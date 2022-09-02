Rams rookie Russ Yeast is changing jersey number to 21

With the roster being trimmed down from 90 to 53 players this summer, a whole bunch of jersey numbers became available. And so rookie safety Russ Yeast is making a switch from his original number choice.

He’ll be going from No. 43 to 21, which was most recently worn by cornerback Dont’e Deayon. Yeast wore No. 2 at Kansas State, but that number is worn by Troy Hill so it’s unavailable.

Yeast made the 53-man roster as a seventh-round rookie and while he may not get much playing time on defense initially, he’ll have a chance to contribute on special teams right away if active on game days.