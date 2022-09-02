ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Gatorade Teams Up With the NFL to Launch Caffeinated Energy Drink

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rGJub_0hg5Ymr600

Gatorade is teaming up with the NFL to launch "Fast Twitch," a new caffeinated energy drink. President and general manager of Gatorade Performance Portfolio, Mike Del Pozzo, joined Cheddar News to discuss the new project between Gatorade parent company PepsiCo and the NFL. "This is a first-of-its-kind energy drink backed by science for athletic energy and in partnership with the NFL, and we're really excited about what it brings to create this new category," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Biden Blasts Trump & Mississippi Water Crisis: What You Need2Know

1. BIDEN BLASTS TRUMP IDEOLOGYPresident Joe Biden unleashed a searing rebuke on the “extreme ideology” of Donald Trump and his “MAGA Republican” adherents during a prime-time address Thursday at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall. "They live not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies," Biden declared. "As I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under assault.” His broadside came only two months before bitterly contested midterm elections that Biden calls a crossroads for the nation. Biden warns his audience: “Equality and democracy are under assault.” [AP Photo/Evan Vucci] 2. CALIFORNIA CLIMATE BILLHot on the heels of a bill...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Cheddar News

Trump’s Truth Social barred From Google Play Store

Donald Trump's Truth social app has reportedly been barred from the Google Play store, according to an Axios report. Google says that the app violated the Play Store's standards for content moderation. Truth Social is possibly facing a similar situation. Maricielo Solis, CEO & founder of Blendtw joined Cheddar News to discuss.
POTUS
Cheddar News

Mike Tyson's Cannabis Company Goes International

Cannabis giant Hexo is set to produce Mike Tyson’s new cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0, in Canada. Chad Bronstein, co-founder, president, and chairman of Tyson 2.0, and Charlie Bowman, chief executive of Hexo Corp. joined Cheddar News to discuss Tyson 2.0's partnership with the Canadian cannabis market. Bowman noted, “It fits in line with our portfolio, it fits in line with what the Canadian consumer is looking for, and it's right in the sweet spot right now in the Canadian market as it continues to grow.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Pepsico
Cheddar News

John Fetterman Presses Biden to Decriminalize Cannabis Before Labor Day

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is calling on President Joe Biden to decriminalize cannabis — and soon.“It’s long past time that we finally decriminalize marijuana,” Fetterman, who is running against Dr. Mehmet Oz in a high-profile Senate race, said in a statement on Monday. “The president needs to use his executive authority to begin descheduling marijuana. I would love to see him do this prior to his visit to Pittsburgh."Biden is slated to attend Pittsburgh’s Labor Day Parade on Monday and is facing mounting pressure from critics who question his inaction on cannabis. During a Monday press briefing, a reporter asked...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
Cheddar News

U.S. Labor Market Hits the Brakes Ahead of Crucial Fed Meeting

The long-anticipated slowdown in the U.S. labor market is finally here, and it came just in time for the data to influence the Federal Reserve's next big rate hike decision later this month. The U.S. added 315,000 jobs in August, down from a 528,000 jump in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate also increased for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, rising to 3.7 percent from a half-century low of 3.5 percent. Job gains tracked closely with expectations, while unemployment rose more than expected. Business and professional services, health care, and retail led the...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Amid Rampant Delays, DOT Pressures Airlines to Expand Customer Benefits

What can customers expect from airlines when flights are delayed or canceled? How about a meal voucher, a hotel room, or a full refund? In the past, consumers would have to look over each airline's customer service policies to answer these questions. Now there's a one-stop shop. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) on Thursday launched a dashboard for tracking which airlines offer which customer guarantees. With flight delays and cancellations wreaking havoc on summer travel plans, the dashboard is designed to make it easier for consumers to make informed decisions. In 2022, roughly 146,000 flights have been canceled so far, and...
TRAVEL
Cheddar News

What to Stream This Weekend: Magic Rings, 'Elvis,' Katrina Anniversary & 'Treme'

Don't have plans this Labor Day weekend? Here are some recommendations for streaming away the holiday: the Baz Luhrman biopic "Elvis," a return to Middle Earth in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," the harrowing stories of survivors who were just kids when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans in "Katrina Babies," and the fictionalized aftermath of the tragedy in "Treme."Elvis - HBO Max, Prime VideoPicked by Growth Associate Keara O’DriscollElvis has left the theaters — and entered the streaming world.This had to be one of the most well-done biopics I have seen, well, since Rocketman. Even Priscilla...
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

The Week's Top Stories: Starbucks Boss, Snap Layoffs & Self-Driving Cars

The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.   Markets started the week still reeling from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech, which made it very clear that more rate hikes were coming in September. However, stocks got a temporary boost Friday morning after the August jobs report showed a slight deceleration in the labor market. The U.S. economy added fewer jobs than the month prior, and unemployment ticked up to 3.7 percent. Investors seemed...
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Twitter Announces Highly Requested Edit Button — But With Some Caveats

Here is a pro tip for Twitter users: careful what you wish for. After years of jokes and countless tweets begging for an edit option, the bird app has announced that it will begin testing the feature with one caveat: It's going to cost you. Select Twitter Blue subscribers will have early access to the feature, once its internal trial run is completed. Twitter Blue is a monthly subscription service that provides access to exclusive features such as ad-free articles, undo tweet options and custom navigation among others. So how does it work? Once a user has published a tweet, they will...
INTERNET
Cheddar News

Begging for Bubbles: CO2 Shortage Hits Breweries, Ice Suppliers, and Welders

Carbon dioxide is the fourth most abundant element in the atmosphere. In fact, there's far too much of it for the planet to handle. Unfortunately for beer breweries, which use the gas to carbonate and preserve their beverages, you can't just pluck CO2 from the sky. You have to buy it by the pound, and lately, the crucial gas is hard to come by. "We spent the last two months absolutely begging and borrowing for shipments of bulk CO2 from everybody and anybody who was willing to send a truck to fill us up," said Dan Bronson, the general manager of...
ENVIRONMENT
Cheddar News

Chingy, Angela Lewis & Yogi Roth: Top Newsmakers This Week

Cheddar has been covering the biggest news of the week with some of the biggest names. In case you missed it, we've pulled together some of the highlights that will keep you informed as we get ready for the week ahead.Chingy's New SingleChingy is back! You might recall his 2003 smash Right Thurr, released under Ludacris' DTP label, but nearly 20 years later he's looking to take over again. The rapper appeared on Cheddar News this week to talk about his new single Can't Blame Me from his upcoming album Chinglish, which is slated for a 2023 release. "I wanted...
CELEBRITIES
Cheddar News

U.S. Life Expectancy Drops for Second Consecutive Year

Life expectancy in the U.S. dropped down to 76.1 years old in 2021 from 77 in 2020, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Excessive deaths from COVID-19 are to blame, alongside long-standing problems like drug overdoses, heart and liver diseases, and suicide."In 2021, things should have been far better," Noreen Goldman, a Princeton University demographer, told the Washington Post. "There's some countries whose life expectancy in '21 was higher than pre-pandemic. They suffered in 2020, and by '21, they had more than recovered. That's not us."The drop represents the first two consecutive years...
HEALTH
Cheddar News

Carbon Could Be Costing Society Three Times as Much as Previously Thought

What is the "social cost of carbon"? It depends on who you ask. The Biden Administration's current tally is $51 per metric ton, but according to a new study, it's more than three times as much — or about $185 per metric ton. That disparity could have serious consequences for climate change mitigation efforts in the future."Many times it's clear what the value of something is, and it's clear how much it might cost you. You go into a store, you see the price of bread," said Richard G. Newell, Ph.D., co-author of the study and president and CEO of...
ENVIRONMENT
Cheddar News

National Cinema Day $3 Tickets Brings in Record Crowds

On Saturday, movie theaters offered tickets for $3 to celebrate National Cinema Day. Daniel Loria, the SVP of scontent strategy and editorial director at Boxoffice Pro, joined Cheddar News to discuss what appeared to be a successful event. "There's just a great number of titles coming in for the end of the year, and this was a really good opportunity to show that preview, sort of reconnect with audiences, especially those that haven't found anything interesting at the theaters over the last couple of weeks," he said.
MOVIES
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy