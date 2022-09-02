ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect charged with shooting man in the leg on Downtown side of Rachel Carson Bridge

By Megan Guza
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
Pittsburgh police have taken into custody a man accused of shooting another man in the leg midday Friday in the city.

Dremajjae Reddix, 26, is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Court documents did not list a hometown for him.

First responders were dispatched just before noon to the shooting scene near the pedestrian steps on the Downtown side of the Rachel Carson Bridge. The wounded man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

According to court documents, a witness provided police with a description of the shooting suspect and the direction he fled — up steps from the river walk to the Rachel Carson Bridge. Police said that description helped them trace the suspect to the area of the Allegheny County Commons on East Ohio Street, where he’d disembarked from a transit bus.

Officers spotted the suspect, later identified as Reddix, and detained him in the park, according to court documents. Police said they also detained a woman who had been talking with Reddix and prevented her from discarding a 9 mm Ruger pistol in a trash can. The pistol’s serial number was obliterated, police said.

The woman told police she was startled when the suspect threw the gun into her lap and, when officers arrived to take Reddix into custody, she covered it with a T-shirt and intended to place it in the trash can.

Police said a witness told them that Reddix and the victim had argued about drugs on Friday and that Reddix had pointed a gun at the victim and threatened to shoot him. The witness later turned away, heard a gunshot and then heard the victim say “he shot me” as Reddix ran up the steps to the Rachel Carson Bridge with a mask on, according to a police complaint.

The witness identified Reddix as the shooter, police said.

Investigators said Reddix “complained of being ‘dope sick’’ and denied shooting anyone. He was awaiting preliminary arraignment.

It was unclear when the victim was shot.

The shooting occurred amid the start of a busy holiday weekend in the city. Scheduled events on Friday included a Kickoff and Rib Festival near the North Shore’s Acrisure Stadium, a soul food festival in Market Square and an evening Pirates game against the visiting Blue Jays.

