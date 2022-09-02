Read full article on original website
Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin
A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
River Falls Journal
James R. Schwenk
James R. Schwenk, formerly of Wausau, WI, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2022, surrounded by his family, in Carson City, NV. Jim grew up in Hudson, WI, graduating from Hudson High School in 1958 and UW River Falls with a bachelors in Music (later gaining a masters in Music Education from UW Stevens Point). He married Mary (Belleau) Schwenk that same year, and welcomed their first child, Kathryn (Axtell) followed by their son, David.
ccxmedia.org
Thousands of Invasive Carp Pulled from Robbinsdale’s Crystal Lake
Crews removed more than 3,700 invasive common carp from Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale this summer. Add that to last year’s haul of more than 3,900 carp, and the group believes it has removed 65 percent of the carp in the lake. The city of Robbinsdale shared photos of the...
River Falls Journal
Charging up; Belle Vinez winery opens two new EV chargers
On Friday Sept. 2, members of the Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services, Dairyland Power Cooperative and River Falls Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of two new EV Charge stations at the Belle Vinez winery. Belle Vinez is the newest partner with Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services. The electric distribution co-op also...
"Viking Mississippi" to set sail from St. Paul Saturday: What does its $12,999 ticket get you?
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Viking's 'Mississippi' is ready for its maiden voyage of the mighty river.The ship and its 386 passengers depart St. Paul Saturday, beginning a 15-day trek of the river, passing through more than one dozen cities before ending in New Orleans.On Friday evening, the ship sat docked in Red Wing while crew members made last-minute preparations."I think it enhances what Red Wing is all about. It brings a lot of people [here]," said Dick Back of Red Wing."It fascinates me that they're able to do this – something this big," said Kirby Berg of Hastings, who admired...
mygateway.news
Spring Valley man arrested by State Patrol for OWI at El Paso Day Parade
EL PASO, WI – Robert Francis Brodersen, 83 years of age, from Spring Valley, Wisconsin has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at approximately 3:21 p.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol...
River Falls Journal
Three games to watch: New and old rivalries in the spotlight
Key BRC contests in soccer and volleyball while its Little Brown Jug week in football. The Tigers host the Wildcats in an early-season Big Rivers Conference match. River Falls is looking for its first win over New Richmond since the 2020 season after going 0-1-1 against the Tigers last year on their way to qualifying for the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament.
River Falls Journal
100 Women Who Care to donate $10,000 to nonprofit
100 Women Who Care will meet on Sept. 7, from 6:30-8 p.m., at the Somerset American Legion, 464 County Road VV. The group meets on the first Wednesday of March, June, September and December. The goal is for 100 members to each contribute $100, awarding $10,000 immediately to a local...
stcroix360.com
Osceola bridge replacement options enter third phase of review
Process to analyze costs and benefits of three primary alternatives. Three build options continue to be considered for the new bridge. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is currently working along with MnDOT conducting an environmental assessment of the choices. The project team is using a three-step process to thoroughly...
Gallery: P.J. Fleck's vacation home on Lake Minnetonka hits the market for $2.5M
3000 Highland Blvd. in Mound, Minn. Courtesy of Spacecrafting. A vacation home belonging to University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck is on the market on the shores of Lake Minnetonka. Heather Hansen with Coldwell Banker has the listing at 3000 Highland Blvd. in Mound. The Flecks have listed the...
Wisconsin Officials Investigating Massive Fish Kill of Over 600 Trout
In an area of Wisconsin known for its fly fishing, there’s been a massive fish kill that claimed hundreds of trout. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has opened an investigation into the massive die-off on Isabelle Creek, which flows through Pierce County. The numbers came in at 600 trout dead plus a variety of prey fish (this is a large number for Isabelle Creek, but it pales in comparison to this Minnesota die-off). Since August 17, the WDNR has been on-site multiple times at the creek. The WDNR first put out a statement on the die-off on August 25.
boreal.org
Duluth family seeks assistance locating missing Native American woman
Photo: Heather Lynn Olson has been missing for more than a month. Her family believes she is in Minneapolis. (Supplied) A Duluth family is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for more than a month. Heather Lynn Olson, 28, stands 5’6" and weighs...
Former University of Minnesota track and field star dies at 25
MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Gopher track and field athlete Eric Walker died at 25, the University of Minnesota announced on Twitter Saturday.According to a GoFundMe set up for the Walker family, Eric first came to Minnesota on an athletic scholarship to run track at the University of Minnesota. He graduated in 2019 with a 3.8 GPA. Walker stayed in Minnesota after graduating and began working for United Health Group.Last Saturday, Aug. 27, Walker was in a car accident and spent multiple days in the ICU before dying.Walker leaves behind his two parents, Maria and Eric Walker, and two younger siblings, Xavier and Christopher Walker.
Bloomington Jefferson football player paralyzed after tackle on Friday
Donations are flooding in to help a Bloomington 9th Grader who has been left paralyzed following a tackle during a football game Friday. Ethan Durkin Glynn was playing for the Jefferson Jaguars freshman team against Chaska Friday when he was involved in a tackle that left him "significantly injured." According...
WEAU-TV 13
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire Sunday night
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after an officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire on Sunday night. According to a release from the Eau Claire Police Department, officers went to the 1900 block of Declaration Drive on the city’s north side for a report of a disturbance at 11:40 p.m. Sunday.
fox9.com
17-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after head-on crash with semi on Hwy. 95
Franconia Township, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 17-year-old is fighting for his life after being involved in a head-on collision with a semi-truck on Highway 95 in Chisago County on Saturday afternoon. The teenager, who is from Saint Croix Falls, Wisconsin, was driving a Chevy Impala northbound on Highway 95...
WEAU-TV 13
Driver arrested for OWI after crash in Dunn County Saturday morning
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody after a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Dunn County. 25-year-old Lucy Chang of Menomonie was arrested on suspicion of OWI-1st offense with two children in the vehicle under the age of 16, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. According to a...
boreal.org
Mayo Clinic ending labor, delivery services at northwestern Wisconsin hospitals
Pregnant people in parts of northwestern Wisconsin will have to travel farther to give birth after the Mayo Clinic Health System announced it will end labor and delivery services at hospitals in Barron and Menomonie. In a press release Thursday, the health system said labor and delivery services at the...
Gator Country
Florida Gators volleyball falls to No. 4 Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS – The 13th-ranked Florida Gators dropped a tightly-contested four setter to the fourth-ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday afternoon in Maturi Pavilion. Minnesota took the tight 25-22 battle in the first set, but Florida answered with a decisive 25-17 victory in the second set. The Golden Gophers took the third frame in another hard-fought 25-22 contest, then closed out the match with a 25-16 victory in the fourth.
WEAU-TV 13
3 people facing charges in connection to Eau Claire County homicide
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people are charged in connection to the death of a man found in a ditch in Eau Claire County in June. Court records show 37-year-old Philip Novak of Milwaukee, Wis. is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony bail jumping.
