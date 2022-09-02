ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Bradenton, FL
Government
Manatee County, FL
Government
County
Manatee County, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Government
amisun.com

Dispute leads to tolls, traffic lights for canal boaters

CORTEZ – Boaters can expect one-way navigational patterns in the privately-owned Hunters Point canal, with some having to pay automated tolls to use it. Canal access will remain free for canal-side homeowners, Buttonwood Inlet and Holiday Cove RV resort guests and others, but those who store their boats at the Cortez Village Marina will soon be asked to pay a fee to use the canal that provides marina boaters with their only direct water access to the nearby Intracoastal Waterway.
CORTEZ, FL
amisun.com

Front yard boat storage questioned

BRADENTON BEACH – City commissioners discussed – but took no action – on Commissioner Marilyn Maro’s concerns about boats and other recreational vehicles being stored in front yards. In recent months, Maro has expressed concerns about golf carts, boats and other recreational vehicles in front yards,...
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Elderly man drowns off Maderia Beach

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — An elderly man has drowned off Madeira Beach, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called around 9:22 a.m. Tuesday to a beach located near the Seabreeze Condos on Gulf Boulevard in Madeira Beach. The agency said the man was rushed...
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Tracking Three Issues in the Tropics

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC 7 is tracking a tropical disturbance off the coast of Africa. It’s a disorganized system however it has a 30% chance of developing into a cyclone in two days and a 60% chance in five days. Meanwhile, Hurricane Danielle remains a Category 1 Hurricane in the north central Atlantic Ocean. It will not threaten the United States. Tropical Storm Earl’s center is expected to pass to the southeast of Bermuda over the next few days, and strengthen to a Category 1 Hurricane in the next 24-48 hours. Earl should continue northeasterly away from the United States.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Beach parking scarce for Labor Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With beachfront parking lots packed to the gills, people are trying to create their own parking spots in nearby neighborhoods. According to Holmes Beach Police Lieutenant Brian Hall, parking is always an issue at all of the beaches this time of year. “No matter how many...
HOLMES BEACH, FL
fox13news.com

Fossil hunters warned about trespassing in North Port

There's enough large signs warning visitors not to come into the construction area at Wellen Park in North Port. But, police said they continue to receive calls about people not only digging, but bringing their own equipment to hunt for fossils.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Rain Chances Increase This Week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast area received is breaking away from clearer skies as the week progresses. The moisture availability in the atmosphere has been somewhat dry, giving residents more sunshine and clearer skies through Labor Day. However that moisture returns Tuesday and continues to increase throughout the week. Expect more afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain climbs up to 70-percent by Thursdays, and remains about the same through the weekend.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota provides update on Ringling Trail

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota provided an update on Ringling Trail construction. The City says that progress is being made on the Ringling Trail. Ringling Boulevard from US 301 to Pineapple Avenue is being transformed into a complete street with a dedicated bike lane. So far, Phase...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Cirque Italia approved for permanent home in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A controversial circus troupe has found a new home in Palmetto. The Manatee County Commissioners approved Cirque Italia to build their new home in Palmetto last Thursday. The approval came after a 5-2 vote and the county commissioners previously denying the circus’ request to set up shop in Oneco after residents complained.
PALMETTO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Police remind drivers to lock their cars

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are reminding drivers to lock their cars up and remove any valuables. Over the weekend, officers responded to nearly 10 vehicle burglaries during the shift. The calls include the following neighborhoods:. 🚨Villago Cir. 🚨Viscaya Pl. 🚨Conrad Ave. 🚨Pin Oaks St.
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

Crash involving bicyclist, vehicle partially closes road in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The North Port Police Department said it responded to a crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle Friday afternoon. The department said the crash happened at the intersection of West Villages Parkway and Tamiami Trail. As of this report, the condition of those involved is not known. Officers said southbound […]
NORTH PORT, FL
