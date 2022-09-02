ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IGN

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Is the First Expansion, Won't Be on Last-Gen Consoles

CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077's first major expansion is called Phantom Liberty and will only be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC. Announced during its Night City Wire livestream the expansion marks the first major addition of new content to Cyberpunk 2077 outside of its various patches that fixed the game following its disastrous launch on consoles.
IGN

Mohgwyn Palace Map

The Mohgwyn Palace Map can only be accessed either by following Varre's Questline or finding the secret Waygate teleporter in the Consecrated Snowfield. It's a Key Item in Elden Ring. Description. Map of Mohgwyn Palace and environs. In the lightless depths lies the grave of an ancient civilization. It is...
IGN

Beginner's Guide

Disney Dreamlight Valley gives you countless opportunities and activities to keep you busy, and starting out it can be a little overwhelming to know exactly what to do. This page acts as a Beginner's Guide to ensure that you know the most important things as you begin your magical journey!
IGN

How to Catch Shiny Elgyem and Beheeyem

Shiny Elgyem and its evolved form, Shiny Beheeyem, are now available to catch in Pokemon Go after Shiny Elgyem was added in the Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular Event 2022. Elgyem and its Shiny variant can be caught in the wild, but Beheeyem and its Shiny counterpart can only be obtained via evolution. Here's how to obtain Shiny Elgyem and Beheeyem in Pokemon Go.
IGN

Psychic Spectacular 2022

The popular Psychic Spectacular Event is returning to Pokemon GO, with exciting Pokemon to add to your collection, all centered around those pesky Psychic-types. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the starting time of the event, what Pokemon you can acquire and how, and much more!. Psychic Spectacular...
IGN

How to Get Star Coins Fast

Star Coins are the in-game currency in Disney Dreamlight Valley that you’ll collect from random activities, as well as what you’ll use in buying and selling various materials. As such, having as much as possible gives you the most opportunities to acquire various outfit items, furniture pieces, and miscellaneous materials.
IGN

Dectus Medallion

The Dectus Medallion has two separate halves that you need to track down and piece together. They'll grant you access to the Grand Lift of Dectus, which takes you to the Altus Plateau from Liurnia. Description. Left. Left half of a split medallion depicting the Erdtree. Brandishing the medallion with...
IGN

Sprouting Seedlings - Nursery Locations

Genshin Impact's Sprouting Seedlings is a Dream Nursery - Aranyaka: Part 2 quest that's unlocked after you complete Varuna Gatha, Arapandu's quest in Apam Woods. This Sumeru World Quest requires you to fine 12 Aranara Nursery throughout Sumeru, complete their puzzle challenges, and collect the Vasmrti that you'll earn from the puzzle. You'll need to plant the Vasmrti you collect back at the nursery in Vanarana.
IGN

Consecrated Snowfield Map

The Consecrated Snowfield Map is only accessible after finding both halves of the Secret Haligtree Medallion and using them at the Grand Lift of Rold. You'll find it just off the main road to the west. It's a Key Item in Elden Ring. Description. Map of Consecrated Snowfield and environs....
IGN

Deeproot Depths Map

The Deeproot Depths Map can only be accessed by defeating the Valiant Gargoyles at the end of Siofra Aqueduct past Nokron, Eternal City in the far north, and taking a coffin ride to this new region. It's a Key Item in Elden Ring. Description. Map of Deeproot Depths and environs....
IGN

Secret Haligtree Medallion

The Secret Haligtree Medallion has two separate halves that you need to track down and piece together. They'll grant you access to the secret area accessible through the Grand Lift of Rold. Left half of a split medallion depicting the Haligtree. Brandishing the medallion with both halves conjoined will activate...
IGN

Elden Lord Set

The Elden Lord Set is a complete set of Attire that can be purchased from Finger Reader Enia (Roundtable Hold) after defeating Hoarah Loux (Leyndell, Ashen Capital). This set includes the Elden Lord Crown, Elden Lord Armor, Elden Lord Bracers, and the Elden Lord greaves.
