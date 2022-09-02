ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

ABC10

Gov. Newsom signs landmark law for fast food workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food Council...
ABC10

California braces for another round of blackout chances, power conservation | Update

CALIFORNIA, USA — Update 11:15 p.m. California managed to get through one of the most intense parts of an unrelenting heat wave without rotating power outages Monday. Chances for the rotating outages were the highest they'd been since the heat wave started, and the state's power grid was tested by high demand. However, California has more scorching days ahead with flex alerts extended to Friday.
ABC10

How the landscape of teaching has changed | To The Point

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The country is facing a catastrophic teacher shortage. Nationally, there are more than 280,000 fewer public school teachers now than at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The California School Boards Association told ABC10 that the state needs roughly...
ABC10

How Flex Alerts really do make a difference

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With a heat wave far from over, state energy officials anticipate more Flex Alerts through the week ahead. Reducing energy use during a Flex Alert is voluntary, but experts say everyone doing their part is a proven way of avoiding power outages. Let’s start with your...
ABC10

17 states weigh adopting California's electric car mandate

MINNEAPOLIS — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state's strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035. Under the Clean Air Act, states...
ABC10

Chance of California power outages up as heat wave worsens

CALIFORNIA, USA — California's chance of power outages will grow in the coming days, as the state prepares to enter the most brutal stretch yet of an ongoing heat wave, officials said Sunday. Energy demand is expected to outpace supply starting Monday evening, and predictions for Tuesday show the...
ABC10

Diablo Canyon: Nuke plant a step closer to staying open longer

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Diablo Canyon, California’s last nuclear power plant, moved a step closer today to remain open past its scheduled 2025 closure date. State lawmakers approved SB 846, which would keep the plant open for five more years, until 2030,...
ABC10

'It's frightening' | How extreme heat impacts people with disabilities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California and the western U.S. continues to experience extreme heat. According to the National Weather Service, parts of California could get hit with record-high temperatures over the Labor Day weekend, including the Greater Sacramento region. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency to temporarily increase...
ABC10

Sheriff: 2 dead in Siskiyou County Mill Fire | Evacuations, Maps, Updates

WEED, Calif. — Two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue. LaRue shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north of Weed, the rural Northern California community charred by one of California's latest wildfires. He did not immediately provide names or other details including age or gender of the two people who died.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Heat Wave Resources: From hourly forecast to Flex Alerts, we have you covered

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A late summer heat wave is gripping Northern California on Labor Day weekend and the days beyond, with temperatures hovering around 110 degrees for some parts of the valley Sunday through Wednesday. Get your latest forecast from ABC10; find a map and list of open cooling centers in Sacramento County (Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Rancho Cordova), San Joaquin County (Lodi, Stockton, Tracy), Stanislaus County (Modesto, Turlock, Ceres), Placer County, Yolo County, and more; information on Flex Alerts, keeping your home cool, and more on the signs of heat-related illnesses.
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
