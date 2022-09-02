Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Moultrie mission house set to open
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie organization is aiming to help women change their direction in life. “CrossroadsForHer” is the first of its kind for women in Colquitt County. The organization wants to help women who have been caught up in the legal system, or women finding themselves in...
WALB 10
Sausage produced in Valdosta being recalled
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Almost 4,500 pounds of sausage from Sunset Farm Foods Inc. out of Valdosta have been recalled. According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Services, there could be thin blue plastic in the meat. The Georgia special chicken and pork smoked sausages were produced on...
WALB 10
Lee Co. 911 center gets improvements
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County 911 center is updating its call center to make sure they’re able to respond to all emergencies. Recently they got $66,000 from Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax (SPLOST) funding to help. The Lee County 911 center typically takes around 70,000 calls...
WALB 10
Female business owners thriving in downtown Cairo
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - New businesses continue to pop up in downtown Cairo. Emilee Connell Umanzor, Cindy Long, Whitney Brown are new downtown business owners. All three are women and opened their doors in 2021. Long, the owner of Punky’s, opened her doors in April 2021. She is from Central...
Southwell welcomes four new specialists
TIFTON – Southwell announced the addition of four new physicians, including a weight-loss surgeon, anesthesiologist, pathologist and pain management specialist. Southwell includes Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, Southwell Medical and Southwell Health and Rehabilitation in Adel, and numerous clinics and outpatient centers located throughout south-central Georgia.
WCTV
Stacey Abram’s ‘One Georgia’ tour stops in Valdosta
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The race for Georgia’s Governor is heating up. Tuesday night the democratic candidate stopped in South Georgia to talk with potential voters. Stacey Abrams first stopped by to talk with students at Valdosta State University and then hosting a rally at John W. Saunders Park .
WALB 10
Verdict reached in Albany elderly expliotation trial
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The verdict was reached Thursday afternoon in the trial of a woman charged with abusing and ripping off elderly and disabled people through an unlicensed personal care home in South Albany. Michelle Oliver was found guilty on all counts. She will be sentenced on Friday. After...
WALB 10
Commercial roofing industry expanding, investing $146M in Lowndes Co.
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that a commercial roofing industry company would be expanding to Lowndes County. GAF Materials is a Standard Industries company and one of the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturers in North America, according to Kemp. The company will create 135 new...
WALB 10
Atkinson Co. district attorney addresses truancy issues
PEARSON, Ga. (WALB) - During the last two school years, many Atkinson county students had up to 40 unexcused absences from school. The district attorney wants that to end. Between 50 to 100 parents received a letter that demanded them to show up at the courthouse or face a possible arrest warrant.
wfxl.com
Movie theatre in Albany becomes home of juvenile disruption
A local movie theatre in Albany is starting to become the home of juvenile disruption. According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office the issue has been noticeably rising near Ledo Road. Children under the age of 18 have their parents drop them off to watch a movie but sometimes those...
WALB 10
Moultrie wig shop helping women deal with Alopecia, chemotherapy
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A new wig shop in Moultrie is helping women with alopecia and those going through chemotherapy. It gives private fittings for those in need. Many women going through chemo don’t realize there is a process. It involves things like a protective sleep cap. They come in many different styles and colors. Something that Vickorys Best LLC has.
WALB 10
Cordele city chairman and resident petitioning to remove him debate in court
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Cordele City Commission Chairman and the man petitioning to remove him from office hashed out their reasons in court Thursday. The hearing took place in the Crisp County Courthouse with both sides presenting their cases. Trae Sims, a Cordele resident, started the petition in July...
WALB 10
Reward in Nigel Brown case even closer to $20K
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the shooting death of an Albany 9-year-old has increased once again. The reward for information in Nigel Brown’s death has increased to $18,561. Brown was killed in an Albany drive-by shooting while...
WALB 10
Valdosta retired k-9 walked his hero walk
The goal of the construction incentives project is to encourage developers, investors and contractors to bring their business to the Good Life City. Douglas sisters pregnant at same time, same gender, same due date. Updated: 7 hours ago. Two sisters out of Douglas are pregnant at the same time, carrying...
WALB 10
No major incidents seen in Valdosta during holiday travel period
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, many hit the road to celebrate their hardworking achievements for Labor Day. Labor Day marks the unofficial end to summer, so the heat is winding down, but the traffic is heating up as people travel back home after the holidays. “No major accidents during...
WALB 10
Douglas sisters pregnant at same time, with same gender, same due date
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Two sisters out of Douglas are pregnant at the same time, carrying the same gender and they also have the same due date. Although one sister went through a major surgery not knowing about her pregnancy, the two are happy to be sharing this experience with each other.
WALB 10
‘I just want to hear her voice’: Family searching for missing Albany mother
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A young mother has been missing for almost four weeks now and her family is pleading for her safe return. Lacambria Toomer,23, is the mother of a 6-month-old-son. Toomer is described as being 5′1 with a medium build and black hair and brown eyes. Melissa...
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. middle school locked down following threat
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A written threat at Pine Grove Middle School prompted the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) to evacuate students and investigate the threat Thursday morning, according to Lowndes County Schools. The threat was discovered written on the bathroom wall at the middle school. School officials said...
WALB 10
Georgia-based sound, engineering company investing $40M in Thomas Co. expansion
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Georgia-based company is investing millions of dollars and almost 100 new jobs in Thomas County. Troy Acoustics Corporation (TAC) will invest almost $40 million in a new manufacturing facility in Thomas County and create 88 new jobs. TAC creates sound wall systems that are used...
WALB 10
Convictions upheld for man in Moultrie mass murder case
ATLANTA (WALB) - Georgia’s highest court denied an appeal filed by the man convicted in what prosecutors say is one of the biggest mass murders in South Georgia, upholding his conviction. Jeffrey Peacock’s defense counsel filed an appeal for his conviction, arguing a case of curtilage. Peacock was...
