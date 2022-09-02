ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

George Siter
3d ago

Good reminder right before elections that if you keep Democrats in office your bills will continue to climb please use your head in November and save this country

delawarebusinessnow.com

My take: Task of watering ‘broadband deserts’ gets underway

An ambitious program to bring broadband internet to areas of the state is getting underway. Three of the four cable companies operating in Delaware will share in the nearly $45 million grant that is part of a $110 million program announced earlier, Fierce Telecom reported. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Lewes residents charged up over solar changes

A change in the way owners of solar systems are reimbursed for excess electricity pumped back into the electrical grid has jolted some Lewes homeowners. “Solar has been great. Everything I use is paid for,” said Jay Tomlinson, a Lewes resident who installed roof-top solar panels nine years ago.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Energize Delaware’s ZeMod Home wins national award

Delaware’s only Zero Energy modular home has won the Department of Energy’s Zero Energy Ready Home Award. The ZeMod is Energize Delaware’s Zero Energy program in partnership with Milford Housing Development Corporation, Beracah Homes Inc. and Vermont Energy Investment Corporation. ZeMod homes are designed to produce nearly...
DELAWARE STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces Immediate Authorization of New COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that state health officials have formally authorized new single-dose bivalent boosters for COVID-19 following approval by both the FDA and the CDC. As part of the state’s COVIDReady plan, Marylanders are encouraged to get this new shot for maximum protection against the virus and circulating Omicron variants. “This new bivalent booster shot […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces Launch of Applications for Maryland’s Global Gateway Program

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that applications for the new Maryland Global Gateway program are now available. At the World Economic Forum in Switzerland earlier this year, the governor announced an inaugural $2 million investment in this innovative program, which helps attract more international businesses and eases their transition into the U.S. market by connecting them with local […]
MARYLAND STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus payment up to $600 coming to Delaware residents

photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) If you are a residents of Delaware and you would like a few more dollars in your pocket, you're in luck. You will be receiving a tax rebate over the summer (or very soon). Individual filers will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly would receive $600. Delaware citizens who have submitted a personal income tax return for 2020 will receive the rebates.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Drought doing damage to Delaware’s corn, soy harvests

Relentless heat combined with little to no rain has dried up non-irrigated crops, forced early harvest, and lowered the levels of Blockhouse Pond in Lewes to the point where pipes have been exposed. The entire state of Delaware is in a drought, with some areas of Sussex County substantially drier than others. Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael Scuse said while Delaware’s aquifers are well stocked and they face different challenges than states out west, it’s important to be aware of drought impacts.
LEWES, DE

