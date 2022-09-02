SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC 7 is tracking a tropical disturbance off the coast of Africa. It’s a disorganized system however it has a 30% chance of developing into a cyclone in two days and a 60% chance in five days. Meanwhile, Hurricane Danielle remains a Category 1 Hurricane in the north central Atlantic Ocean. It will not threaten the United States. Tropical Storm Earl’s center is expected to pass to the southeast of Bermuda over the next few days, and strengthen to a Category 1 Hurricane in the next 24-48 hours. Earl should continue northeasterly away from the United States.

