Return to the Rainbow Gathering
The Welcome Home sign that was hanging during the gathering is no longer there. We took a trip up to Northwest Routt County to see how it looks at the site of this summer’s Rainbow Gathering. About 10,000 people came to northwest Routt County from across the country to camp in the area of California Park, July 1-8.
Photos: Oak Creek ‘gets Routt-y’ at Labor Day celebration
To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com. Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community...
Steamboat flirts with record books during September warmup
A hot week in Steamboat Springs will flirt with the record books, as temperatures approach and potentially exceed 90 degrees. The best chance seems to be on Thursday, Sept. 8, which has a record high temperature of 90 degrees set in 1998. The National Weather Service is currently forecasting a high of 89 for Thursday.
Letter: Steamboat seems to favor more affluent neighborhoods
It has been a long dusty summer here in Dream Island, punctuated with the clanking, grinding, and backup beeping of a transient pack of heavy machinery that moved into the neighborhood for what we were told by the City of Steamboat Springs was a two-month stay to replace the water main, but has gone on for more than two months now, with the promise of many weeks to go before the job is complete.
Denver resident arrives by Bustang, wins Vail Duck Race
VAIL – More than 8,200 of the 9,000 rubber ducks running Gore Creek on Sunday were adopted by people hoping to win the $5,000 prize for first place. The local Rotary clubs’ annual duck race raised more than $70,000 as a result, with hundreds of people watching Gore Creek to see if the duck they paid to adopt was first through the funnel.
Water plant shutdown a ‘test’ for future fire in Fish Creek watershed
If a fire ever took Steamboat Springs’ Fish Creek Water Treatment Plant offline, the city would need to rely solely on water from the Yampa River. It’s never needed to before. But on Sept. 15, the Fish Creek plant will shut down for maintenance for about two months, giving the city a dry run at what life with one water source would be like.
Keynote speaker at crane festival offers glimpse into the work of federal biologists
Dan Collins, a migratory game bird biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said he wanted to “peel back the curtain” and give people a view into the work federal biologists do with sandhill cranes. In the 1970s, there were only 25 mating pairs of Rocky Mountain...
Monday Medical: Combatting a compressed ulnar nerve
Numbness and tingling in your small finger and part of your ring finger? A compression of the ulnar nerve at your elbow or wrist may be to blame. “Oftentimes, it will bother patients when they’re riding a bike, typing, talking on the phone, trying to sleep or driving a car,” said Dr. Patrick Johnston, a hand and elbow orthopedic surgeon in Steamboat Springs and a member of the medical staff at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center. “It can impact anyone and is very common in the general population.”
YVMC celebrates 5 years with UCHealth
Ask community leaders if the medical needs of Routt County and beyond have been better served in the last five years of Yampa Valley Medical Center under the umbrella of UCHealth, and the answer seems to be a resounding yes. Despite some initial hesitancy, local professionals now say UCHealth has...
One Injured, Bear + Cub Euthanized After Animal Attack in Colorado
An animal attack in New Castle has left one person injured and two bears dead. According to a press release from the New Castle Colorado Police Department (NCCPD), police received a call about a bear attack in the Castle Valley Ranch neighborhood around 2 a.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 31). Denver7...
