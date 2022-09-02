We start Kansas [Jayhawks] prep today, but it’s been two long days. Watching. Reflecting the game from last Thursday night. And it hurts. It still hurts. It hurts because our investment level was so high from our players and our staff, but it also hurts because we are well aware what this game means to our fanbase. To all the Mountaineers who were there on Thursday night, Thank You. You helped create one of the best college football atmospheres I’ve ever been apart of. I’ll never forget in-between the third and fourth quarter, when the fans wearing the Old Gold and Blue were the loudest. The game didn’t end the way we wanted to. No excuses. We didn’t get it done, but I’m proud of our staff and proud of our players. We played the game the right way. We played tough. We played physical. We were resilient the entire game, all the way up to the last play, that was ruled a catch on the field.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO