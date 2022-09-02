ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

atasteofkoko.com

11 Best Suburbs In Austin Texas

Looking for your home sweet home in Austin, Texas? You have some dynamic options when it comes to looking for real estate in one of the fastest-growing cities in America! This blog post will guide you through some of the best suburbs in and around the Austin metro area. From lakeside and golf course homes to Texas hill country living with quintessential charming small-town vibes – and everything in between – there’s a perfect place for everyone just outside of the big city.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto expanding water, wastewater treatment capacity as need increases

Summer 2022 in Williamson and Travis counties is quickly becoming one of the driest in recent history, according to Brad Brunett, Brazos River Authority Lower/Central Basin regional manager. The BRA is responsible for development, management and protection of the Brazos River Basin, and contracts with local municipalities—including Round Rock, Pflugerville...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
checkoutdfw.com

The best places to antique shop in Texas

If you love old-fashioned things with historical significance (or just furniture made from actual wood) then you may want to check out these six-highly rated Texas towns with plenty of antique shops to explore. Austin. I know... how did that state’s capital make the list for best antique spot? In...
TEXAS STATE
atasteofkoko.com

17 Best Restaurants At The Domain Austin

If you’re looking for a delicious meal in the North Austin, TX area, look no further than the Domain! This popular dining destination is home to a variety of restaurants that will tantalize your taste buds. Whether you’re in the mood for Mexican food, Italian cuisine, a great happy...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

11 businesses now open or coming soon to Round Rock

From new dining options to a CBD shop to kids haircuts, several new businesses are already open or coming soon in Round Rock. Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie opened Aug. 5 at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, next to Lonestar Kolaches. Delizioso offers sandwiches, soups, salads, sorbetto, gelato and other specialty items. 512-505-8123. Facebook: Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie.
ROUND ROCK, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

TPWD: Travis County Lake now 'Fully Infested' with Invasive Zebra Mussels

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has designated Lake Walter E. Long in Travis County as “infested” with zebra mussels, signifying an established, reproducing population in the lake. Walter E. Long had already received a “positive” designation following the repeated detection of zebra mussel...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Rain ends this evening; scattered storms on Labor Day

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: This blog is no longer being updated. Click here for the latest forecast. Strong storms developed over North Texas Sunday afternoon and are now pushing southward closer to the KVUE area through this evening. Storms will likely be weakening on the final approach to Central Texas. So the best storm chances this evening will be north of Austin for Burnet, Williamson and Milam counties.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Artificial intelligence consultancy company Macami.ai in Cedar Park now open and accepting clients

AI consultancy company Macami.ai opened its coworking space in Cedar Park on Aug.2. (Courtesy Unsplash) Robotic process automation and artificial intelligence consultancy company Macami.ai began renting coworking space in Cedar Park on Aug. 2. Macami.ai aims to demystify the use of artificial intelligence, robotic process automation and digitization to make...
CEDAR PARK, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Work Begins on Final Segment of Southwest Bypass

Williamson County and the City of Georgetown celebrated the start of construction for the final segment of the Southwest Bypass with a groundbreaking ceremony this week. The project will extend the two-lane Southwest Bypass from Wolf Ranch Parkway to State Highway 29 and will also provide 1.2 miles of shared-use-path (SUP) along the extended road. The City of Georgetown completed the Southwest Bypass from RM 2243 to Wolf Ranch Parkway in July 2018. Williamson County completed the Southwest Bypass from IH-35 to RM 2243 in May 2020.
GEORGETOWN, TX
