Michael Jordan’s brutal nine word JR Smith insult
JR Smith is one of the most notorious players of his generation. Although he settled into more of a supporting cast role as his career progressed, he was always a reliable offensive spark plug and even won two NBA championships. Ever since his retirement from basketball, Smith has embarked on...
Larsa Pippen dating rumor with Michael Jordan’s son sparks mixed reactions
The rumor about Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen dating Michael Jordan’s son Marcus is quickly going viral, with many Twitter users sharing mixed reactions to the development. Some people are merely poking fun at the situation, especially since it is quite the shocker. However, others couldn’t help but...
Los Angeles Lakers Land Derrick Rose In Major Trade Scenario
As summer draws to a close, we’re finally gaining a clear picture of how the NBA will look in 2022-23. For much of the season, there were more rumors than actual events. Still, the league saw its share of moves that will irrevocably alter its landscape. Most recently, Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Report: Danny Ainge celebrated as if he’d kept Chris Paul from joining Lakers himself when Clippers won trade war
In December of 2011, the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to acquire guard Chris Paul from the New Orleans Hornets. However, the deal fell through. The NBA owned the Hornets at the time, and former league commissioner David Stern blocked the deal from happening. In the end, Paul landed with the...
Andre Iguodala Reacts To Patrick Beverley Accusing Kevin Durant Of Holding Up Free Agency: "Pat, Pat, Pat, You Gotta Chill Out."
The Kevin Durant trade saga will be one of the biggest talking points of the 2022 offseason, even though no trade ended up taking place because of how it impacted the entire league. Teams were bullish on even extending their own players to contracts to make sure that they had the assets to trade for Durant. After nobody could afford to do so, and KD returned to the Nets for the 2022-23 season, Patrick Beverley got upset.
3x NBA Champion Says He Wants To Make An NBA Comeback
In an interview with Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press, three-time NBA Champion Patrick McCaw says he wants to make a return to the NBA. The 26-year-old has played for the Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.
‘He smoked me’: Michael Jordan gets personal on JR Smith trash talk that wasn’t even during basketball
As fans of the NBA know all too well, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan takes everything personally. While most of Jordan’s peers receive the brunt of his competitive fire on the basketball court, especially during the 1990s when Jordan led the Bulls to two separate three-peats, he is just as ruthless off the court. And JR Smith, a two-time NBA champion in his own right, had to learn this the hard way when he played golf with the 59 year-old Hall-of-Famer assumed by most to be the greatest basketball player of all time.
BREAKING: Trail Blazers To Sign Former Lakers And Spurs Player
On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Portland Trail Blazers are signing Devontae Cacok. The 25-year-old has played for the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.
1 Clippers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
The Los Angeles Clippers are one of the deepest teams in the NBA right now. Coach Tyronn Lue worked his magic by leading his squad to the eighth seed despite the absence of both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Clippers failed to get past the play-in tournament, but there were many revelations who stepped up as the go-to guys, namely Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson.
Stephen Curry’s ex-Warriors teammate, 3x champ hoping for another shot at NBA
Last season, Patrick McCaw played in just five games for the Toronto Raptors. The 6-foot-7 swingman saw himself fall down the pecking order in Toronto before eventually getting waived in April. At this point, however, the former Golden State Warriors champ is trying to do everything he can to make an NBA comeback. McCaw is […] The post Stephen Curry’s ex-Warriors teammate, 3x champ hoping for another shot at NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
This Video Of Russell Westbrook Is Going Viral
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook recently posted a video that is going viral.
The 6x NBA All-Star Free Agent That Nobody Is Talking About
On September 3, Blake Griffin still remains a free agent. The six-time NBA All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons.
Lakers News: The Latest On A Possible Carmelo Anthony Return
Might another 2003 draftee return to L.A. for his 20th NBA season?
RUMOR: Knicks collateral damage in Jazz’s alleged ‘payback’ against Donovan Mitchell
The Utah Jazz’s decision to trade Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers has been the subject of discussions and several speculations as of late. The New York Knicks were considered the favorite landing spot for Mitchell, so it came as a surprise that the Salt Lake City franchise sent him to the Cavs instead. Not […] The post RUMOR: Knicks collateral damage in Jazz’s alleged ‘payback’ against Donovan Mitchell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Marcus Smart gets brutally honest on harsh reality Celtics face after Danilo Gallinari injury
One of the biggest moves the Boston Celtics made in the offseason was nabbing Danilo Gallinari from the Atlanta Hawks. The Italian forward had a bit of a resurgence in the last few years, proving he’s still a capable piece to a winning team. Boston was counting on him to provide a different look for their frontcourt in the 2022 – 2023 season.
Karl-Anthony Towns has questions after NBA 2K23 three-point ratings release
Minnesota Timberwolves star big man Karl-Anthony Towns shared his reaction to NBA 2K23’s three-point ratings release on Tuesday. NBA 2K revealed the top 5 three-point shooters in the game, and Towns was surprised to not see his name on the list. Naturally, Stephen Curry leads the way with a...
Ex-LeBron James Heat teammate eyeing NBA comeback
Nearly a decade after winning back-to-back titles with LeBron James on the Miami Heat, one former NBA player wants another bite at the apple. Six-year NBA veteran Norris Cole told reporters this week that he would like to make a comeback to the league. “I still have the ability,” Cole...
WATCH: LeBron James takes new Lakers recruit under his wing in latest offseason training video
The Los Angeles Lakers have not pulled the trigger on any major offseason moves this summer. Nevertheless, team talisman LeBron James appears to be particularly interested in one of the Lakers’ newest recruits. A clip of LeBron putting in the work with the Lakers’ free-agent signing Troy Brown Jr....
Dirk Nowitzki fires back at Gilbert Arenas’ comments on Giannis Antetokounmpo
Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas previously criticized Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. His comments received backlash from all over the sports world. Former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki is the latest person to react to Arenas’ Antetokounmpo comments. “He (Giannis Antetokounmpo) is one of the best players in the...
