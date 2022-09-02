ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WESH

Florida tourism continues to surpass pre-pandemic levels

Rising air fares and a summer of high gas prices have done little to slow the upward surge of tourism traffic to central Florida. That's a plus for the million and a half people in the Sunshine State who work in our top industry. Some of the credit may go to a major marketing ad blitz.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Calm overnight expected for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A calm overnight is on tap for Central Florida. The humidity is still thick, but no more showers are expected. Look for the low in Orlando to drop to 77 degrees. Tomorrow is expected to be much like Monday; we will have showers to track, but...
ORLANDO, FL
City
Orlando, FL
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
mynews13.com

Crowds back on Daytona Beach for holiday weekend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's one of the biggest weekends for beach-goers, and crowds in Daytona Beach seem to be back at pre-pandemic levels. Some people arrived for the day just after sunrise, like local Debbie Willer. "We came bright and early to get our spots, because it's going...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
orangeobserver.com

Torey Pines home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Aug. 20 to 26

A home in Torey Pines topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Aug. 20 to 26. The home at 8743 Summerville Place, Orlando, sold Aug. 25, for $1,025,000. Built in 1989, it has five bedrooms, four baths and 3,325 square feet of living area. Days on market: Two. DR....
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Central Florida to see repeat summer rain pattern

ORLANDO, Fla. – Afternoon storms will fire up along the sea breezes on Sunday. Expect a 40% coverage of rain for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will go up to 60% by Wednesday. [TRENDING: NASA delays Artemis launch; new date to be decided | Man faces criminal charges...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Rising temperatures threaten outdoor workers in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As temperatures in Central Florida trend upward and the number of extremely hot days per year also increase, one group will be particularly affected: outdoor workers. What You Need To Know. This summer was the second-hottest in Orlando’s recorded history, according to Spectrum News 13 weather...
ORLANDO, FL
#Labor Day Weekend#Tsa#Traveler#Oia
WESH

Tropical Storm Earl expected to become a hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. — As of Tuesday, Tropical Storm Earl was expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the next few days. Earl was located 345 miles north of St. Thomas and 615 miles south of Bermuda. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was moving north at 7 mph.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Never Forget: Events across Central Florida honoring 9/11

ORLANDO, Fla. – This year marks 21 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the U.S. Here are some 9/11 remembrance events happening across Central Florida:. 9/11 Stair Climb in Orlando: Everyone is welcome at this event at this event at the City National Bank of Florida building in downtown Orlando on Sunday, Sept. 11. The Orlando Fire Department and other departments from across the state will climb the 110 floors of the building in full gear while paying tribute to FDNY 343.
ORLANDO, FL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
wogx.com

Venomous puss caterpillars spotted in Central Florida

CLERMONT, Fla. - Look but don't touch!. A Central Florida resident is warning others that the venomous puss caterpillars have made their return to the area. Joel Mathis told FOX 35 News he spotted a few of the furry little creatures in Clermont over the weekend. Known as one of...
CLERMONT, FL
WESH

Hurricane Danielle expected to speed up

ORLANDO, Fla. — As of Monday, Hurricane Danielle was still moving north-northeast in the Atlantic and there had been no change in strength. The storm was about 915 miles west-north-west of the Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. "Danielle is moving toward the north-northeast near 8...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Spooktacular’ returning to SeaWorld Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando has announced that its family-friendly Halloween event will return for some seasonal fun. Spooktacular will run on select days from Sept. 17-Oct. 31. The daytime event is included with park admission. SeaWorld said kids can wear Halloween costumes and trick or treat in certain...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

U.S. union support reaches a nearly 60-year high

ORLANDO, Fla. --- Support for workers’ unions is now at a nearly 60-year high, according to a recent Gallup poll showing 71 percent of Americans approve of the cause. Union approval hasn’t been that high since 1965. What You Need To Know. Support for workers’ unions is now...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandomagazine.com

Best 8 Orlando Food Halls

3201 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 • eastendmkt.com. East End Market in Audubon Park is Orlando’s flagship food hall, founded by Central Florida native John Rife, who has a knack for curating vendors. In the market’s almost 10-year history, some of Orlando’s most celebrated food businesses have passed through the market. Kadence recently won its first Michelin star and started as a seven-seat sushi bar in East End. Gideon’s Cookies, whose Disney Springs location is so popular they’re forced to use a virtual queue to reduce crowd size, still occupies space in the market.
ORLANDO, FL

