How Does This West Virginia Coach Still Have a Job?
Morgantown, West Virginia – One of Neal Brown’s best friends in the whole world is Matt Moore, who happens to be the the assistant head coach and offensive line coach for the West Virginia Mountaineers. Moore, who coached with Brown at Troy and at Texas Tech, followed him...
WVU Football Depth Chart: Kansas
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown releases depth chart ahead of Big 12 opener
smokingmusket.com
Neal Brown Takes To Twitter
We start Kansas [Jayhawks] prep today, but it’s been two long days. Watching. Reflecting the game from last Thursday night. And it hurts. It still hurts. It hurts because our investment level was so high from our players and our staff, but it also hurts because we are well aware what this game means to our fanbase. To all the Mountaineers who were there on Thursday night, Thank You. You helped create one of the best college football atmospheres I’ve ever been apart of. I’ll never forget in-between the third and fourth quarter, when the fans wearing the Old Gold and Blue were the loudest. The game didn’t end the way we wanted to. No excuses. We didn’t get it done, but I’m proud of our staff and proud of our players. We played the game the right way. We played tough. We played physical. We were resilient the entire game, all the way up to the last play, that was ruled a catch on the field.
Repredicting WVU's Schedule After Backyard Brawl Loss
Are the Mountaineers better or worse than we thought?
Jimbo Fisher Answers Whether He Would Ever Coach the Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia native Jimbo Fisher is now the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, but it doesn’t appear that he has completely closed the door on potentially returning to coach the West Virginia Mountaineers near the end of his career. Fisher, 56, is...
Helmet Stickers: WVU's Top Performers in Week 1
Handing out players of the week honors to three Mountaineers.
Embarrassing Video Show Neal Brown Doesn’t Get It
Morgantown, West Virginia – Prior to the start of the Backyard Brawl between the West Virginia Mountaineers and Pitt Panthers, the two head coaches of the teams met at midfield for a quick pre-game chat. After shaking hands, Pitt’s head coach, Pat Narduzzi, asked Brown, “Are you ready for...
WATCH: WVU Commit Jahiem White Makes Unreal Touchdown Catch
Jahiem White makes one-handed catches look easy.
Comparing Rich Rodriguez, Bill Stewart, Dana Holgorsen and Neal Brown Through 36 Games at WVU
Morgantown, West Virginia – Expectations at West Virginia have certainly declined over the years. When Rich Rodriguez was the head coach of the Mountaineers, he took the program to unprecedented heights, finishing 11-1, 11-2 and 10-2 (32-5) in his final three seasons in Morgantown. When Bill Stewart took over...
Welcome, home: Contemplating what that word means
I’ve been thinking about the concept of home a lot lately. Growing up an Army brat, moving was just a part of life — it’s not like you get a say in it, and since you don’t know anything different, it doesn’t seem all that odd to be told you’re picking up and leaving again after a few years here or there.
Gee: WVU looking to the river, satellite campuses for future growth
MORGANTOWN — “We realize we have to change or die,” WVU President Gordon Gee said during a recent sitdown with The Dominion Post Editorial Board. “We have to really create a posit. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Human remains found in West Virginia State Forest
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies found human remains in Coopers Rock State Forest on Saturday, the Sheriff's Office announced in a press release Tuesday.
Heavy rain leads to flooding in NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Rain throughout the region led to some flooding on September 5. 5 News was out in Monongalia and Marion counties to see a little bit of the action. Some of our viewers shared their videos of the flooding at its worst. The flooding led to temporary road...
What to do this Labor Day weekend in north central West Virginia
Labor Day weekend is seen by many as the last weekend of summer. If you're looking for one last hoorah before shifting into fall mode, there are several events planned in north central West Virginia this weekend.
CODE BLUE: Students suffer ‘medical issue’ at North Marion HS
A code blue was called at North Marion High School, Thursday, in reference to three students suffering "a medical issue" that has not been disclosed at this time, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Department.
UPDATE: Second Elkins Mountain School runaway apprehended
The West Virginia State Police are asking the public to help them find two teenagers who ran away from the Elkins Mountain School's Oak Ridge Campus in Gilman, Randolph County.
Brothers host annual car show in Fairmont in honor of their late father
Two brothers hosted their second annual event on Sept. 3, in honor of their father.
A tour of the former Mylan plant, and the vision of the WVU Innovation Corp. for its future
MORGANTOWN – The empty, quiet labyrinth of what was the Mylan plant is a reminder of the homegrown business that packed up and moved a year ago, putting 1,500 people out of work. But th. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Morgantown police, fire unions vote ‘no confidence’ in city leadership
MORGANTOWN -- Unions representing Morgantown’s police officers and firefighters have voted “no confidence” in the city’s leadership. Wheeling attorney Teresa Toriseva represents b. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Coal miners help push tourists’ dead electric car in West Virginia
TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – On Friday, an electric vehicle broke down along Corridor H in Tucker County on its way to a weekend getaway in Davis. Luckily, a group of local coal miners were happy to help. Tucker County’s Senator Randy Smith documented the moment on Facebook. The...
