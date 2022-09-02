Read full article on original website
Orlando International Airport gives update on Terminal C opening
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport is getting ready for one of its biggest moves yet. Channel 9 will get a sneak peek inside as workers put the finishing touches on OIA’s new Terminal C. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Terminal C is set to...
WESH
Florida tourism continues to surpass pre-pandemic levels
Rising air fares and a summer of high gas prices have done little to slow the upward surge of tourism traffic to central Florida. That's a plus for the million and a half people in the Sunshine State who work in our top industry. Some of the credit may go to a major marketing ad blitz.
WESH
Meaghan Mackey joins WESH 2 News as First Warning Traffic anchor and transportation reporter
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 News has announced that Meaghan Mackey will join the Sunrise team as the First Warning Traffic Anchor and Transportation Reporter. She will provide traffic reports Monday – Friday from 4:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. during WESH 2 News Sunrise on both WESH 2 and CW18.
click orlando
Calm overnight expected for Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – A calm overnight is on tap for Central Florida. The humidity is still thick, but no more showers are expected. Look for the low in Orlando to drop to 77 degrees. Tomorrow is expected to be much like Monday; we will have showers to track, but...
mynews13.com
Crowds back on Daytona Beach for holiday weekend
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's one of the biggest weekends for beach-goers, and crowds in Daytona Beach seem to be back at pre-pandemic levels. Some people arrived for the day just after sunrise, like local Debbie Willer. "We came bright and early to get our spots, because it's going...
orangeobserver.com
Torey Pines home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Aug. 20 to 26
A home in Torey Pines topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Aug. 20 to 26. The home at 8743 Summerville Place, Orlando, sold Aug. 25, for $1,025,000. Built in 1989, it has five bedrooms, four baths and 3,325 square feet of living area. Days on market: Two. DR....
click orlando
Central Florida to see repeat summer rain pattern
ORLANDO, Fla. – Afternoon storms will fire up along the sea breezes on Sunday. Expect a 40% coverage of rain for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will go up to 60% by Wednesday. [TRENDING: NASA delays Artemis launch; new date to be decided | Man faces criminal charges...
Bay News 9
Rising temperatures threaten outdoor workers in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As temperatures in Central Florida trend upward and the number of extremely hot days per year also increase, one group will be particularly affected: outdoor workers. What You Need To Know. This summer was the second-hottest in Orlando’s recorded history, according to Spectrum News 13 weather...
WESH
Tropical Storm Earl expected to become a hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. — As of Tuesday, Tropical Storm Earl was expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the next few days. Earl was located 345 miles north of St. Thomas and 615 miles south of Bermuda. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was moving north at 7 mph.
Orlando church hosts food giveaway on Labor Day
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — People in Orlando can pick up some free food on Monday thanks to a local church. The Mount Sinai Adventist Church is hosting a food giveaway. The drive-thru event will take place at the church on Orange Center Boulevard. The event starts at 11 a.m....
Annual membership fees going up for Sam’s Club shoppers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sam’s Club shoppers are about to be hit with another price increase. For the first time in nearly 10 years, the warehouse club says it’s going to have to raise its price to be a member. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
click orlando
Never Forget: Events across Central Florida honoring 9/11
ORLANDO, Fla. – This year marks 21 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the U.S. Here are some 9/11 remembrance events happening across Central Florida:. 9/11 Stair Climb in Orlando: Everyone is welcome at this event at this event at the City National Bank of Florida building in downtown Orlando on Sunday, Sept. 11. The Orlando Fire Department and other departments from across the state will climb the 110 floors of the building in full gear while paying tribute to FDNY 343.
wogx.com
Venomous puss caterpillars spotted in Central Florida
CLERMONT, Fla. - Look but don't touch!. A Central Florida resident is warning others that the venomous puss caterpillars have made their return to the area. Joel Mathis told FOX 35 News he spotted a few of the furry little creatures in Clermont over the weekend. Known as one of...
WESH
Hurricane Danielle expected to speed up
ORLANDO, Fla. — As of Monday, Hurricane Danielle was still moving north-northeast in the Atlantic and there had been no change in strength. The storm was about 915 miles west-north-west of the Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. "Danielle is moving toward the north-northeast near 8...
‘Spooktacular’ returning to SeaWorld Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando has announced that its family-friendly Halloween event will return for some seasonal fun. Spooktacular will run on select days from Sept. 17-Oct. 31. The daytime event is included with park admission. SeaWorld said kids can wear Halloween costumes and trick or treat in certain...
Rain outlook: spotty and brief showers possible again for Labor Day
ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologist George Waldenberger said spotty showers will be passing through Orlando and push into the western counties in the evening. These will include Lake, Sumter, Marion and Polk counties. He said any rain that may fall should be isolated and brief, with many areas staying dry...
mynews13.com
U.S. union support reaches a nearly 60-year high
ORLANDO, Fla. --- Support for workers’ unions is now at a nearly 60-year high, according to a recent Gallup poll showing 71 percent of Americans approve of the cause. Union approval hasn’t been that high since 1965. What You Need To Know. Support for workers’ unions is now...
Brevard County businesses hope for another boost from next Artemis I launch attempt
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA is working to set a new timeline for its third launch attempt of the Artemis I mission. An estimated 400,000 visitors flocked to the Space Coast hoping to see the rocket launch Saturday, but many of them either headed home early or looked to make the most out of what they saw as a less than ideal situation.
orlandomagazine.com
Best 8 Orlando Food Halls
3201 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 • eastendmkt.com. East End Market in Audubon Park is Orlando’s flagship food hall, founded by Central Florida native John Rife, who has a knack for curating vendors. In the market’s almost 10-year history, some of Orlando’s most celebrated food businesses have passed through the market. Kadence recently won its first Michelin star and started as a seven-seat sushi bar in East End. Gideon’s Cookies, whose Disney Springs location is so popular they’re forced to use a virtual queue to reduce crowd size, still occupies space in the market.
