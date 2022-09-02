VOTE: Who wins tonight’s game between Naples and Venice?

VENICE, FLORIDA- When it comes to big games between southwest Florida teams, this might be one of the biggest ones of the 2022 season when Naples (1-0) visits Venice (0-1) tonight.

The Golden Eagles are coming off an impressive 45-9 victory over Lehigh and awhile on the other end, the Indians opened the season with a 32-26 loss to Miami Northwestern. A win for Naples could fast track the Golden Eagles later down the road.

A win for the Indians would put them back in the winners circle, as they have difficult games ahead, including a Sep. 15 date with national power St. Frances Academy (MD). A loss for Venice would put them at 0-2 for the first time since 2006.

Our own SBLive Sports Florida reporter Andy Villamarzo will be at tonight’s big tilt and we ask you to vote in our poll below, who wins between the Naples Golden Eagles and Venice Indians.

