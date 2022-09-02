Girls tennis: Jefferson knocks off Big Foot, improves to 14-0

JEFFERSON — The Jefferson girls tennis team opened Rock Valley play by beating visiting Big Foot 6-1 on Thursday.

Seniors Gracie Niebler (No. 2 flight) and Alexa Medina (No. 3 flight) and sophomore Amy Kamenick (No. 4 flight) earned straight-set victories for the Eagles, who improved to 14-0. Chiefs senior Jameson Gregory edged Jefferson freshman Maddie Dehnert 6-7 (2), 6-2, 10-5 at No. 1 singles.

“Maddie did a great job against Gregory, who is very skilled,” Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said. “Maddie battled hard and won the first set tiebreaker easily before losing the next two sets. Maddie played a great tiebreaker. Gregory is a bit too savvy right now.

“Gracie lost the first game and won the next 12. Alexa and Amy had to work for their wins a little bit. They had to hit five or six shots every time. I was pleased with their patience. Alexa is so good at moving the ball around and forcing opponents to have to chase balls.”

The Eagles swept doubles play, which included a 7-5, 6-0 win by seniors Kieran O’Reilly and Julie Arellano at the No. 1 flight.

“Karen and Julie were down a good share of the first set and came back to win,” Rogers said. “They then cruised in the second set. Those two just kept getting better and better as the match progressed.

“Sophomores Bre Mengel and Aeryn Messmann did their thing. They are so athletic and know where to hit shots. They don’t hit the ball hard, but they know where to place them. Sophomore Piper Crabtree and senior Lilly Duddeck were pretty good and did what they had to do to get a nice 6-1, 6-1, win.

“We play at East Troy on Tuesday and that will be a good test for us. I know the girls are ready to give it their best shot.”

JEFFERSON 6, BIG FOOT 1

Singles: Gregory, BF, def. Dehnert 6-7 (2), 6-2, 10-5; Niebler, J, def. Giroux 6-1, 6-0; Medina, J, def. Decker 6-2, 6-3; Kamenick, J, def. Counter 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles: O’Reilly/Arellano, J, def. Cronin/Weberpal 7-5, 6-0; Mengel/Messmann, J, def. Rees/Grever 6-0, 6-0; Duddeck/Crabtree, J, def. Grunow/Gonzalez 6-1, 6-1.