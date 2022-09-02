ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, OH

1077 WRKR

Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Millionaire Mansion in Ohio

Not long ago, a couple of guys from Mid-Michigan came across this old 10,000 square-foot millionaire's mansion in Dayton, Ohio. It was built 1912 by Louis Traxler who set up his own business: Traxler Mercantile. Louis left his home country of Austria in 1899 and wound up in Dayton, Ohio. Desiring a certain highbrow lifestyle, Louis had this mansion especially constructed for him and his family. Included were:
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Troy resident's TikTok on Native American culture goes viral

TROY, Ohio — Zane Lerma-Switzer learned of his Native American heritage on his father's side three years ago and since then, the 20-year-old has been sharing and educating others on the popular social media platform TikTok. “We are descendants of the Aztecs," said Zane Lerma-Switzer, a TikTok star from...
TROY, OH
WLWT 5

A packed weekend downtown sends off summer with bang

CINCINNATI — While welcoming guests to the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza, Kelly Crawley has a big smile on his face to match the tips accumulating in his pocket. “We are all excited. Welcome to the city of Cincinnati and you will have a great time," said Crawley. From the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Government
dayton.com

Best of Dayton: Who has the best pizza? Here are the finalists

During our nomination period for Best of Dayton, the contest that saw the most nominations was Best Pizza. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote. » Click here to nominate or vote in Best of Dayton...
DAYTON, OH
lovelandbeacon.com

Pick your own – off the shelf

FUN WITH MAPS – ISSUE 2022-158 DAILY FEATURE:. LOVELAND, OH (September 6, 2022) – In Issue 2022-158 of Steve Kovacs Fun with Maps, we go south for some grocery shopping news. SHOPPING MADE EASY. You might be surprised to learn who opened the first true self-serve supermarket. It...
LOVELAND, OH
linknky.com

Photos: Riverfest (Kentucky side) 2022

Rainclouds didn’t deter people from celebrating Riverfest on the Kentucky side on Sunday, Sept. 4. Our own Alecia Ricker was there — check out photos from the festivities along the riverfront and at Newport on the Levee.
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

2 people rescued from Little Miami River

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were rescued from the Little Miami River on Labor Day, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. Around 12:45 p.m., dispatchers said a water rescue call came in. Emergency crews responded to the area of the Little Miami River near Round Bottom Road and Mt. Carmel Road, according...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Lunken Airport Days brings military history to Cincinnati's east side

CINCINNATI — While much of the Labor Day focus in greater Cincinnati centers on fireworks, there’s another reason to look to the sky this long holiday weekend. Airport Days return to historic Lunken Airport this Labor Day weekend. The event celebrates vintage aircraft, military vehicles and classic cars.
CINCINNATI, OH
wyso.org

The Hamburger Wagon, serving up history on a bun

Long before food trucks became trendy, a horse drawn cart in Miamisburg was a favorite spot for hungry residents and visitors. The horse is long gone, but the century-old recipe has been ranked one of the top 100 hamburgers in the United States by the book “Hamburger America.”. It...
MIAMISBURG, OH
Fox 19

Crash closes Colerain Avenue overnight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Colerain Avenue was shut down for a couple of hours in Mt. Airy early Tuesday due to a crash, according to Cincinnati police. The road reopened at about 3:45 a.m. A car flipped at the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Shepherd Creek Drive at about 1:30 a.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX59

Officer Seara Burton transferred to Richmond hospice facility

RICHMOND, Ind. — Seara Burton, the Richmond Police Department officer who was shot in the line of duty last month and was recently taken off life support, has been transferred to a hospice care facility back in Richmond. Burton had previously been receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, […]
RICHMOND, IN
spectrumnews1.com

Summer's end celebrated at Alexandria's Fair and Horse Show

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — If you’re looking for 4-H contests, pageants and horse shows, Alexandria is the place to be this weekend. The Alexandria Fair and Horse Show, featuring loads of livestock and entertainment, is underway in northern Kentucky. What You Need To Know. The 2022 Alexandria Fair and...
ALEXANDRIA, KY
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to late night barn fire in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — Emergency crews were called to a working barn fire in Beavercreek late Sunday night. Crews responded to the report of a barn on fire in the 200 block of South Alpha Bellbrook Road around 10:40 p.m., according to emergency scanner traffic. >>2,000 hogs killed in large, 3-alarm...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Get out and do something: Sept. 6-12

If your everyday routine is starting to feel tired, try something new this week and check out the many events, shows and festivals happening in and around campus. The ever-popular Hamilton musical is in Cincinnati. Whether you’re a die-hard Hamilton fan or have yet to see the show, tickets are available for the first performance at the Aronoff Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Just tillin’ time ‘til Corn Fest

WILMINGTON — The traditional prelude to the upcoming Clinton County Corn Festival — the Annual Tractor Drive — paraded through Wilmington Sunday featuring tractors old and new. The procession left Mayer Farm Equipment in Jeffersonville at 10 a.m. Sunday and — despite a detour — made its...
WILMINGTON, OH

