Niagara Falls, NY

Aquarium of Niagara announces penguin naming contest finalists

By Emily Miller
 3 days ago

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The votes are in for naming one of the newest members of the Humboldt penguin colony at the Aquarium of Niagara.

The naming contest has three finalists:

  • Cusco
  • Gus
  • Boldt

The male chick hatched this past April and is the 23rd chick reared at the aquarium since 1978.

He is currently on exhibit at Penguin Coast. He can be identified by a pink band on his right wing until he has a name.

Voting is open from Sept. 2-8. To vote, click here.

Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here .

