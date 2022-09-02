Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Is Getting a New Update Today, Based on the Edgerunners Anime
CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 is getting DLC based on the Cyberpunk Edgerunners Netflix series later today. The developer kicked off its Cyberpunk Edgerunners edition of its Night City Wire livestream by announcing the DLC and its release today, September 6. The DLC will seemingly be a...
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Is the First Expansion, Won't Be on Last-Gen Consoles
CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077's first major expansion is called Phantom Liberty and will only be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC. Announced during its Night City Wire livestream the expansion marks the first major addition of new content to Cyberpunk 2077 outside of its various patches that fixed the game following its disastrous launch on consoles.
IGN
Mohgwyn Palace Map
The Mohgwyn Palace Map can only be accessed either by following Varre's Questline or finding the secret Waygate teleporter in the Consecrated Snowfield. It's a Key Item in Elden Ring. Description. Map of Mohgwyn Palace and environs. In the lightless depths lies the grave of an ancient civilization. It is...
IGN
Beginner's Guide
Disney Dreamlight Valley gives you countless opportunities and activities to keep you busy, and starting out it can be a little overwhelming to know exactly what to do. This page acts as a Beginner's Guide to ensure that you know the most important things as you begin your magical journey!
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
How to Catch Shiny Elgyem and Beheeyem
Shiny Elgyem and its evolved form, Shiny Beheeyem, are now available to catch in Pokemon Go after Shiny Elgyem was added in the Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular Event 2022. Elgyem and its Shiny variant can be caught in the wild, but Beheeyem and its Shiny counterpart can only be obtained via evolution. Here's how to obtain Shiny Elgyem and Beheeyem in Pokemon Go.
IGN
Psychic Spectacular 2022
The popular Psychic Spectacular Event is returning to Pokemon GO, with exciting Pokemon to add to your collection, all centered around those pesky Psychic-types. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the starting time of the event, what Pokemon you can acquire and how, and much more!. Psychic Spectacular...
IGN
How to Get Star Coins Fast
Star Coins are the in-game currency in Disney Dreamlight Valley that you’ll collect from random activities, as well as what you’ll use in buying and selling various materials. As such, having as much as possible gives you the most opportunities to acquire various outfit items, furniture pieces, and miscellaneous materials.
IGN
Dectus Medallion
The Dectus Medallion has two separate halves that you need to track down and piece together. They'll grant you access to the Grand Lift of Dectus, which takes you to the Altus Plateau from Liurnia. Description. Left. Left half of a split medallion depicting the Erdtree. Brandishing the medallion with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Sprouting Seedlings - Nursery Locations
Genshin Impact's Sprouting Seedlings is a Dream Nursery - Aranyaka: Part 2 quest that's unlocked after you complete Varuna Gatha, Arapandu's quest in Apam Woods. This Sumeru World Quest requires you to fine 12 Aranara Nursery throughout Sumeru, complete their puzzle challenges, and collect the Vasmrti that you'll earn from the puzzle. You'll need to plant the Vasmrti you collect back at the nursery in Vanarana.
IGN
Consecrated Snowfield Map
The Consecrated Snowfield Map is only accessible after finding both halves of the Secret Haligtree Medallion and using them at the Grand Lift of Rold. You'll find it just off the main road to the west. It's a Key Item in Elden Ring. Description. Map of Consecrated Snowfield and environs....
IGN
Deeproot Depths Map
The Deeproot Depths Map can only be accessed by defeating the Valiant Gargoyles at the end of Siofra Aqueduct past Nokron, Eternal City in the far north, and taking a coffin ride to this new region. It's a Key Item in Elden Ring. Description. Map of Deeproot Depths and environs....
IGN
Secret Haligtree Medallion
The Secret Haligtree Medallion has two separate halves that you need to track down and piece together. They'll grant you access to the secret area accessible through the Grand Lift of Rold. Left half of a split medallion depicting the Haligtree. Brandishing the medallion with both halves conjoined will activate...
IGN
Elden Lord Set
The Elden Lord Set is a complete set of Attire that can be purchased from Finger Reader Enia (Roundtable Hold) after defeating Hoarah Loux (Leyndell, Ashen Capital). This set includes the Elden Lord Crown, Elden Lord Armor, Elden Lord Bracers, and the Elden Lord greaves.
Comments / 0