Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Millionaire Mansion in Ohio
Not long ago, a couple of guys from Mid-Michigan came across this old 10,000 square-foot millionaire's mansion in Dayton, Ohio. It was built 1912 by Louis Traxler who set up his own business: Traxler Mercantile. Louis left his home country of Austria in 1899 and wound up in Dayton, Ohio. Desiring a certain highbrow lifestyle, Louis had this mansion especially constructed for him and his family. Included were:
wvxu.org
Cincinnati's seven hills are slipping away. New film explains why those landslides are costly for everyone
Homeowners across Greater Cincinnati have learned the hard way that this region is prone to landslides. The Tri-State’s geological history and modern land use practices have put pressure on the region’s hillsides. That pressure has resulted in landslides and damage that has rendered some properties unlivable. A new...
spectrumnews1.com
Troy resident's TikTok on Native American culture goes viral
TROY, Ohio — Zane Lerma-Switzer learned of his Native American heritage on his father's side three years ago and since then, the 20-year-old has been sharing and educating others on the popular social media platform TikTok. “We are descendants of the Aztecs," said Zane Lerma-Switzer, a TikTok star from...
WLWT 5
A packed weekend downtown sends off summer with bang
CINCINNATI — While welcoming guests to the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza, Kelly Crawley has a big smile on his face to match the tips accumulating in his pocket. “We are all excited. Welcome to the city of Cincinnati and you will have a great time," said Crawley. From the...
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Who has the best pizza? Here are the finalists
During our nomination period for Best of Dayton, the contest that saw the most nominations was Best Pizza. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote. » Click here to nominate or vote in Best of Dayton...
lovelandbeacon.com
Pick your own – off the shelf
FUN WITH MAPS – ISSUE 2022-158 DAILY FEATURE:. LOVELAND, OH (September 6, 2022) – In Issue 2022-158 of Steve Kovacs Fun with Maps, we go south for some grocery shopping news. SHOPPING MADE EASY. You might be surprised to learn who opened the first true self-serve supermarket. It...
linknky.com
Photos: Riverfest (Kentucky side) 2022
Rainclouds didn’t deter people from celebrating Riverfest on the Kentucky side on Sunday, Sept. 4. Our own Alecia Ricker was there — check out photos from the festivities along the riverfront and at Newport on the Levee.
Fox 19
2 people rescued from Little Miami River
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were rescued from the Little Miami River on Labor Day, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. Around 12:45 p.m., dispatchers said a water rescue call came in. Emergency crews responded to the area of the Little Miami River near Round Bottom Road and Mt. Carmel Road, according...
spectrumnews1.com
Lunken Airport Days brings military history to Cincinnati's east side
CINCINNATI — While much of the Labor Day focus in greater Cincinnati centers on fireworks, there’s another reason to look to the sky this long holiday weekend. Airport Days return to historic Lunken Airport this Labor Day weekend. The event celebrates vintage aircraft, military vehicles and classic cars.
Benefit ride planned to raise awareness for Hamilton 7-year-old with rare cancer
Rydder Ames was diagnosed with DMG, or diffuse midline glioma, a rare brain tumor mostly found in children.
dayton.com
Kettering frozen yogurt shop closes; was chain’s last in Dayton area
The Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt shop has closed after about 10 years in business at the Town & Country Shopping Center in Kettering. A message posted on the door is attributed to “Orange Leaf Kettering owners.”. “Dear Kettering Community, it has been our pleasure to serve you the last...
WKRC
Flying Circus Model Air Show takes over Butler County Regional Airport this weekend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Get ready to take flight. Radio-controlled airplanes are taking over the Butler County Regional Airport. R.C. pilot Mark Feist shows off a few birds you'll be able to see September 10 -11 in Hamilton.
wyso.org
The Hamburger Wagon, serving up history on a bun
Long before food trucks became trendy, a horse drawn cart in Miamisburg was a favorite spot for hungry residents and visitors. The horse is long gone, but the century-old recipe has been ranked one of the top 100 hamburgers in the United States by the book “Hamburger America.”. It...
Fox 19
Crash closes Colerain Avenue overnight
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Colerain Avenue was shut down for a couple of hours in Mt. Airy early Tuesday due to a crash, according to Cincinnati police. The road reopened at about 3:45 a.m. A car flipped at the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Shepherd Creek Drive at about 1:30 a.m.
Cincinnati Zoo offers chance to meet Fritz, Fiona, hippo family
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is offering people the chance to “adopt” the world-famous hippo family, including baby Fritz!. A $5 ADOPT ticket gets you one entry for a chance to win the “Ultimate Hippo Getaway”, A $20 hippo ADOPT gets you five entries.
Officer Seara Burton transferred to Richmond hospice facility
RICHMOND, Ind. — Seara Burton, the Richmond Police Department officer who was shot in the line of duty last month and was recently taken off life support, has been transferred to a hospice care facility back in Richmond. Burton had previously been receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, […]
spectrumnews1.com
Summer's end celebrated at Alexandria's Fair and Horse Show
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — If you’re looking for 4-H contests, pageants and horse shows, Alexandria is the place to be this weekend. The Alexandria Fair and Horse Show, featuring loads of livestock and entertainment, is underway in northern Kentucky. What You Need To Know. The 2022 Alexandria Fair and...
Crews respond to late night barn fire in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK — Emergency crews were called to a working barn fire in Beavercreek late Sunday night. Crews responded to the report of a barn on fire in the 200 block of South Alpha Bellbrook Road around 10:40 p.m., according to emergency scanner traffic. >>2,000 hogs killed in large, 3-alarm...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Get out and do something: Sept. 6-12
If your everyday routine is starting to feel tired, try something new this week and check out the many events, shows and festivals happening in and around campus. The ever-popular Hamilton musical is in Cincinnati. Whether you’re a die-hard Hamilton fan or have yet to see the show, tickets are available for the first performance at the Aronoff Center.
wnewsj.com
Just tillin’ time ‘til Corn Fest
WILMINGTON — The traditional prelude to the upcoming Clinton County Corn Festival — the Annual Tractor Drive — paraded through Wilmington Sunday featuring tractors old and new. The procession left Mayer Farm Equipment in Jeffersonville at 10 a.m. Sunday and — despite a detour — made its...
