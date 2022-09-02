ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Extra police expected at high school football game after shooting threats

By Michael Seiden, WSB-TV
 3 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — High School football fans in Fulton County will see “increased security parameters” at Friday night’s game between Cedar Grove High School and Westlake High School after officials learned about threatening messages posted to social media.

A spokesperson for Fulton County Schools confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that as soon as the district learned about the threats, the school district’s police department and Westlake High School staff worked with DeKalb County school officials to address the them.

“DeKalb officials can provide information about steps taken to address the student discipline, but I can confirm they will not be allowed to participate in nor attend the game,” the district’s written statement read.

“Due to the threat, increased security parameters will be used for the game, including metal detectors, additional lighting and security personnel,” the statement confirmed. “Ticket sales will be limited to ensure only those with a ticket to the game are on campus. FCS had already implemented a clear bookbag policy for all sports events this year.”

DeKalb County school officials says the Cedar Grove High School principal sent a message to parents alerting them to reduced attendance, increased security and longer entry times due to police checkpoints.

While officials haven’t confirmed the specific threats, Channel 2 has spoken to several parents and teachers who reported that a student at Cedar Grove High School posted messages on Instagram, threatening to “shoot people at the game if Cedar Grove loses.”

Channel 2 is working to confirm if any arrests or charges have been filed against the student.

Friday night’s game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Westlake High School.

#Linus School Sports#Shooting#High School Football#Police#Westlake High School#Fulton County Schools#Channel 2 Action News#Fcs
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

