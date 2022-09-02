Read full article on original website
BOC Decision, U.S. PMIs In Focus; Amazon's Acquisitions In Scrutiny
USD/CAD - Technical View. One of the main price drivers for the USD/CAD will likely be today’s US Services PMI and tomorrow’s rate announcement for Canada. The asset's price has increased significantly over the past three weeks due to the reaffirmed position of the Federal Reserve. The price...
Inflation Peaks During Recessions
People tend to hear what they want to hear and believe what they need to believe. In no place is this more true than on Wall Street. The Fed has made abundantly clear that it will tighten monetary policy until inflation is virtually vanquished. And yet, those who have no choice but to be nearly fully invested at all times have completely ignored this fact and were left trying to convince the investing public not to believe their own ears. That was a huge mistake going into the start of this year, and that is even more true today. The entire FOMC is promising that rates are going to increase to about 4% by early 2023, but the cheerleaders still say they are bluffing.
Aussie Sells Off After Interest Rate Hike; Sterling Bounces On UK New Initiative
A GBP130 bln initiative by the new UK government to protect household for the surge in power costs helped lift sterling from 2.5-year lows. The Reserve Bank of Australia delivered the expected 50 bp rate hike, but the prospect of smaller moves going forward saw the Australian dollar sold through yesterday’s lows. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell for the third consecutive session yesterday but is mixed today. Japanese markets themselves were mixed, and China, South Korea, and Taiwan advanced. Europe’s STOXX 600 is steadying today after falling by 0.6% yesterday. US futures point to a firm open but are off their earlier highs.
Doubts Creep Into Wagers on 75 Basis Point ECB Hike This Week
(Bloomberg) -- Traders’ conviction that the European Central Bank will deliver a 75 basis point interest-rate hike at Thursday’s policy meeting has receded slightly amid mounting concerns about the region’s economy. Swaps tied to ECB meetings show that money markets are pricing in a 66 basis point...
Brent Edges Lower After OPEC, Gold Rises
Brent crude is a little lower today after seeing decent gains at the start of the week following the OPEC+ output announcement. The decision to reverse the 100,000 barrel per day increase in September was more symbolic than fundamentally significant, in that it doesn’t really change the dynamics in the market but it will make traders think twice about driving prices lower in the way they have recently.
Sweetness Coming Back in Sugar Stocks: 3 Counters to Keep on Radar!
Today, sugar stocks remained under the spotlight as investors flee to buy shares of sugar companies. The sector itself is going through a lot of turmoil which was amplified after the government’s recent measures to curb sugar exports. However, now it is rumored that the government might ease the export restrictions a bit and allow exporters to ship at least 5 million tonnes of sugar ahead of the sugar season.
India inflation rate likely rose to 6.9% in August - Deutsche Bank
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (ETR:DBKGn) estimates that India's consumer price index (CPI) firmed to 6.9% year-on-year in August, while core inflation likely stood at 6%. The Asian nation will report the data next Monday. While Brent crude oil prices have recorded a steep decline in recent weeks, the favourable...
Commodities Week Ahead: Tiny OPEC+ Cut Could Make Oil Vulnerable; Gold Up
A meaningless production cut by OPEC+ could leave oil bulls vulnerable again this week as the peak US summer driving period winds to a close and the dollar continues making 20-year highs. Those in gold will likely seek support at the $1,730 an ounce level as the yellow metal stages...
ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Unexpectedly Rises to 56.9 in August
Investing.com -- The U.S. services sector unexpectedly saw activity accelerate in August, according to the latest survey from the Institute for Supply Management, in a sign of potential economic resilience despite concerns over a broader slowdown. The ISM non-manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 56.9 during the period, up marginally...
Wall Street in the red as Fed worries persist
(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Tuesday as a stronger-than-expected reading on the U.S. services sector fed into expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates to tame inflation. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was set for its seventh consecutive day of losses in what could be its...
DS Smith Rises After Pushing Through Price Hikes in 1Q FY23
Investing.com -- Shares in DS Smith (LON:SMDS) rose on Tuesday after the packaging company said it had enjoyed a strong start to its new fiscal year, successfully passing its rising costs onto customers. "We have started the financial year very strongly, despite the current macro-economic conditions," Chief Executive Miles Roberts...
Dollar Hits New 20-Year High as Euro Slumps on Energy Woes
Investing.com-- The U.S. dollar touched a new 20-year high against a basket of currencies on Monday, benefiting from weakness in the euro amid a worsening energy crisis, while investors continued to bet on more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a...
India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.06%
Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Banking and IT sectors led shares lower. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 lost 0.06%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index lost 0.08%. The best performers of the...
NextEra Energy the 'Biggest Winner' From the Inflation Reduction Act - BofA
A Morgan Stanley analyst upgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) in a note Tuesday, increasing the price target to $99 per share from $94. In a wide-ranging note, the analyst said they expect NEE to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Inflation Reduction Act, "which brings faster wind, storage, and battery storage growth for the next 10+ years."
Oil falls as demand fears overtake OPEC-led rally
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices sank on Tuesday after a two-day rally as concern returned about weaker demand and the prospect of more interest rate hikes trumped support from OPEC+'s first output target cut since 2020. Brent crude was down $3.26, or 3.4%, to $92.48 at 11:27 a.m. EDT (1527...
Chinese Yuan Flat After Reserve Ratio Cut, Australian Rate Hike in Focus
Investing.com-- China’s yuan curbed recent losses on Tuesday after the People's Bank attempted to boost liquidity in the country, while the Australian dollar rose slightly ahead of a broadly expected interest rate hike by the country. The yuan traded flat around two-year lows of 6.9315, after falling substantially in...
Dow Futures Move Higher After 3rd Week of Declines
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures moved higher during Monday’s evening trade as major averages remained closed for a public holiday after posting the third consecutive week of declines. By 19:10 ET (23:10 GMT) Dow Jones Futures and S&P 500 Futures were up 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures added 0.2%.
A Dividend Trade That Crushes Stocks
We aren’t falling for this 'head fake' oil plunge. Instead we’re buying what I like to call the 'Biden barrel discount'—grabbing beaten-down oil stocks with surging dividends!. I’ll drop two tickers primed to ride oil’s next bounce higher in a second. First, though, here’s what I mean...
NVIDIA Draws Attention To Pelosi's Stock Picks
Stock investments by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband, venture capitalist Paul Pelosi, are again in the spotlight after shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) declined again after the pair reduced their interest in the semiconductor company. Pelosi is the first female Speaker of the US House of Representatives and...
Momentum Play: Stock Soars to 3-Month High But ‘Just Getting Started’!
While the broader markets are trading more or less in a range, some stocks are making a killing for investors while others are decently raking up good gains. The cement space has been on investors’ radar for the last many sessions with stocks such as India Cements (NS: ICMN ) having delivered a return of over 22% in the last one month.
