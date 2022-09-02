ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

AM 1390 KRFO

Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin

A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
ROCHESTER, MN
River Falls Journal

James R. Schwenk

James R. Schwenk, formerly of Wausau, WI, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2022, surrounded by his family, in Carson City, NV. Jim grew up in Hudson, WI, graduating from Hudson High School in 1958 and UW River Falls with a bachelors in Music (later gaining a masters in Music Education from UW Stevens Point). He married Mary (Belleau) Schwenk that same year, and welcomed their first child, Kathryn (Axtell) followed by their son, David.
HUDSON, WI
River Falls Journal

Charging up; Belle Vinez winery opens two new EV chargers

On Friday Sept. 2, members of the Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services, Dairyland Power Cooperative and River Falls Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of two new EV Charge stations at the Belle Vinez winery. Belle Vinez is the newest partner with Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services. The electric distribution co-op also...
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls, WI
CBS Minnesota

"Viking Mississippi" to set sail from St. Paul Saturday: What does its $12,999 ticket get you?

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Viking's 'Mississippi' is ready for its maiden voyage of the mighty river.The ship and its 386 passengers depart St. Paul Saturday, beginning a 15-day trek of the river, passing through more than one dozen cities before ending in New Orleans.On Friday evening, the ship sat docked in Red Wing while crew members made last-minute preparations."I think it enhances what Red Wing is all about. It brings a lot of people [here]," said Dick Back of Red Wing."It fascinates me that they're able to do this – something this big," said Kirby Berg of Hastings, who admired...
SAINT PAUL, MN
River Falls Journal

Three games to watch: New and old rivalries in the spotlight

Key BRC contests in soccer and volleyball while its Little Brown Jug week in football. The Tigers host the Wildcats in an early-season Big Rivers Conference match. River Falls is looking for its first win over New Richmond since the 2020 season after going 0-1-1 against the Tigers last year on their way to qualifying for the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament.
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

100 Women Who Care to donate $10,000 to nonprofit

100 Women Who Care will meet on Sept. 7, from 6:30-8 p.m., at the Somerset American Legion, 464 County Road VV. The group meets on the first Wednesday of March, June, September and December. The goal is for 100 members to each contribute $100, awarding $10,000 immediately to a local...
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
stcroix360.com

Osceola bridge replacement options enter third phase of review

Process to analyze costs and benefits of three primary alternatives. Three build options continue to be considered for the new bridge. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is currently working along with MnDOT conducting an environmental assessment of the choices. The project team is using a three-step process to thoroughly...
OSCEOLA, WI
Outsider.com

Wisconsin Officials Investigating Massive Fish Kill of Over 600 Trout

In an area of Wisconsin known for its fly fishing, there’s been a massive fish kill that claimed hundreds of trout. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has opened an investigation into the massive die-off on Isabelle Creek, which flows through Pierce County. The numbers came in at 600 trout dead plus a variety of prey fish (this is a large number for Isabelle Creek, but it pales in comparison to this Minnesota die-off). Since August 17, the WDNR has been on-site multiple times at the creek. The WDNR first put out a statement on the die-off on August 25.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Former University of Minnesota track and field star dies at 25

MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Gopher track and field athlete Eric Walker died at 25, the University of Minnesota announced on Twitter Saturday.According to a GoFundMe set up for the Walker family, Eric first came to Minnesota on an athletic scholarship to run track at the University of Minnesota. He graduated in 2019 with a 3.8 GPA. Walker stayed in Minnesota after graduating and began working for United Health Group.Last Saturday, Aug. 27, Walker was in a car accident and spent multiple days in the ICU before dying.Walker leaves behind his two parents, Maria and Eric Walker, and two younger siblings, Xavier and Christopher Walker.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Man hurt in officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire Sunday night

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after an officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire on Sunday night. According to a release from the Eau Claire Police Department, officers went to the 1900 block of Declaration Drive on the city’s north side for a report of a disturbance at 11:40 p.m. Sunday.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Driver arrested for OWI after crash in Dunn County Saturday morning

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody after a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Dunn County. 25-year-old Lucy Chang of Menomonie was arrested on suspicion of OWI-1st offense with two children in the vehicle under the age of 16, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. According to a...
DUNN COUNTY, WI
Gator Country

Florida Gators volleyball falls to No. 4 Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – The 13th-ranked Florida Gators dropped a tightly-contested four setter to the fourth-ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday afternoon in Maturi Pavilion. Minnesota took the tight 25-22 battle in the first set, but Florida answered with a decisive 25-17 victory in the second set. The Golden Gophers took the third frame in another hard-fought 25-22 contest, then closed out the match with a 25-16 victory in the fourth.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WEAU-TV 13

3 people facing charges in connection to Eau Claire County homicide

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people are charged in connection to the death of a man found in a ditch in Eau Claire County in June. Court records show 37-year-old Philip Novak of Milwaukee, Wis. is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony bail jumping.

