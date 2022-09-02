Read full article on original website
'Community of unity': LSU, Southern collaborating on events ahead of football game
In the lead up to the first ever football matchup between LSU and Southern University on Saturday, the two universities are holding numerous events to celebrate their historic relationship and to collaborate on projects beneficial to Baton Rouge. Beginning Tuesday with an event featuring LSU President William Tate and Southern...
LSU football vs. Southern: How to watch, numbers to know and storylines to follow
LSU and Southern University play football for the first time in the storied histories of the two programs on Saturday. The Tigers and Jaguars will kick it off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in a game that will be shown on SEC Network. The two teams are...
Here are the Top 10 high school football rankings in Baton Rouge after one week
1, Zachary (1-0): Lightning delays, East Ascension and a slow start could not stop 5A Broncos. 2, Catholic (0-1): Despite a loss to an out-of-state team, the 5A Bears remain near top. 3, Scotlandville (0-1) and East Ascension (0-1): There will be better days for both 5A teams, who can...
Why is there no point spread for LSU-Southern? And how much will Tigers by favored by?
After Sunday night's heartbreaking loss to Florida State, the LSU football team moves on to another type of challenge: The Tigers play host to Southern at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the first football meeting ever between the crosstown schools. It doesn't take an expert to tell you that LSU should be...
LSU vs. Florida State: Check out a summary of how they scored
LSU 3 0 7 13 — 23 First quarter. LSU: Damian Ramos 36 field goal at 11:41. DRIVE: 8 plays, 46 yards, 3:19. KEY PLAYS: On the Tigers' first play of the game, quarterback Jayden Daniels dashes 25 yards to the Florida State 40 with a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty tacked on. Armoni Goodwin 9 run on third-and-10 gives LSU a first-and-goal at the FSU 7. A bad snap loses 14 yards back to the 19 and LSU settles for a field goal. TIGERS 3, SEMINOLES 0.
Scott Rabalais: The little things from beginning to end conspire to sink LSU
It’s the little things that Brian Kelly emphasized leading up to his first season as LSU’s coach. Personal accountability. Nutrition plans. Mental exercises and monitoring players’ fatigue levels in practice so as not to overtax them at the wrong times. A million tiny details and carefully crafted stratagems, all designed to be swept up into big mountains of victories on the field.
Three and out: Sports columnist Scott Rabalais breaks down Sunday's LSU-Florida St. game
Rome will not be rebuilt in a day. Brian Kelly, LSU’s new emperor, no doubt learned what a big rebuilding job he was in for soon after he took the job. Sunday night’s loss to Florida State confirmed it. The Tigers got outplayed for most of their 24-23 defeat. When they weren’t they were often their own worst enemy with bad blocking and not one but two muffed punts, though FSU's bizarre decisions left the door open.
Rod Walker: Jayden Daniels did his part in his LSU debut, but it was too little too late
Jayden Daniels was oh-so close to earning himself a victory cigar just like Joe Burrow smoked the last time LSU played a game in the Caesars Superdome. But Daniels did his part, especially down the stretch when he led a 99-yard touchdown drive that should have stamped his place in LSU lore forever. Instead, the extra point attempt was blocked and LSU left the Dome with a 24-23 defeat to Florida State.
Live: LSU coach Brian Kelly addresses media ahead of Southern game
LSU football coach Brian Kelly will hold a press conference at noon on Tuesday following Sunday's 24-23 loss to Florida State. He'll be looking ahead to Saturday's home game against Southern. The Tigers and the Jaguars kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday with both teams playing for the first...
LSU notebook: Defensive tackle Maason Smith goes down early with knee injury
LSU's defensive front took a big hit on the first series of the season opener against Florida State on Sunday night in the Caesars Superdome. After LSU won the toss and elected to take the opening kickoff, the Tigers marched down the field and grabbed a 3-0 lead on a 36-yard field goal by Damian Ramos.
LSU comes up short in Brian Kelly's first game, but it wasn't without plenty of drama
At the end of an improbable drive that almost covered every mistake LSU made Sunday night, Jayden Daniels nursed a cramp. The quarterback who nearly led the comeback talked to a nutritionist as he tended to the muscle. He needed an extra point, a routine play often overlooked, to send the season opener into overtime.
COVID cases climb among Louisiana schoolchildren after schools return from summer
As students in Louisiana have returned to school from summer break so has COVID, with cases among school-age children nearly quadrupling while other age groups show little change. Last time counts about children ages 5-17 were this high was in early February when Louisiana was coming out of an outbreak...
Holy Rosary enthusiasts see themselves on right road for saving, reviving the site
The grandeur that for 80 years was Holy Rosary Institute has collapsed into the interior of the three-story, 30,000-square-foot edifice, a ramshackle result for a proud, century-old educational institution linked to one Catholic saint and possibly a second. But Corey Jack, executive director of the facility, located at 421 Carmel...
Home sweet HGTV home: Chris and Zach Fiore settle in to Mid-City house -- for now
Purchasing a house together — it's one of those many marriage challenges. For Chris and Zach Fiore, it's been a successful compromise. They've created a cohesive, cozy home on Normandy Drive blending Chris Fiore's move-in-ready mindset with his hubby's fixer-upper focus. Fans of HGTV's "House Hunters" followed along last...
LSU-Florida State consensus is in from Bet.NOLA experts: Best Bets for September 4
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
Around the Felicianas for Sept. 7, 2022
The West Feliciana Parish Library is launching several new programs. Baby Monday is a once-a-month session for parents of a child up to 24 months old to allow the child play time while having coffee and talking with other adults. The program starts at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12. No registration is needed.
Eric Dooley says there's 'some things we need to correct' despite Southern's 86-point win
Of all the college football coaches making their debuts Saturday, it would be hard to top what Eric Dooley accomplished in his welcome home to Southern. The Jaguars had their side of the scoreboard spinning like a slot machine column while racking up 11 touchdowns and a safety in an 86-0 thrashing of NAIA foe Florida Memorial.
Baton Rouge wants to engage public on blight to further address long-standing issue
Baton Rouge is working to raise community engagement and education around the issue of blight with the hope of refocusing the public around a longstanding issue Sharon Weston Broome placed as a priority for her second term as mayor-president. September has been declared “Blight Month” in East Baton Rouge Parish...
