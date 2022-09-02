ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas lawmakers deride Biden’s ‘soul of the nation’ speech as divisive

By Alex Kienlen
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZewKe_0hg5XpDq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xyXoW_0hg5XpDq00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Lawmakers from Arkansas are coming out in opposition to a speech from Pres. Joe Biden, calling it divisive and saying it “targets” citizens based on politics.

During the televised speech Thursday addressing what he called “the soul of the nation,” Biden called for strong American values and decried those who were, he felt, against them.

The Arkansas delegation reacted within hours of the speech.

Sen. Tom Cotton put up a series of tweets, taking Biden to task and labeling the speech “weird.”

“After much soul searching, President Biden has decided the greatest threat to American values are his political opponents.”

“Joe Biden has tried to override the voting laws of every state in the Union, destroy the filibuster, and attacked the Supreme Court. He has no right to lecture others about destroying our institutions.”

“In a weird speech last night, Joe Biden attacked his political enemies but mentioned none of his own policies or plans for America. That’s because he doesn’t have a record he can defend, and he’s out of ideas.

Sen. Tom Cotton

Rep. French Hill spoke to what he called the divisiveness of Biden’s speech, and how it reflected against problems the nation if facing.

“The American people are looking for leadership from Washington to address the crises facing our nation — cost of living at a 40-year high, fentanyl and other deadly drugs flooding our streets, an open southern border diverting scarce local resources, escalating crime across the nation – the list goes on. Instead of offering solutions, President Biden offered rhetoric designed to divide our nation, not unite, but the American people are smart enough to know the difference between political words and Biden’s and Democrats’ unfulfilled promises.”

Rep. French Hill

Rep. Bruce Westerman stated the speech was a partisan act and divisiveness.

“The President’s speech was an obvious exercise in rallying his leftist base to vote for Democrats in November; speaking of unity and working together when, in reality, we’ve experienced none of that under this administration. He spent far more time talking about a former president than talking seriously about any actions of his own, revealing a poor attempt to distract from his own leadership failures.”

Rep. Bruce Westerman

Rep. Rick Crawford issued a statement calling out “the inflation he [Biden] created” and other issues which need greater focus than anything the speech addressed.

“It is shameful that instead of addressing a plan to tackle the inflation he unleashed, reduce the violent crime raging in Democrat cities, and end his open border policies, our President decided instead to broadcast his hatred for millions of American families who work hard and play by the rules. Just a week ago, he unilaterally announced he will force firefighters, construction workers, and truck drivers to pay off the college loans of wealthy lawyers and doctors, a gift to his affluent political base and a thumb in the eyes of Americans who paid off their loans, or did not attend college. Now, with an election approaching, and early voting just weeks away, he has launched a vicious rhetorical campaign like the one that inspired a liberal extremist to cross the country with weapons and plans to assassinate several Supreme Court Justices.”

Rep. Rick Crawford

Rep. Steve Womack tweeted how “half the country” was targeted by Biden’s speech.

“President Biden’s calls for unity have stood in stark contrast with reality. The American people want policy solutions—not speeches that target and blame half the country. Instead of divisive rhetoric, the White House should be working to fix the many crises they have caused.”

Rep. Steve Womack

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted about what he held was the divisive nature of the speech and the need for leadership.

“Instead of discussing the border crisis, violent crime, and rising inflation, sadly, @POTUS [Biden] decided to further divide our country last night. We have challenges we’re facing in America, and we need problem-solving leaders rather than lectures on grievances from the last election.”

Gov. Asa Hutchinson

Ahead of the president’s address, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy delivered his own “pre-buttal” in which he blamed record inflation and what he called rising crime rates on Biden’s administration and policies.

“In the past two years, Joe Biden has launched an assault on the soul of America, on its people, on its laws, on its most sacred values,” McCarthy said. “He has launched an assault on our democracy. His policies have severely wounded America’s soul.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

Comments / 12

Keith Lenz
3d ago

Our MAGA Republicans know that President Biden was looking right at them. Traitors to our Democracy!

Reply
7
Related
KHBS

Arkansas, other states could tax Biden's student loan debt relief

MINNEAPOLIS — President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers. But in some states, the tax man may demand a cut of that relief. That’s because some states tax forgiven debt as income. And that means borrowers who are...
ARKANSAS STATE
onlyinark.com

Samuel G. Trowbridge: Arkansas Mayor and Counterfeiter

There’s no disputing that Arkansas’s early history as a territory and state was sometimes fraught with danger and criminal activity. Still, not many Arkansans today know that in 1842 the Little Rock mayor himself was arrested as the ringleader of a criminal gang operating inside the state. The arrest and subsequent trial were the talk of the town and state for much of 1842 and 1843.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Washington State
Local
Arkansas Elections
City
Washington, AR
State
Arkansas State
WGAU

GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have...
ARIZONA STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas lawmakers unable to reach decision on ethics complaint

The Arkansas Senate Ethics Committee will meet again next Thursday to consider a complaint made by one senator against another. It comes despite the intention of the committee chairman to resolve the issue during a marathon meeting on Thursday which was mostly conducted behind closed doors. The complaint was apparently...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Bruce Westerman
Person
Steve Womack
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Asa Hutchinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Democrats#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#American#The Supreme Court
MyArkLaMiss

State Superintendent says LDOE disagrees with new Title IX guidance, not enforceable

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This week State Superintendent Cade Brumley released a statement about the proposed expansion of Title IX protections that lay out specific guidelines for transgender youth that was announced earlier in the summer by the Biden Administration. He stated the guidelines are not enforceable and the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) […]
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WSMV

Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judge dies at 68

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court confirmed the death of Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams Friday. He died at 68. Judge Williams was from Huntingdon, where he practiced law for 17 years before being appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals. He also served as chairperson of the Tennessee Lawyer Assistance Program for several years and was a strong advocate for the organization.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox16.com

AGFC makes another cast for bass plan input in Central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is adding one last meeting to wrap its outreach efforts for public input on the new Arkansas Reservoir Black Bass Management Plan. The last meeting now will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Fish ‘N Stuff in Sherwood.
SHERWOOD, AR
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

58K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy