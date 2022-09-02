Gatorade Teams Up With the NFL to Launch Caffeinated Energy Drink
Gatorade is teaming up with the NFL to launch "Fast Twitch," a new caffeinated energy drink. President and general manager of Gatorade Performance Portfolio, Mike Del Pozzo, joined Cheddar News to discuss the new project between Gatorade parent company PepsiCo and the NFL. "This is a first-of-its-kind energy drink backed by science for athletic energy and in partnership with the NFL, and we're really excited about what it brings to create this new category," he said.
