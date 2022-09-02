ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shed burned, but all other structures saved after grass 4-acre fire near Elverta

By CBS13 Staff
 6 days ago

Crews battling grass fire near Rio Linda and Elverta 00:19

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters battled a grass fire near the Rio Linda and Elverta areas on Friday.

The scene was along the 1800 block of Kasser Road.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene quickly and found several structures were threatened. Firefighters were quickly put in place to defend the structures.

With the help of a copter doing airdrops, crews were able to contain the flames at four acres.

One shed was destroyed, Metro Fire says, but all the other structures were saved.

