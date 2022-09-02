ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Capitol riot panel withdraws subpoena issued to RNC, Salesforce -Washington Post

Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41EeT2_0hg5XgWX00

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has withdrawn the subpoena it issued to the Republican National Committee (RNC) and email vendor Salesforce Inc (CRM.N) , the Washington Post reported on Friday.

The subpoena sought analytics information on email campaigns for former President Donald Trump, his campaign and the RNC, the Post said, adding that attorneys for Salesforce and the RNC were informed of the withdrawal this week.

The committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The RNC sued the congressional panel in March seeking to block its subpoena of Salesforce, a vendor that organized donor information for the RNC.

The committee has said the RNC and the Trump campaign solicited donations after the 2020 election "by pushing false claims that the election was tainted by widespread fraud."

Reporting by Caitlin Webber; Writing by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 868

Terence Roche
6d ago

wait the headline reads riot not Insurrection! Truth is it wasn't a riot either and not one of the fake DC indictments has been for Insurrection this is all a lie!

Reply(124)
374
Fran Chechatka
6d ago

Well doesn't Biden's speech the other day tell you something. Saying Republicans are semi facist. When the democrats are pushing their Marxist acts themselves.

Reply(95)
328
William Moffett
5d ago

LoL I say it was Democrats pretending to be MAGA that stormed on jan 6th and only a small handful of real Trump supporters got cought up in it . . . the more I hear Biden talk and seeing the bills an laws the Democrats are pushing and how they are acting the more it looks like they are doing exactly the same things that the brown shirts did to bring in Adolf Hitler and his Nazis . . . History is replaying it's self an the Democrats an some blind Republicans just can't see it . . . Biden's speech on Sept 1 pretty much called for outright violence and attack's along with Ostersizing an demonizing of everyone an everybody that supports Trump . . . Hitler did the exact same thing when he went after the Jews . . . And look at how many Americans are completely oblivious of this simple Fact . . .

Reply(58)
253
