Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bison Fire near Hart Park stopped
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bison Fire started around 2:43 p.m. near the Hart Park area on Monday, according to the PulsePoint website. The Kern County Fire Department said the fire is stopped and they are unsure how it started. The fire burned about 5 to 7 acres. The website says the fire was near […]
Taft Midway Driller
Taft man dies at Hart Park
A Taft man died at Hart Park east of Bakersfield on Sunday, the Kern County Coroner said. Vicente Bautista, 25, was found unresponsive in the Kern River at the park at 3:39 p.m. He was removed from the river and pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The...
KGET 17
Kern Athletic Fencing Foundation offers free parafencing lessons for those with disabilities
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — About seven years ago, Kevin Reeves was in a motorcycle accident that resulted in the loss of his left arm and leg. “It was a slow recovery,” Reeves said in a video. Reeves said he was an avid boxer but since the accident, boxing...
theshafterpress.com
Mystery History - Septe. 1, 2022
Here's this week's challenge, courtesy of the Shafter Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to The Press, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to [email protected]. The ShafterPress.com....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KGET 17
The Brothers Kern: How Kern County got its name
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As you can imagine, Kern County was named after the Kern River. But how was the Kern River named?. The Kern River was named after a red-haired explorer in his 20s who bore the same last name. Edward “Ned” Kern, the youngest of three brothers,...
Tehechapi News
Tehachapi earthquake 70th anniversary film premieres
At 4:52 a.m. on July 21, 1952, lives changed forever and the notoriety associated with a natural disaster befell the rural town of Tehachapi. To help recognize the 70th anniversary of the devastating earthquake, Charles White and the Tehachapi Heritage League commissioned filmmaker and local resident Thom Mills to produce a documentary commemorating that fateful day.
Dog days of summer at Bakersfield Animal Care Center
BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — Local pups at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center ate, played and chased their cool tasty treats during the brutal triple-digit Labor Day weekend. Shelter organizers say Pups Without Borders donated 100 ten-pound blocks of ice to enrich and help dogs beat the heat Monday afternoon. Uncomfortable heat in Kern County is […]
Statewide Flex Alert issued for 6th straight day
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California energy officials extended a statewide Flex Alert into Monday — the sixth straight day — as high energy demands are expected amid extreme, record-setting heat. The California Independent Systems Operator and other state officials are asking residents to voluntarily cut back on electricity use through the afternoon and evening to […]
RELATED PEOPLE
As water levels drop in California’s Lake Isabella, a Wild West ghost town re-emerges
Welcome to the town that inspired many a Hollywood Western.
KGET 17
Feeling hot, hot, hot! Record temperatures expected
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A record-breaking day for Bakersfield with some record-breaking heat expected Tuesday afternoon. We are expecting temperatures in Bakersfield to be around 114. The hottest September day on record was September 3, 1955, when Bakersfield hit 111. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if working in this dangerous heat.
Power restored in central and southwest
UPDATE: Power was restored to customers in this outage, according to the PG&E outage map. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –A power outage is impacting 2,800 PG&E customers in central and southwest Bakersfield Monday evening, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage was reported at 5:03 p.m., according to the website. At the time of the […]
Almond orchard dust in Arvin fills the air and residents are concerned
Almonds are a large part of the agriculture economy in Kern County, but the snack that many enjoy also contributes to air pollution in the Central Valley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vandalized, headless statue at East Bakersfield church now repaired
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parishioners at a Catholic church in East Bakersfield rejoice after more than a month of waiting their beloved statue is fixed. The statue of Saint Clement, San Clemente in Spanish, is fixed and parishioners are overjoyed. “I feel happy because it’s fixed,” Veronica Reyes Garcia a parishioner at San Clemente Mission Parish said. […]
Delano stabbing victim identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities have released the name of a 50-year-old man fatally stabbed in Delano last week. Andre Daniel Traylor, of Delano, was stabbed late Aug. 30 in the 600 block of Fremont Street, according to coroner’s officials. An autopsy will be performed. Traylor was stabbed shortly after 11 p.m. and pronounced dead […]
City’s park ranger program set for Nov. 1 start; mini-academy comes first this fall
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – When Rick Anthony returned to his hometown a couple of years ago to run the Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department, he found three things on the balance sheet especially troubling – vandalism, theft and graffiti. Tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage inflicted on a near-daily basis, that was undermining […]
Vietnam Veteran identified as pilot killed in Shafter plane crash
SHAFTER, Calif., (KGET) — Authorities have identified the pilot who crashed his World War II modified plane near Minter Field Airport last Friday. Kern County Fire Department officials said 74-year-old Sherman Smoot of Paso Robles, Calif., was killed when his highly-modified Yak-11 warbird crashed shortly after take off from Shafter Airport. Witnesses told first responders […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KGET 17
Utah resident dead in off-roading accident
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died in an off-roading accident Sunday afternoon. Around 2:41 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to an accident on a dirt trail near Black Gulch Road and Keysville Road. An investigation determined it was a single rollover crash involving the off-road...
Brundage Lane crash not a hit-and-run: police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say a car they initially believed hit a pedestrian Friday and left the scene in fact avoided the crash. A second vehicle hit the pedestrian and stopped. Police on Monday said they are no longer searching for a black car in connection with the crash that seriously injured a man […]
City of Bakersfield addresses lake conditions
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield released a statement Friday evening regarding drought-related concerns at the Park at River Walk and Truxtun Lakes. The city said it is planning to make a temporary exemption at the lower lake at the Park at River Walk to preserve wildlife and “avoid the negative impacts experienced […]
Bakersfield Now
Northbound Hwy 99 lane closures starting Sept. 6th
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — The Thomas Roads Improvement Program (TRIP) has announced that there will be scheduled lane closures on Highway 99 for installing falsework. TRIP said that Highway 99 northbound lanes between Ming Avenue and Route 58 will be closed. The closures will take place between 11 p.m....
Comments / 0