ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

You can’t rain on Lea Michele’s parade at ‘Funny Girl’

By MARK KENNEDY
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RzCP5_0hg5Z0no00

NEW YORK (AP) — Lea Michele was 21 when she first saw “Funny Girl.” She was starring on Broadway in “Spring Awakening,” but all was not well in her personal life.

“I had just gone through a horrible breakup,” she recalls. “I didn’t care what was happening for me in my career. I was so heartbroken and I couldn’t believe that I had to pick myself up and go on stage every night.”

Michael Mayer, her “Spring Awakening” director, noticed a forlorn Michele and prescribed a special theater cure: a big dose of Barbra Streisand as vaudeville comedian Fanny Brice in the movie musical “Funny Girl.” It was the story of a woman refusing to let a man drag her down.

That did the trick: “I fell in love with it. And I fell in love with the story and I fell in love with the music. And, of course, Barbra.” Michele would go on to star in “Glee,” where she would sing songs from “Funny Girl” and also serenaded Streisand at a tribute with a “Funny Girl” song.

Michele, now 36, finds herself stepping into the role Streisand made famous by taking over the role of Fanny from Beanie Feldstein in the show’s first revival on Broadway, with Mayer again her director. It’s a dream come true, but it has also created waves.

The high-profile casting change rocked the Broadway community this summer, with Feldstein leaving early after Michele was announced, giving the impression that things backstage were strained at best. Michele noted that one actor replacing another on Broadway is nothing new.

“People leave shows and people come into shows. I think that the media is really drawn to drama and especially pitting women against each other, which I think is so unfortunate,” said Michele. “All I can say for me is how grateful I am to have been accepted with such open arms into what I know has been a lot of just different changes.”

Michele praised Feldstein — “I think that Beanie was fantastic” — as well as her understudy, Julie Benko, who will play Thursday performances — and threw herself into rehearsals. For someone who knows the musical so intimately, even Michele was stunned to realize how much work she needs to do.

“I think that I had potentially an expectation that I would just come into this and everything would be super-easy,” she said. “But then there are also other parts of it where I had to take the car and break it down completely and take out all the nuts and bolts and then look at everything, which is extremely scary because you’re like, ‘Wait a second, I have to go on in two weeks. How am I going to put this car all the way back together now and then drive it high speed across the country?’”

Fanny, to be fair, is one of musical theater’s more difficult roles to cast, needing both a set of pipes, some physical comedy skills and a spunky charm, perhaps why it has taken so long to revive it on theater’s biggest stage since Streisand starred in it on Broadway in 1964 and then won an Oscar in the 1968 film version. It has the songs “People” and “Don’t Rain on My Parade.”

“I’ve always wanted to play this role. But I know that I couldn’t have played it at any other point in my entire life. I think that it’s the experiences. It’s what I’ve been through in my life,” said Michele, citing marriage and motherhood as deepening her approach.

Broadway veteran Ramin Karimloo, who plays Brice’s love interest in “Funny Girl,” worked with Feldstein and said Michele brings a different Fanny to the show — not better, just different.

“It just feels like embarrassment of riches. I had one version and now I’ve got this version,” he said. “There’s a new injection of life and a different life coming in. And so I get excited for that.”

Michele making her debut on Tuesday isn’t the only casting change. Four-time Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh will replace Emmy-winner Jane Lynch as Fanny’s mother.

It’s a remarkable full-circle moment for Feldshuh, too, since she she recalls watching Streisand live in the role on Broadway in 1964. “I think that Fanny Brice is the greatest role ever written for a woman in the American musical theater,” she said.

“This is Lea’s karma,” added Feldshuh. “This has been marinating in her ever since ‘Glee’ and the rollercoaster ride that the show took, for better or for worse — for richer for poorer, in sickness and in health — it did never stop. And it has come through a different tunnel now. And hopefully the audiences will continue to enjoy it.”

The replacement is another step toward respectability for Michele after former “Glee” castmates in 2020 accused the actor of behavior that was interpreted as racist and bullying. While unable to recall any specific incident, Michele blamed her privilege and “immaturity.”

Another person cheering on the Broadway changes is Jared Grimes, who earned a Tony Award nomination as a featured actor in a musical. He said he has watched as Michele “grabbed the role by the horns.”

“It was as if I was watching someone who had been preparing for this role in this project her entire life. It was very instinctive. It was really captivating to watch,” he said. “She left no meat on the bone.

“I was just like, ‘OK, cool. We’re bringing in some heavyweights and it’s time to just have more fun in a different way.’”

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Broadway Plans Confirmed For ‘Sweeney Todd’ With Josh Groban & Annaleigh Ashford

As widely speculated, a new Broadway production of the Stephen Sondheim-Hugh Wheeler classic musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford will begin performances on February 26, 2023, at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre with an official opening night of March 26, 2023. Directing will be Thomas Kail (Hamilton). The news was announced today by producer Jeffrey Seller, who is leading the revival. Additional casting will be announced at a later date. The production will mark the first time since 1980 that Broadway audiences will experience Sweeney Todd as it was performed in the original production, with a...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tovah Feldshuh
Person
Ramin Karimloo
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Streisand
Person
Fanny Brice
Person
Beanie Feldstein
Person
Lea Michele
Deadline

Will Swenson To Lead Broadway’s ‘A Beautiful Noise’ As Neil Diamond; Cast Confirmed

Will Swenson will reprise his Boston performance in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical when the production moves to Broadway this fall, producers confirmed today. Swenson will be joined in New York by his Boston costars Mark Jacoby (Swenson and Jacoby play Diamond at different stages of the icon’s life), Robyn Hurder as Marcia, and Linda Powell as Doctor. The castings were announced today by producers Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio. A Beautiful Noise begins previews Wednesday, November 2 ahead of a Sunday, December 4 opening night at the Broadhurst Theatre. Rounding out the cast will be Jessie Fisher, Michael McCormick, Tom Alan...
THEATER & DANCE
EW.com

Josh Groban is Broadway's new Sweeney Todd in revival from Hamilton director

Broadway is hungry for Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford. The performers have joined the upcoming stage revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical Sweeney Todd, with Groban in the title role as a murderous barber who slits his victims' throats before his partner in crime, Mrs. Lovett (the Tony Award-winning Ashford), bakes their remains into meat pies.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Parade#Musical Theater#Funny Girl#Bullying
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman arrested; allegedly chased victim with knife, faked a seizure, and threatened to shoot police

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 4, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to Parkview Apartments in reference to a disturbance. Once officers arrived at the scene, they were advised that 39-year-old Katherine Ann George allegedly chased the victim with a broom and knife. According to […]
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Chris Noth returns to acting after scandal

Chris Noth made his way back to the stage on Saturday after facing sexual assault allegations earlier this year. But this time, it was way off- Broadway. Noth produced, directed and starred in a one-night reading of Eugene Ionesco’s “Rhinoceros” at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, Mass., and we’re told he was a “consummate stage actor.” “It was well-received. He received a standing ovation at the end,” a source told Page Six. Noth cast local talent for the sold-out production and worked with producer Elizabeth Aspenlieder. He teased the modern classic on social media by posting an interview...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
digitalspy.com

First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4

Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
MOVIES
Herbie J Pilato

Paul Lynde: The Practical-Joking "Uncle Arthur" on TV's "Bewitched"

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. Paul Lynde played the outrageous warlock Uncle Arthur on the 1960s classic TV show, Bewitched, which starred Elizabeth Montgomery as twitch-witch Samantha Stephens.
MyArkLaMiss

LaSalle Parish Sheriff deputies investigating fatal shooting

LASALLE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, just prior to 11 PM, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on the 400 block of LA 460 in the Whitehall Community. According to deputies, the shooting claimed the life of 45-year-old Stacy Shaw of Trout, La. Deputies detained the alleged shooter, 24-year-old […]
TROUT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Eliza Fletcher’s body found; Abston charged with murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The body of Eliza Fletcher was found Monday night in South Memphis, Memphis Police confirmed on Tuesday morning. Police officially identified a body found on Victor Street as the missing 34-year-old mother and teacher. Additional charges of first-degree murder and murder in perpetration of kidnapping have been added for suspect Cleotha Abston, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

58K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy