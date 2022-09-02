An incident in North Mississippi almost became local news Saturday when a man piloting a stolen Beechcraft King Air airplane headed toward the Tennessee border. The twin engine turboprop took off from Tupelo’s airport around 5am Saturday. The pilot told authorities he was going to crash into a Tupelo Wal Mart. The plane circled Tupelo at a low altitude for a while—eventually turning north. The pilot, who apparently had little training, was a lineman—an employee who fills airplanes with fuel—flew erratically over North Mississippi.

TUPELO, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO