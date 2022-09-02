ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET

Bison Fire near Hart Park stopped

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bison Fire started around 2:43 p.m. near the Hart Park area on Monday, according to the PulsePoint website. The Kern County Fire Department said the fire is stopped and they are unsure how it started. The fire burned about 5 to 7 acres. The website says the fire was near […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Taft man dies at Hart Park

A Taft man died at Hart Park east of Bakersfield on Sunday, the Kern County Coroner said. Vicente Bautista, 25, was found unresponsive in the Kern River at the park at 3:39 p.m. He was removed from the river and pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The...
TAFT, CA
theshafterpress.com

Mystery History - Septe. 1, 2022

Here's this week's challenge, courtesy of the Shafter Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to The Press, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to [email protected]. The ShafterPress.com....
SHAFTER, CA
KGET 17

The Brothers Kern: How Kern County got its name

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As you can imagine, Kern County was named after the Kern River. But how was the Kern River named?. The Kern River was named after a red-haired explorer in his 20s who bore the same last name. Edward “Ned” Kern, the youngest of three brothers,...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Tehechapi News

Tehachapi earthquake 70th anniversary film premieres

At 4:52 a.m. on July 21, 1952, lives changed forever and the notoriety associated with a natural disaster befell the rural town of Tehachapi. To help recognize the 70th anniversary of the devastating earthquake, Charles White and the Tehachapi Heritage League commissioned filmmaker and local resident Thom Mills to produce a documentary commemorating that fateful day.
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Dog days of summer at Bakersfield Animal Care Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — Local pups at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center ate, played and chased their cool tasty treats during the brutal triple-digit Labor Day weekend. Shelter organizers say Pups Without Borders donated 100 ten-pound blocks of ice to enrich and help dogs beat the heat Monday afternoon. Uncomfortable heat in Kern County is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Statewide Flex Alert issued for 6th straight day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California energy officials extended a statewide Flex Alert into Monday — the sixth straight day — as high energy demands are expected amid extreme, record-setting heat. The California Independent Systems Operator and other state officials are asking residents to voluntarily cut back on electricity use through the afternoon and evening to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Joe Peters
KGET 17

Feeling hot, hot, hot! Record temperatures expected

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A record-breaking day for Bakersfield with some record-breaking heat expected Tuesday afternoon. We are expecting temperatures in Bakersfield to be around 114. The hottest September day on record was September 3, 1955, when Bakersfield hit 111. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if working in this dangerous heat.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Power restored in central and southwest

UPDATE: Power was restored to customers in this outage, according to the PG&E outage map. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –A power outage is impacting 2,800 PG&E customers in central and southwest Bakersfield Monday evening, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage was reported at 5:03 p.m., according to the website. At the time of the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Vandalized, headless statue at East Bakersfield church now repaired

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parishioners at a Catholic church in East Bakersfield rejoice after more than a month of waiting their beloved statue is fixed.       The statue of Saint Clement, San Clemente in Spanish, is fixed and parishioners are overjoyed. “I feel happy because it’s fixed,” Veronica Reyes Garcia a parishioner at San Clemente Mission Parish said. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Delano stabbing victim identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities have released the name of a 50-year-old man fatally stabbed in Delano last week. Andre Daniel Traylor, of Delano, was stabbed late Aug. 30 in the 600 block of Fremont Street, according to coroner’s officials. An autopsy will be performed. Traylor was stabbed shortly after 11 p.m. and pronounced dead […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Vietnam Veteran identified as pilot killed in Shafter plane crash

SHAFTER, Calif., (KGET) — Authorities have identified the pilot who crashed his World War II modified plane near Minter Field Airport last Friday. Kern County Fire Department officials said 74-year-old Sherman Smoot of Paso Robles, Calif., was killed when his highly-modified Yak-11 warbird crashed shortly after take off from Shafter Airport. Witnesses told first responders […]
SHAFTER, CA
KGET 17

Utah resident dead in off-roading accident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died in an off-roading accident Sunday afternoon. Around 2:41 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to an accident on a dirt trail near Black Gulch Road and Keysville Road. An investigation determined it was a single rollover crash involving the off-road...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Brundage Lane crash not a hit-and-run: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say a car they initially believed hit a pedestrian Friday and left the scene in fact avoided the crash. A second vehicle hit the pedestrian and stopped. Police on Monday said they are no longer searching for a black car in connection with the crash that seriously injured a man […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

City of Bakersfield addresses lake conditions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield released a statement Friday evening regarding drought-related concerns at the Park at River Walk and Truxtun Lakes. The city said it is planning to make a temporary exemption at the lower lake at the Park at River Walk to preserve wildlife and “avoid the negative impacts experienced […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Northbound Hwy 99 lane closures starting Sept. 6th

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — The Thomas Roads Improvement Program (TRIP) has announced that there will be scheduled lane closures on Highway 99 for installing falsework. TRIP said that Highway 99 northbound lanes between Ming Avenue and Route 58 will be closed. The closures will take place between 11 p.m....
BAKERSFIELD, CA

