first African American mayor of Montgomery in its...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
City
Normal, AL
wvua23.com

Behind Enemy Lines: Utah State vs. Alabama

TUSCALOOSA – The Crimson Tide will face Utah State for the first game of the season on Saturday, Sept. 3. Utah State won its first game last week against U Conn 31-20. Play-by-play announcer for Utah State Scott Garrard said that it is an advantage for the Aggies to have a game under their belt, but it is two unevenly matched teams.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy