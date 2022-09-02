Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Murder suspect dies in Choctaw Co. Jail
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - A man arrested in a Boswell murder earlier this year was found dead in his cell at the Choctaw County Jail, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Friday. According to the OSBI, Charles Gilliland, 64, was assaulted by two inmates Aug. 18 and hospitalized before...
News On 6
Murder Suspect Found Dead In Choctaw County Jail Cell
The OSBI investigating after an Oklahoma murder suspect was found dead in his cell at the Choctaw County jail. 64-year-old Charles Gilliland was recently assaulted by two inmates. Agents say his injuries were so severe, that he had to be flown to the hospital via helicopter. Gilliland's death comes just...
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Sept. 5, 2022
PUETZ, RANDALL LEE – STALKING. THOMPSON, JEREMIAH TREY – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; RECKLESS DRIVING. PENRICE, SHANEKA SHAUNTAE – CCC/CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750; CCC/MTAG-ASSAULT CAUSES BODLIY INJ. GRIMES, CELINA MARIE – MTR/POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G; MTR – POSS CS PG 3 < 28G. FISH, TRAVIS...
Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Drunk Driving With Grandchild In Truck
A 59-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of drunk driving with his grandchild in the truck at the time of his arrest, according to arrest reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper George Greenway reported stopping a Chevrolet Silverado around 7:51 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, for driving 63 in a 55 mile per hour speed zone on State Highway 11. Upon contact with the driver, Greenway reported smelling a strong alcohol odor emitting from inside the pickup and noticed two open containers in the passenger’s lap.
easttexasradio.com
Man Eludes Choctaw County Deputies During Chase
Choctaw County authorities are searching for a man who led officers on a chase in a stolen SUV. They identified the suspect as Jacob German. The pursuit began in Grant and went to Hamden in the vehicle he stole from Hugo. German bailed after driving into a wooded area and fled on foot.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Booking
Hopkins County arrested 49-year-old Shannon Foy Pearson on two outstanding warrants issued by Alabama. He’s charged with Burglary with three prior convictions and Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and a bond was not set on the burglary charge but was $50,000 on the drug charge.
Emory Man Accused Of Unlawful Disclosure Or Promotion Of Intimate Visual Material
A 29-year-old Emory man accused of unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was among 11 jailed this week on felony warrants, according to arrest and jail reports.. I-30 West Arrest. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Chief Investigator Corley Weatherford and Sgt. Richard Greer served Coby Clifton Wiebe with a...
Arkansas man dies in vehicle crash in Oklahoma
An Arkansas man died in a vehicle crash in McCurtain County, Okla., on Thursday.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Sep 1)
Paris Police arrested Mary Joyce Leeks, 39, of Paris, at her residence at 3:20 Wednesday afternoon on several outstanding warrants for her arrest, including two LCSO felony Probation violation warrants. Officers placed her in the city jail, awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail. Eric Donavan Steele. Eric Donavan Steele,...
newstalkkzrg.com
Accident claims life of Pittsburg man
A crash in Crawford County, Kansas, Wednesday night claimed the life of a 21-year-old man from Pittsburg. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident happened on S. 200th Street near the Atkinson Municipal Airport when Caden Anderson’s Chevy Tahoe went off the road, hit a culvert and overturned. Anderson...
KXII.com
High-speed chase leads to crash in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A high-speed chase in Bryan County ended when the driver crashed into a creek bed early Wednesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 33-year-old Colton Vickrey, of Midwest City, led officers on a chase at a high rate of speed down Prim Rose Lane, about one mile North of Utica.
blackchronicle.com
Choctaw Nation brings tech, boon to southeast Oklahoma | State
A normal person driving on State Highway 43 would not know that taking a dirt road peppered with cow patties would lead to a state-of-the-art drone flight command center located on 22,000 acres that contains ground radar sites, weather sensors, spotter towers, and other technology that help fly unmanned aircraft safely.
KTEN.com
Durant rodeo event benefits ailing bull rider
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Durant rodeo community came together on Sunday to lend a hand to one of their own. Former bull rider Travis Mauldin was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. A benefit rodeo was organized to raise money for his family. "He's probably got good insurance, but...
KXII.com
A non-profit in Cartwright is growing momentum
CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) -A non-profit in Cartwright is growing momentum. “There’s a great need in Bryan County right now, if you look around people are hungry,” said Dr. Randy Belcher, Founding Director of the Cartwright Community Resource and Event Center. After one of Cartwright’s Little Free Pantry’s was...
Texas Hog Hunter Drops Massive Boar on Nighttime Stalk
A hog hunter in North Texas killed the biggest pig he’s ever seen from a cornfield not far from the Oklahoma border. It took Dakota Landers two attempts and a little help from his friends, but he eventually dropped the 350-pound boar under the cover of darkness on Aug. 18.
