The first two episodes of the most expensive TV show are now available to stream. Amazon's 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is based on the popular novel by J.R.R. Tolkien and is set thousands of years before the movie trilogy. Amazon spent a reported $465 million on the production of the show's first season, after shelling out $250 million to acquire the rights to the story; but could the show's success determine the company's streaming future? The show has received mostly positive reviews from critics, with many saying it lives up to its hype and budget. Seth Schachner, Managing Director StratAmericas, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO