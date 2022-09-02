MIAMI - A day of prayer and remembrance as students from Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart and Lourdes Academy go back to class after a deadly weekend boating accident. "Today was a really tough day for all of us on campus," said Lourdes Academy President Sister Carmen Fernandez. She said all day at school and at a morning vigil friends and classmates remembered senior Lucy Fernandez who was killed. "Lucy was known for her happy personality, and her beautiful smile. She would brighten up every room she walked into. She had a very positive outlook on life," Sister Carmen said.Classmates Katy...

MIAMI, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO