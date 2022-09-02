The Crimson Tide is back, and fans eagerly flocked to the University of Alabama campus ahead of fall’s first football game Saturday, Sept. 3. Tailgating on the Quad is a long-standing tradition that brings people from across the country to Tuscaloosa. Accommodating that many fans in one place requires a lot of coordination and Gameday Done Right is no stranger to the task. The tailgating company based in Alabama takes care of everything from tents to TVs and catering.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO