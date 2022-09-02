ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Attorney says Cory Patterson 'is a good young man'

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Attorney Tony Farese is representing Cory Patterson, the man who police said stole an airplane in Tupelo and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store. Patterson eventually landed the plane in a field in Tippah County where he was arrested. Farese issued the following statement.
North Mississippi district attorney John Champion died Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - North Mississippi District Attorney John Champion died early Sunday morning, WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee, reported. He died at the age of 61 after a long illness. Champion was the district attorney for District 17 which covered DeSoto, Panola, Tallahatchie, Tate and Yalobusha counties.
Plane crashes in Mississippi, pilot alive

video credit: Mary Ellen Rogers via Storyful UPDATE: According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot has crashed, he is alive and in police custody at this time. WREG has a crew on the way to the scene. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi was evacuated Saturday morning after a man threatened […]
Rogue pilot steals plane and heads north

An incident in North Mississippi almost became local news Saturday when a man piloting a stolen Beechcraft King Air airplane headed toward the Tennessee border. The twin engine turboprop took off from Tupelo’s airport around 5am Saturday. The pilot told authorities he was going to crash into a Tupelo Wal Mart. The plane circled Tupelo at a low altitude for a while—eventually turning north. The pilot, who apparently had little training, was a lineman—an employee who fills airplanes with fuel—flew erratically over North Mississippi.
Missing/Endangered Child Alert issued for Pontotoc County teen

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for 16-year-old Elsa Yohana Gabriel Ventura of Pontotoc County. MBI officials said she is five feet and five inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown eyes and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a red and maroon […]
Plane makes hard landing at Tupelo airport

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A pilot was not hurt when his small plane made a hard landing Monday afternoon at the Tupelo Regional Airport and skidded off the runway. Firefighters say they got called around 4:40 p.m. about a plane crash at the airport. They found out this happened...
Worker injured in Pontotoc fall

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A worker installing an air conditioning unit was injured after falling from the roof of a store. The accident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy in Pontotoc. Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin said the worker was transported to the hospital in Tupelo.
Columbus man airlifted after shooting late Friday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 33-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting late Friday. A 33-year-old Columbus man was taken via helicopter to a trauma unit after being shot late Friday, September 2, 2022. Columbus Police said the man was walking in the 14th Avenue and 21st Street...
Mississippi banks announce merger agreement

BankFirst Capital Corporation, parent of BankFirst Financial Services, announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Mechanics Bank Holding Company , the parent company of Mechanics Bank, Water Valley, Mississippi , under which BankFirst will acquire Mechanics and Mechanics Bank. The transaction has been approved by the board of...
State issues Silver Alert for missing man from Yalobusha County

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Tuesday for a man from Tillatoba who has not been seen since the Labor Day holiday weekend. Otey Neal Dahl, 57, stands 6-foot-2-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and was wearing a black and yellow shirt along...
Driver escapes car fire on Highway 82

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A car goes up in flames along US-82 in Lowndes County the driver avoided what could have been a life catastrophe. WCBI cameras were on the scene just after 7 PM Monday. The white SUV was engulfed in flames and Lowndes County firefighters had to keep their...
Savannah Water issues boil water alert

MANTEE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Savannah Water Association in Webster County announced a boil water alert on Sunday, Sept. 4. This is due to the failure of a pump. This affects all customers. Open this link to view a list of precautions to take while under a boil water alert.
