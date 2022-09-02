Read full article on original website
Dramatic footage shows moment dive team spots Kiely Rodni’s remains
Shocking video from a volunteer dive team that found the remains of missing California teen Kiely Rodni reveals the 16-year-old’s body was in the back seat of her car that was submerged in a reservoir. The Oregon-based search team, Adventures with Purpose, used sonar to spot Rodni’s Honda CR-V...
One dead, nine missing after sea plane crashes off Washington coast
The Coast Guard will resume its search Monday for nine people still missing after their sea plane crashed into the water off the coast of Washington state Sunday afternoon. Ten people — nine adults and one child — were aboard the plane when it went down in Mutiny Bay, west of Whidbey Island, on its way to Renton Municipal Airport, according to officials.
Wild weather: Thunderstorms, hail and record heat bake SoCal over Labor Day weekend
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) — It was a day of weather extremes in Southern California, from record heat to hail to windy thunderstorms. In the middle of a prolonged heat wave that set at least one new temperature record, Southern Californians were shocked to see the skies open up, rumble and flash Sunday.
Running scared? Hochul ducks reporters at West Indian fest as Zeldin closes in
Gov. Hochul dashed away from a Brooklyn parade today and ignored a shouted question from The Post — just days after a shock poll showed underdog challenger Lee Zeldin trailing her by just four points. Unlike Mayor Eric Adams, Hochul stuck to her head-in-the-sand script and refused to break...
SoCal heat wave sets new records Sunday, with even higher temps expected on Labor Day
Excessive heat warnings will remain in place for the next few days, as searing temperatures continue to roast much of Southern California, increasing the risk of brush fires and putting a mounting strain on the state’s power grid. Los Angeles County was bracing for daytime highs of 110 degrees...
‘Lowly personal attacks’ | Gov. Abbott responds to Chicago mayor’s comments on sending migrants to her city
AUSTIN, Texas — As Texas continues to send migrants to cities across the country in response to what politicians are calling a humanitarian crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border, Gov. Greg Abbott and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot continue to go toe-to-toe over the plan. Abbott recently added Chicago to the...
Lee Zeldin trails Gov. Kathy Hochul by just 4 points, new poll finds
Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin is closing in on incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul in New York’s tightening gubernatorial race, a poll released Saturday found. The survey, conducted by the independent Trafalgar Group, found Hochul with just a 4 percent lead over the Long Island congressman — a significant narrowing in a race that has seen Hochul with a lead of up to 24 points.
Xylazine, an animal tranquilizer, showing up in overdose deaths
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new drug is popping up in overdose deaths in the northeast, including here in Pennsylvania. More than a quarter of the overdoses in the state are linked to an animal tranquilizer. It’s called Xylazine and it’s being added to opioids. Because it’s not...
