myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State men's hockey tickets for 2022-23 season on sale now
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tickets for the 2022-23 Ohio State men's hockey regular season home games are on sale. Single-game and group tickets are available as well as season and mini plans. The Buckeyes are scheduled to host 14 games in Value City Arena, with 11 Big Ten contests...
myfox28columbus.com
Ryan Day says Jaxon Smith-Njigba's injury is "not a long-term thing"
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said he hopes standout wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be back on the field Saturday against Arkansas State. Smith-Njigba left Saturday's game against Notre Dame early with a leg injury. While making an appearance on the Big Ten...
myfox28columbus.com
Seth Towns leaving Ohio State basketball team for health reasons
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State forward Seth Towns announced Sunday he will not play for the Buckeyes this season due to health reasons. "It comes with great sadness and faith that I must announce I am stepping away from Ohio State and Team 124, that I will not be playing this season," Towns said. "After a few setbacks this summer and some tough conversations with my coaches and medical personnel, it has become clear that my body is not in a position to endure a full Big Ten season."
myfox28columbus.com
Buckeyes Recap: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Football Fever analyst and former Buckeye Jay Richardson break down Ohio State vs. Notre Dame with the biggest moments with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco. The No.2 Ohio State defeated No. 5 Notre Dame 21 to 10 on Saturday, Sept. 3...
myfox28columbus.com
Julian Fleming a game-time decision, 3 players unavailable for Ohio State's season opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three Ohio State players will miss the team's season opener against Notre Dame. The Football Fever: Everything you need to know about the OSU-ND game. Wide receiver Julian Fleming is the team's only game-time decision. Fleming is in his third year with Ohio State and...
myfox28columbus.com
'Stuff the Puff Showdown' Oktoberfest preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Oktoberfest is almost here, celebrating 56 years of festivities. Oktoberfest executive director Carla Epler gives Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant, Jackie Orozco, and Karaline Cohen a preview of this year's Oktoberfest "Stuff the Puff Showdown" cream puff competition. Columbus Oktoberfest begins on Friday, Sept....
myfox28columbus.com
Buckeye legend Clark Kellogg supporting UNCF ahead of Walk for Education event
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — For nearly 40 years, the United Negro College Fund has held its biggest fundraising event with the Walk for Education. However, the last few years the event was moved virtually because of the pandemic. This year, the organization invites the event back in person and...
myfox28columbus.com
Canal Winchester Labor Day festival concludes Monday with parade
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 100th annual Canal Winchester Labor Day Festival is celebrating 100 years!. On Monday, September 5, the festival opens at 10:30 a.m. The Labor Day parade will take place at 1 p.m. In addition, Frank Squared will perform at 2:30 p.m. Over the weekend, the...
myfox28columbus.com
Shoppers out and about in Central Ohio on Labor Day instead of picnic at the pool
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On again, off again showers and storms on Labor Day caused some travelers to hit the road early since it wasn’t much of a day for picnics and boating. Labor Day had some looking for bargains at the malls. At the Tanger Outlets near...
myfox28columbus.com
Annual Quinceanera Fundraiser
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Celebrating Hispanic heritage month in style with an annual fundraiser that's empowering young women in Columbus. Proyecto Mariposas founder Yahaira Rose and former participant Gabby Antezana discuss the "Annual Quinceanera Fundraiser" with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant. Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco...
myfox28columbus.com
Rainy holiday: Heavy rain dampens Labor Day across Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monday's wet weather forced many people to cancel or adjust their Labor Day plans. Much of Central Ohio got drenched Monday with most areas receiving several inches of rain. Parts of Knox County received upwards of 5.5 inches of rain in the past 24 hours.
myfox28columbus.com
Gas prices in Columbus remain under $4 per gallon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national average price of gas continues to remain under $4. According to AAA, the national average is down 6 cents from one week ago. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.79. In Ohio, the average price of gas is $3.63...
myfox28columbus.com
Several Central Ohio counties under Flood Watch until Monday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Labor Day for Columbus residents will be off to a wet start. Several Central Ohio counties are under a flood watch until 11 p.m. Monday night. Heavy rain over the weekend saturated the ground and caused flooding in some parts of Columbus, including the Little Turtle community.
myfox28columbus.com
OSHP reports 4 fatal crashes over Labor Day holiday weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported four fatal traffic crashes over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Troopers arrested 405 drivers for OVI and issued 1,992 safety belt citations. In addition, 221 drug arrests were made and 94 felony apprehensions. Over 16,800 traffic enforcement stops were...
myfox28columbus.com
Protesters demand change Saturday after Donovan Lewis shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Protesters gathered for a second day to demand change after the fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis by a Columbus police officer. The protesters met at Goodale Park Saturday to march after gathering Friday near the headquarters of Columbus police. Lewis's mother and father joined protesters...
myfox28columbus.com
Non-stop flights from Columbus airports
Columbus' John Glenn International Airport offers a couple dozen non-stop flights every day, and a couple dozen more non-stop flights to various locations at least weekly. Delta, United and American are the major carriers offering travelers non-stop options to numerous cities, and discount carriers like Spirit, Allegiant and Frontier, among others, also fly out of CMH.
myfox28columbus.com
Body of missing man last seen at Scioto Audubon Metro Park recovered
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said the body of a man last seen running in a metro park Friday evening was recovered Saturday. Columbus police said Shawnreno Ricks, 52, was last seen at the Scioto Audubon Metro Park around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Police recovered his body from water in...
myfox28columbus.com
Person shot, killed near north Columbus Dairy Queen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was shot and killed near a Dairy Queen on the north side of Columbus, police say. Columbus police said they received a report of a shooting around 3:51 p.m. at a Dairy Queen in the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle. Officials said someone...
myfox28columbus.com
Man critically injured in shooting near Polaris
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Monday night near Polaris Fashion Place. Columbus police the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday on Polaris Parkway. Police said a man was playing with a gun and it went off. When asked if the shooting...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Urban League holds forum with city leaders following latest shooting by police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As members of the community are demanding answers following the fatal shooting death of Donovan Lewis by a Columbus officer, some city leaders like Mayor Andrew Ginther called for patience and time from the community. City leaders like Columbus Police chief Elaine Bryant, Congresswoman Joyce...
