Charlotte, NC

Yardbarker

Michael Jordan’s brutal nine word JR Smith insult

JR Smith is one of the most notorious players of his generation. Although he settled into more of a supporting cast role as his career progressed, he was always a reliable offensive spark plug and even won two NBA championships. Ever since his retirement from basketball, Smith has embarked on...
NBA
Yardbarker

Andre Iguodala Reacts To Patrick Beverley Accusing Kevin Durant Of Holding Up Free Agency: "Pat, Pat, Pat, You Gotta Chill Out."

The Kevin Durant trade saga will be one of the biggest talking points of the 2022 offseason, even though no trade ended up taking place because of how it impacted the entire league. Teams were bullish on even extending their own players to contracts to make sure that they had the assets to trade for Durant. After nobody could afford to do so, and KD returned to the Nets for the 2022-23 season, Patrick Beverley got upset.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

‘He smoked me’: Michael Jordan gets personal on JR Smith trash talk that wasn’t even during basketball

As fans of the NBA know all too well, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan takes everything personally. While most of Jordan’s peers receive the brunt of his competitive fire on the basketball court, especially during the 1990s when Jordan led the Bulls to two separate three-peats, he is just as ruthless off the court. And JR Smith, a two-time NBA champion in his own right, had to learn this the hard way when he played golf with the 59 year-old Hall-of-Famer assumed by most to be the greatest basketball player of all time.
NBA
ClutchPoints

1 Clippers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp

The Los Angeles Clippers are one of the deepest teams in the NBA right now. Coach Tyronn Lue worked his magic by leading his squad to the eighth seed despite the absence of both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Clippers failed to get past the play-in tournament, but there were many revelations who stepped up as the go-to guys, namely Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry’s ex-Warriors teammate, 3x champ hoping for another shot at NBA

Last season, Patrick McCaw played in just five games for the Toronto Raptors. The 6-foot-7 swingman saw himself fall down the pecking order in Toronto before eventually getting waived in April. At this point, however, the former Golden State Warriors champ is trying to do everything he can to make an NBA comeback. McCaw is […] The post Stephen Curry’s ex-Warriors teammate, 3x champ hoping for another shot at NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks collateral damage in Jazz’s alleged ‘payback’ against Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz’s decision to trade Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers has been the subject of discussions and several speculations as of late. The New York Knicks were considered the favorite landing spot for Mitchell, so it came as a surprise that the Salt Lake City franchise sent him to the Cavs instead. Not […] The post RUMOR: Knicks collateral damage in Jazz’s alleged ‘payback’ against Donovan Mitchell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-LeBron James Heat teammate eyeing NBA comeback

Nearly a decade after winning back-to-back titles with LeBron James on the Miami Heat, one former NBA player wants another bite at the apple. Six-year NBA veteran Norris Cole told reporters this week that he would like to make a comeback to the league. “I still have the ability,” Cole...
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

