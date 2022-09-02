Read full article on original website
Mississippi Man Who Stole Plane from Tupelo Airport Identified, Posts "Goodbye" Message on Facebook
A Mississippi man who stole a plane from the Tupelo airport and threatened to land in a local Walmart before crashing hours later has been identified.
fox17.com
Dozens of suffering animals in poor conditions in Hardeman County surrendered
POCAHONTAS, Tenn. -- A tip led to the seizure of more than 30 animals in Hardeman County. The Hardeman County Animal Control responded to a trailer in Pocahontas, where they witnessed animals in poor health and in inhumane conditions, according to Animal Rescue Corps, who rescued all 33 animals, including 29 dogs and four cats.
wtva.com
Attorney says Cory Patterson 'is a good young man'
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Attorney Tony Farese is representing Cory Patterson, the man who police said stole an airplane in Tupelo and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store. Patterson eventually landed the plane in a field in Tippah County where he was arrested. Farese issued the following statement.
wtva.com
North Mississippi district attorney John Champion died Sunday
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - North Mississippi District Attorney John Champion died early Sunday morning, WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee, reported. He died at the age of 61 after a long illness. Champion was the district attorney for District 17 which covered DeSoto, Panola, Tallahatchie, Tate and Yalobusha counties.
wtva.com
Pilot scared north Mississippi Saturday with threat; arrested after landing in field
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - An airport worker stole a plane in Tupelo and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store. The situation began at approximately 5 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. “TPD was notified that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. The...
Plane crashes in Mississippi, pilot alive
video credit: Mary Ellen Rogers via Storyful UPDATE: According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot has crashed, he is alive and in police custody at this time. WREG has a crew on the way to the scene. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi was evacuated Saturday morning after a man threatened […]
brownsvilleradio.com
Rogue pilot steals plane and heads north
An incident in North Mississippi almost became local news Saturday when a man piloting a stolen Beechcraft King Air airplane headed toward the Tennessee border. The twin engine turboprop took off from Tupelo’s airport around 5am Saturday. The pilot told authorities he was going to crash into a Tupelo Wal Mart. The plane circled Tupelo at a low altitude for a while—eventually turning north. The pilot, who apparently had little training, was a lineman—an employee who fills airplanes with fuel—flew erratically over North Mississippi.
wtva.com
Sheriff recalls moment when rogue pilot was arrested after landing in field
GRAVESTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - The sheriff of Benton County recalled the moment when Cory Patterson was arrested after landing a plane in a field. Sheriff Robby Goolsby said he was one of the first law enforcement officers to arrive at the field. The field is located along Highway 4 in...
Missing/Endangered Child Alert issued for Pontotoc County teen
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for 16-year-old Elsa Yohana Gabriel Ventura of Pontotoc County. MBI officials said she is five feet and five inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown eyes and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a red and maroon […]
Pilot threatening to crash into Mississippi Walmart, police say
A Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, was evacuated on Saturday morning after the pilot of an aircraft threatened to crash into the store, the Tupelo Police Department said Saturday morning.
wtva.com
Plane makes hard landing at Tupelo airport
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A pilot was not hurt when his small plane made a hard landing Monday afternoon at the Tupelo Regional Airport and skidded off the runway. Firefighters say they got called around 4:40 p.m. about a plane crash at the airport. They found out this happened...
wtva.com
Airport worker stole plane and threatened to crash in Tupelo; eventually landed and arrested
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - An airport worker stole a plane in Tupelo and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store. The situation began at approximately 5 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. “TPD was notified that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. The...
UPDATE: Plane stolen from Mississippi airport appears to have ceased flying. Reports are the pilot is alive.
A man who reportedly stole a plane from the Tupelo airport and reportedly threatened to crash the plane into a Walmart store had local, state and federal law enforcement tracking his movements as he did loop after loop above Tupelo and other areas in North Mississippi. The website FlightAware tracked...
wtva.com
Worker injured in Pontotoc fall
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A worker installing an air conditioning unit was injured after falling from the roof of a store. The accident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy in Pontotoc. Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin said the worker was transported to the hospital in Tupelo.
wtva.com
Columbus man airlifted after shooting late Friday
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 33-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting late Friday. A 33-year-old Columbus man was taken via helicopter to a trauma unit after being shot late Friday, September 2, 2022. Columbus Police said the man was walking in the 14th Avenue and 21st Street...
Mississippi banks announce merger agreement
BankFirst Capital Corporation, parent of BankFirst Financial Services, announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Mechanics Bank Holding Company , the parent company of Mechanics Bank, Water Valley, Mississippi , under which BankFirst will acquire Mechanics and Mechanics Bank. The transaction has been approved by the board of...
wtva.com
State issues Silver Alert for missing man from Yalobusha County
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Tuesday for a man from Tillatoba who has not been seen since the Labor Day holiday weekend. Otey Neal Dahl, 57, stands 6-foot-2-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and was wearing a black and yellow shirt along...
trbnews.net
Movie shot in Tishomingo County, ‘Mysterious Circumstance,’ opens in theaters Sept. 9
BALDWYN, Miss. | The wait is nearly over for those who have been anxiously awaiting the public release of Six Shooter Studios’ “Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis.”. The film, written and directed by Baldwyn’s Clark Richey and shot in Tishomingo County in the woods at Bay...
wcbi.com
Driver escapes car fire on Highway 82
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A car goes up in flames along US-82 in Lowndes County the driver avoided what could have been a life catastrophe. WCBI cameras were on the scene just after 7 PM Monday. The white SUV was engulfed in flames and Lowndes County firefighters had to keep their...
wtva.com
Savannah Water issues boil water alert
MANTEE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Savannah Water Association in Webster County announced a boil water alert on Sunday, Sept. 4. This is due to the failure of a pump. This affects all customers. Open this link to view a list of precautions to take while under a boil water alert.
