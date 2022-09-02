Read full article on original website
11 Best Suburbs In Austin Texas
Looking for your home sweet home in Austin, Texas? You have some dynamic options when it comes to looking for real estate in one of the fastest-growing cities in America! This blog post will guide you through some of the best suburbs in and around the Austin metro area. From lakeside and golf course homes to Texas hill country living with quintessential charming small-town vibes – and everything in between – there’s a perfect place for everyone just outside of the big city.
Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto expanding water, wastewater treatment capacity as need increases
Summer 2022 in Williamson and Travis counties is quickly becoming one of the driest in recent history, according to Brad Brunett, Brazos River Authority Lower/Central Basin regional manager. The BRA is responsible for development, management and protection of the Brazos River Basin, and contracts with local municipalities—including Round Rock, Pflugerville...
Grand plans, deep-pocketed backers revealed for what will be tallest building in Austin — and all of Texas
The skyscraper being constructed at 98 Red River St. in downtown Austin, which is set to be the tallest building in both the city and state when complete, finally has a name: Waterline.
The best places to antique shop in Texas
If you love old-fashioned things with historical significance (or just furniture made from actual wood) then you may want to check out these six-highly rated Texas towns with plenty of antique shops to explore. Austin. I know... how did that state’s capital make the list for best antique spot? In...
Highway expansion could attract more development east of Austin
The implications could include sparking a new wave of development in one of the county's last large swaths of open land.
Austin filmmaker Kat Albert talks about upcoming Lake Travis Film Festival on Sept. 15-18
Kat Albert started the Lake Travis Film Festival in February 2020. (Courtesy Lake Travis Film Festival) Kat Albert is the executive director of the Lake Travis Film Festival, a multiday film screening event featuring a screenwriting masterclass, live table reads, panels, parties and more, but she did not start out in the film industry.
17 Best Restaurants At The Domain Austin
If you’re looking for a delicious meal in the North Austin, TX area, look no further than the Domain! This popular dining destination is home to a variety of restaurants that will tantalize your taste buds. Whether you’re in the mood for Mexican food, Italian cuisine, a great happy...
Footwear designer Rothy’s opens first Texas store at Domain Northside
From left: Francis and Savanna Roehs, who said they had heard about the store, made their first purchases from Rothy's on the store's opening day Sept. 2. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Rothy’s, a national footwear brand that uses recycled plastic bottles to manufacture shoes, opened Sept. 2. near Nordstrom at...
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
Austin to offer community engagement opportunities for St. Johns site in September
The property has been a redevelopment and neighborhood revitalization target for years. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Community members will have several opportunities to weigh in on plans for the redevelopment of a 19-acre site in St. Johns neighborhood this fall. The city's redevelopment of the site that comprises a former...
11 businesses now open or coming soon to Round Rock
From new dining options to a CBD shop to kids haircuts, several new businesses are already open or coming soon in Round Rock. Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie opened Aug. 5 at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, next to Lonestar Kolaches. Delizioso offers sandwiches, soups, salads, sorbetto, gelato and other specialty items. 512-505-8123. Facebook: Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie.
Cedar Park family says nearby development is causing flooding around their home
Laura McNabb went before the the Cedar Park City Council back in February to share her concerns on the flooding. This because she fears an upcoming development project could worsen runoff. At this meeting, the council had planning and zoning staff explain to Laura they had no liability for the flooding because of the location of their home.
State agency approves funding for I-35 expansion project in North Austin
The I-35 Capital Express North project is expected to break ground in early 2023. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The Texas Transportation Commission approved funding Aug. 30 for the $606 million I-35 Capital Express North project in North Austin that will add one high-occupancy vehicle lane in each direction between SH 45 North and Hwy. 290 East.
San Angelo LIVE!
TPWD: Travis County Lake now 'Fully Infested' with Invasive Zebra Mussels
AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has designated Lake Walter E. Long in Travis County as “infested” with zebra mussels, signifying an established, reproducing population in the lake. Walter E. Long had already received a “positive” designation following the repeated detection of zebra mussel...
Stunning Field of Light exhibit to illuminate Austin's Wildflower Center
Opening night is September 9.
KVUE
Rain ends this evening; scattered storms on Labor Day
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: This blog is no longer being updated. Click here for the latest forecast. Strong storms developed over North Texas Sunday afternoon and are now pushing southward closer to the KVUE area through this evening. Storms will likely be weakening on the final approach to Central Texas. So the best storm chances this evening will be north of Austin for Burnet, Williamson and Milam counties.
Artificial intelligence consultancy company Macami.ai in Cedar Park now open and accepting clients
AI consultancy company Macami.ai opened its coworking space in Cedar Park on Aug.2. (Courtesy Unsplash) Robotic process automation and artificial intelligence consultancy company Macami.ai began renting coworking space in Cedar Park on Aug. 2. Macami.ai aims to demystify the use of artificial intelligence, robotic process automation and digitization to make...
Jump Gymnastics to host grand opening at The Domain on Sept. 5
Jump Gymnastics offers classes for preschool kids and will open its third location at The Domain. (Courtesy Jump Gymnastics) Jump Gymnastics, which offers classes for preschool kids, will be opening its third location at 10910 Domain Drive, Ste. 112, Austin. The business will host a grand opening on the great...
Officials urge caution as local wildfires spike in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
A grass fire burned several acres off Cele Road, east of Pflugerville, on July 14. (Courtesy Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2) Local data shows Williamson and northern Travis counties are experiencing more wild and grass fires so far in 2022 than in the same time frame during any of the last five years.
newsradioklbj.com
Work Begins on Final Segment of Southwest Bypass
Williamson County and the City of Georgetown celebrated the start of construction for the final segment of the Southwest Bypass with a groundbreaking ceremony this week. The project will extend the two-lane Southwest Bypass from Wolf Ranch Parkway to State Highway 29 and will also provide 1.2 miles of shared-use-path (SUP) along the extended road. The City of Georgetown completed the Southwest Bypass from RM 2243 to Wolf Ranch Parkway in July 2018. Williamson County completed the Southwest Bypass from IH-35 to RM 2243 in May 2020.
