Rome will not be rebuilt in a day. Brian Kelly, LSU’s new emperor, no doubt learned what a big rebuilding job he was in for soon after he took the job. Sunday night’s loss to Florida State confirmed it. The Tigers got outplayed for most of their 24-23 defeat. When they weren’t they were often their own worst enemy with bad blocking and not one but two muffed punts, though FSU's bizarre decisions left the door open.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO