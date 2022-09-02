ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Dramatic footage shows moment dive team spots Kiely Rodni’s remains

Shocking video from a volunteer dive team that found the remains of missing California teen Kiely Rodni reveals the 16-year-old’s body was in the back seat of her car that was submerged in a reservoir. The Oregon-based search team, Adventures with Purpose, used sonar to spot Rodni’s Honda CR-V...
TRUCKEE, CA
nypressnews.com

One dead, nine missing after sea plane crashes off Washington coast

The Coast Guard will resume its search Monday for nine people still missing after their sea plane crashed into the water off the coast of Washington state Sunday afternoon. Ten people — nine adults and one child — were aboard the plane when it went down in Mutiny Bay, west of Whidbey Island, on its way to Renton Municipal Airport, according to officials.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
nypressnews.com

Lee Zeldin trails Gov. Kathy Hochul by just 4 points, new poll finds

Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin is closing in on incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul in New York’s tightening gubernatorial race, a poll released Saturday found. The survey, conducted by the independent Trafalgar Group, found Hochul with just a 4 percent lead over the Long Island congressman — a significant narrowing in a race that has seen Hochul with a lead of up to 24 points.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy