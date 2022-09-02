ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: 6 Angelo State football players accused of attacking man during parking lot robbery

By Jeff Caldwell
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Documents filed in Tom Green County reveal new details about the arrest of six Angelo State football players for robbery this week.

According to affidavits filed by the Angelo State University Police Department, D’Koreion Hammond, Kameren Kirkwood, Roy Morris, Brenton Frizell, Stilton McKelvey and Michael Murphy were directly involved in an on-campus robbery on Monday, August 26, 2022.

Six ASU football players arrested for robbery

On-campus surveillance footage and additional footage provided by one of the defendants show Hammond, Morris and Frizell assaulting a man by “striking him in the head and upper torso with their closed fist and feet.” The footage also shows Frizell with some of the victim’s belongings in his possession.

Police say the assault and robbery happened in the lower academic parking lot, P-40, located at 2500 Dena Dr. Surveillance footage recorded ten minutes later shows Frizell, Murphy and Miller carrying those belongings at Texan Hall.

Murphy, Morris, Hammond, Kirkwood and Frizell were arrested on Wednesday, August 31st by university police. McKelvey was arrested by the San Angelo Police Department on Thursday, September 1st.

All six men were signed to the Angelo State football team in February of this year. According to university officials, all six men have been suspended.

