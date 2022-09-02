ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

LSU vs. Florida State: Check out a summary of how they scored

LSU 3 0 7 13 — 23 First quarter. LSU: Damian Ramos 36 field goal at 11:41. DRIVE: 8 plays, 46 yards, 3:19. KEY PLAYS: On the Tigers' first play of the game, quarterback Jayden Daniels dashes 25 yards to the Florida State 40 with a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty tacked on. Armoni Goodwin 9 run on third-and-10 gives LSU a first-and-goal at the FSU 7. A bad snap loses 14 yards back to the 19 and LSU settles for a field goal. TIGERS 3, SEMINOLES 0.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Scott Rabalais: The little things from beginning to end conspire to sink LSU

It’s the little things that Brian Kelly emphasized leading up to his first season as LSU’s coach. Personal accountability. Nutrition plans. Mental exercises and monitoring players’ fatigue levels in practice so as not to overtax them at the wrong times. A million tiny details and carefully crafted stratagems, all designed to be swept up into big mountains of victories on the field.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Three and out: Sports columnist Scott Rabalais breaks down Sunday's LSU-Florida St. game

Rome will not be rebuilt in a day. Brian Kelly, LSU’s new emperor, no doubt learned what a big rebuilding job he was in for soon after he took the job. Sunday night’s loss to Florida State confirmed it. The Tigers got outplayed for most of their 24-23 defeat. When they weren’t they were often their own worst enemy with bad blocking and not one but two muffed punts, though FSU's bizarre decisions left the door open.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Rod Walker: Jayden Daniels did his part in his LSU debut, but it was too little too late

Jayden Daniels was oh-so close to earning himself a victory cigar just like Joe Burrow smoked the last time LSU played a game in the Caesars Superdome. But Daniels did his part, especially down the stretch when he led a 99-yard touchdown drive that should have stamped his place in LSU lore forever. Instead, the extra point attempt was blocked and LSU left the Dome with a 24-23 defeat to Florida State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Live: LSU coach Brian Kelly addresses media ahead of Southern game

LSU football coach Brian Kelly will hold a press conference at noon on Tuesday following Sunday's 24-23 loss to Florida State. He'll be looking ahead to Saturday's home game against Southern. The Tigers and the Jaguars kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday with both teams playing for the first...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around the Felicianas for Sept. 7, 2022

The West Feliciana Parish Library is launching several new programs. Baby Monday is a once-a-month session for parents of a child up to 24 months old to allow the child play time while having coffee and talking with other adults. The program starts at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12. No registration is needed.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA

