xXangie_the_14thXx
3d ago
Find his customers, they're easy to spot, driving over 100 mph and zig zagging through traffic coming within inches of hitting other cars.
NBC Miami
Video Shows Man Arrested After Fleeing Police on Jet Ski in Miami
A man determined to make a get away from police on a jet ski has been taken into custody after a hot pursuit on the water in Miami over the holiday weekend. After chasing the man down by boat, Miami police officers finally tracked down 40-year-old Marvis Lauvives, but worry that his stunts could have put tourists and Miami residents in danger out on the water.
WSVN-TV
Man vandalizes federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A trespasser at a federal courthouse caused a mess of disorder in the court. Fort Lauderdale Police said a man got inside the federal courthouse downtown on Monday and vandalized several rooms. Officers put the building on lockdown to search for the man, who they...
WSVN-TV
Personal watercraft driver in custody after fleeing from police off Miami park
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody following a pursuit on the water in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a personal watercraft driver who was illegally picking up and dropping off clients at an undesignated area near Albert Pallot Park, just after 5:50 p.m., Saturday.
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale porch pirate swipes package while masquerading as car washer
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A porch pirate was caught on camera taking a package from a Fort Lauderdale home. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday inside the Rio Vista residential community. The homeowner told Local 10 News the man seen in the video was going door-to-door offering to wash...
Click10.com
Suspected Cuban migrant boat lands on Haulover Beach, 15 in custody
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Federal and local law enforcement officials responded to a suspected Cuban migrant boat landing on Haulover Beach Monday morning. The vessel landed just before 7 a.m. Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who heads the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector, said officials took 13 men...
NBC Miami
Ex-Con Arrested for Pointing Stolen Gun During Argument in Lauderdale Lakes: Police
A 34-year-old Miami man is back on the street after pulling a gun during an argument in Lauderdale Lakes, court records show. Adam Yves Paul got into a dispute with a man in the 3400 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard about 2 p.m. on August 31, according to the arrest report.
Click10.com
Detectives conduct death investigation at public school in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are conducting a death investigation on Tuesday at a Miami-Dade County public school in the Gladeview neighborhood near North Miami Beach. Police officers responded to the school at 15640 NE 8 Ave., and closed off the physical education area, according to the Miami-Dade Police...
WSVN-TV
Car crashes into van on South Florida highway
MIAMI (WSVN) - A crash on a busy South Florida highway was caught on camera. Officials responded to the scene of the crash on State Road 836 when a car slammed into a stopped van, Tuesday morning. The incident happened near LeJeune Road by Miami International Airport. The driver of...
Miami New Times
Miami Police Department Seeks $37,000 for New Military-Style Sniper Rifles
Over the years, the Miami Police Department (MPD) has routinely asked the City of Miami for funding to fortify its stockpile of weapons, gadgets, and technology. Weeks after the June 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, the MPD put in a request to rush-order $300,000 worth of military-grade armor. The department sought another $100,000 for assault rifles, rifle scopes, and related equipment the following month. In 2019, the police force asked for $70,000 to spend on powerful phone-spying tech for use in criminal investigations.
Miami man arrested in front of Crossbridge Church on narcotics charges
At about 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, a Key Biscayne police officer was patrolling in the 100 block of Harbor Drive and ran a vehicle tag search for the vehicle in front of him, according to a news release. The officer discovered the driver’s license was suspended and stopped the vehicle at 160 Harbor Drive – in […]
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Thief breaks into Miami market, leaves big mess behind
MIAMI – Police are searching for a thief who was caught on camera breaking into a Miami business. In the video, the suspect can be seen casually walking around the Brazil Market on Saturday morning. After shattering the businesses glass door to get inside, an employee of the market...
Vigil mass for student killed in Boca Chita Key boat crash
MIAMI - A day of prayer and remembrance as students from Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart and Lourdes Academy go back to class after a deadly weekend boating accident. "Today was a really tough day for all of us on campus," said Lourdes Academy President Sister Carmen Fernandez. She said all day at school and at a morning vigil friends and classmates remembered senior Lucy Fernandez who was killed. "Lucy was known for her happy personality, and her beautiful smile. She would brighten up every room she walked into. She had a very positive outlook on life," Sister Carmen said.Classmates Katy...
Click10.com
Police: 2 teens arrested for 15-year-old boy’s shooting death in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two teenage boys are facing charges for the recent murder of a 15-year-old boy in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. Detectives arrested Davione Marquise Nelson, 16; and Spirit Iday Reath, 15, on Friday. Corrections held Davione and Spirit without bond on Tuesday after booking them at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade.
WSVN-TV
11 injured after boat reportedly collides with pole near Boca Chita Island
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported several patients to area hospitals after what officials described as a boating accident near Boca Chita Island left nearly a dozen people injured. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire...
NBC Miami
Man Used Grandmother ‘As a Shield' to Prevent Getting Handcuffed: Miami Police
Police said a man in Brickell tried to avoid getting arrested by hiding behind his grandmother before an officer shot him with a Taser and handcuffed him. Jarred Evans, 30, was arrested after midnight on Thursday near the Candela Bar and was charged with battery and resisting an officer without violence, Miami Police said in an arrest report.
Click10.com
Driver, 19, runs over teenage girl fleeing after panic at movie theater in Broward
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A teenage girl remained hospitalized on Monday in Broward County after a 19-year-old driver struck her over as she ran away from a movie theater in a panic over reports of an active shooter. A witness’s video shows the teenage girl fell down before the...
Girl hit by car, hospitalized after brawl at mall in Pembroke Pines
A motorist struck a girl outside a movie theater at the Pembroke Lakes Mall amid chaos after a brawl Saturday night, hospitalizing the child. Police were already on scene at the mall responding to a fight between juveniles at Round 1. But what started out as a weaponless scrap between kids somehow turned into mass alarm. In a video released by Pembroke Pines Police Department, people at the ...
WSVN-TV
Haul of drugs worth $3 million dropped off at Miami Beach Coast Guard station
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A huge haul of drugs have been offloaded at the Miami Beach Coast Guard station. Agents seized about 22 pounds of cocaine and more than 1,200 pounds of marijuana. The street value of the drugs is more than $3 million. The illegal narcotics were found...
Click10.com
Miami Beach police to conduct sobriety checkpoint for Labor Day weekend
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Miami Beach Police Department announced that they are beefing up patrols and conducting DUI checkpoints for Labor Day weekend. As people flock to the beaches this holiday weekend — which coincides with the start of Pedestrian Safety Month — MDBD has prepared checkpoints to catch drivers who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
NBC Miami
6 to Know: More Than 10 People Injured, 3 in Critical Condition After Boating Accident in Boca Chita Key
No. 1 - Nearly a dozen people were hurt and three are in critical condition after a boating accident Sunday near Boca Chita Key, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. According to initial reports, the crash occurred close to 7 p.m. Sunday when a boat with 14 people aboard collided with a pole or barrier near Boca Chita Key. Miami-Dade police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and helped airlift victims to the hospital. Authorities said a total of 11 people were hurt and some of them are being treated for minor injuries and were transported to multiple hospitals.
