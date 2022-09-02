ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Iowa’s Schulte shines in first career start

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa football team’s defense helped save the day and put the Hawkeyes in the win column to open up the season. One player that delivered on the field in his first start, is former Cedar Rapids Xavier standout Quinn Schulte. “I think once...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Waukee girl named ‘Kid Captain’ for Cy-Hawk rivalry game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Kid Captain is a partnership between UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their inspirational stories. 7-year-old Audrey Schneller from Waukee has been named as Kid Captain for the Hawkeye/Cyclone football matchup on September 10th. When...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Punter for MVP? Hawkeye fans think so

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Having a weapon like Tory Taylor on special teams is a real treat. There’s no doubt he helped the Iowa football team get in the win column on Saturday against South Dakota State. “I always get a little nervous on the first punt of...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Skyler Strong Scramble raises funds for Skyler Moss Foundation

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - One hundred twenty golfers hit the links over Labor Day weekend in the first-ever Skyler Strong Scramble hosted at the Saddleback Ridge Golf Course in Solon. “It’s amazing. It’s overwhelming. We were hoping for this kind of a turn out, so we were very pleased. It...
SOLON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
KCRG.com

‘Welcoming Week’ set to kick off in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nationwide initiative that encourages local support and efforts to engage new Americans is set to kick off, and Cedar Rapids is also taking part. Welcoming Week begins on September 8th in Cedar Rapids and will have several inclusive events taking place around the city that “hope to bring together immigrants, refugees, and long-time residents to build strong connections and affirm the importance of welcoming and inclusive places in achieving collective prosperity.”
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Coralville Pride Festival expands in second year

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Coralville had its second pride festival Sunday afternoon with expanded events and hours. The event moved from the Tavern Blue last year to the Green State Credit Union this year, to open up more space for activities. Those activities included food, drinks and live music. Organizers...
CORALVILLE, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dallas Clark
Person
Kirk Ferentz
Person
Matt Kroul
Person
Jared Devries
Person
Tony Moeaki
KCRG.com

Cloudy tonight, but partly cloudy on Labor Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a quiet Sunday afternoon across Eastern Iowa with a mostly cloudy sky, we’ll stay quiet overnight will lows cooling into the low 60s with a mostly cloudy sky over most of the region. We’ll wake up to clouds outside the window on Labor Day, but the clouds are expected to clear out in the afternoon, ushering in some sunshine. Tomorrow’s temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s across our region.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids shooting hurts one

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are asking for help investigating a Monday night shooting that wounded a woman. It happened at 10:36 p.m. Monday night in the 300 block of 16th Street Southeast. Officers say it started as an argument that led to a shooting. Police found a home had been hit by gunfire, but no one in the home was hurt.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#Anf#University Of Iowa#Iowa Farm Bureau#Hawkeyes
KCRG.com

Davenport woman charged for role in alercation that invovled 3 people being slashed in May

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police have arrested a woman in connection to a physical disturbance that took place back in May 2022. On May 15th, officials responded to 1st and Main St. at approximately 1:52 am for a report of a disturbance. Responders arrived and no disturbance was located. Later, they learned that three victims from the incident were at Finley Hospital.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Patchy Fog possible Tuesday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Clouds will continue to filter into Eastern Iowa tonight, ushering in a mostly cloudy sky with lows expected to drop into the upper 50s and low 60s. Patchy fog is possible across our area Tuesday morning, along with a mostly cloudy sky. You might need a few extra minutes on your trip to work and school tomorrow.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Teen hurt in rollover in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A teenager was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok after rolling her SUV on a county road Sunday night. It happened around 9:34 p.m. Sunday night at E Urbana Road and Blue Creek Road. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Dezstanee Brown had been traveling east on E Urbana Road close to Blue Creek Road when she lost control of her vehicle and went into the south ditch, where the vehicle rolled before coming to a rest on its top. Center Point Ambulance transported Brown to a local hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Third and final consideration for solar panel projects Tuesday evening

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening the Linn County Board of Supervisors will hold their third and final consideration on two rezoning ordinances. It would allow two solar panel projects to be built on 1,100 acres near Palo. The projects would go up along Palo Marsh Road, near the McClintock...
PALO, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
KCRG.com

Keystone pit bull owners given days to remove dogs over holiday weekend

KEYSTONE, Iowa (KCRG) - Pit bull owners in Keystone were given just days over the holiday weekend to remove their dogs or risk fines and having their pets taken. A handful of families received written notices on Friday from the City of Keystone that their pet dog violated the city’s ban on pit bulls and similar breeds. The notice gives families three days, going into the Labor Day weekend, to remove the dog or “the City of Keystone will take such steps necessary to remove said animal.”
KEYSTONE, IA
KCRG.com

1 dead, 1 hurt as motorcycles crash in Cedar County

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One motorcyclist is dead and another is hurt after crashing in Cedar County on Sunday. The Iowa State Patrol says both Harley Davidson motorcycles were driving east on the Old Lincoln Highway just east of Lowden when both motorcycles went off the road around 9:22 pm. One motorcyclist hit a road sign and was killed. The other suffered minor injuries. Police are still investigating what caused the motorcycles to crash.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to Sunday morning fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded when a one-story commercial building was on fire in the 300 block of 9th Avenue Southeast. When the firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke and fire coming out of the front door....
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Gradual clearing today, nice weather ahead for Labor Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are starting off with some fairly thick clouds across much of the area this morning. These clouds are drifting southwest very slowly and we should get breaks throughout the day. This should lead to highs into the mid-70s. With dew points in the lower 60s today, we’ll feel just a touch of humidity but this is overall a pretty good pattern. Plan on more of the same for Labor Day. Looking ahead to the week, plan on quiet weather conditions as a high pressure system sits to our northeast and a low pressure system stalls to our southeast.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy