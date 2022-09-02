Read full article on original website
Fire Rages Through Commercial Buildings in Boyle Heights
More than 180 Los Angeles city firefighters with an assist from the L.A. County Fire Department knocked down a major emergency blaze that burned at least five businesses in a one-story row of commercial units in the Boyle Heights area Monday and left four firefighters injured. The fire started around...
Brush Fire Kills Two People, Engulfs Structures in Hemet
A fast-moving brush fire erupted just east of Hemet Monday, killing two people, destroying several structures and prompting evacuation orders as firefighters battled the blaze in triple-digit heat. The Fairview Fire was reported at a little after 2 p.m. on Fairview Ave. and Bautista Road, and quickly grew to 700...
Firefighters Extricate Motorist From Sedan Wreckage In Irvine
Firefighters and paramedics extricated a motorist from a single-vehicle crash Monday in Irvine, authorities said. Crews were dispatched about 2 a.m. to the crash location off Warner Avenue, near the Eastern Transportation (261) Corridor, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. Paramedics rushed the motorist, the lone occupant inside the vehicle,...
Missing Rosamond Woman With Bipolar Disorder Found Safe
A 42-year-old woman suffering from bipolar disorder who went missing in Rosamond, an unincorporated community in Kern County near the Los Angeles County line, has been found safe Monday. Katherine Sandra Schunk, who is known to carry a pet rooster with her, was believed to be in the Lancaster area,...
Pilot Crashes Helicopter in Mount Baldy; Condition Unknown
A pilot was rushed to a hospital from a helicopter crash Sunday in Mount Baldy, authorities said. The condition of the pilot, the lone occupant inside the helicopter, was not immediately known, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. Firefighters and paramedics were sent to Mount Baldy and...
Officials Seeking Bear Shot With Arrow Near Arcadia
State wildlife officials asked for the public’s help Monday finding an injured bear who was shot with an arrow near Arcadia. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife wants to locate the animal, evaluate the bear’s condition and determine a plan of action. The bear might have been...
Body Found in Alley Near Windsor Hills
A man’s body was found Saturday in an alley in the View Park-Windsor Hills community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said. The incident was reported around 10:20 a.m. in an alley in the 3800 block of Crestway Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The...
Person in Wheelchair Killed by Vehicle on Jurupa Valley Road
A male in a wheelchair was killed early Monday when he was struck by a vehicle while in the middle of a Jurupa Valley road. The accident occurred at about 3:15 a.m. on Hall Avenue north of El Rio Avenue, according to Sgt. Javier Morando of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Gunmen in Rolls Royce Shoot, Kill Man Killed in Downtown Los Angeles
A man died early Tuesday morning when he was shot in the Downtown area of Los Angeles by suspects who left in a luxury automobile. The shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli. The...
Five People Hurt In Good Hope Crash
Five people were hurt Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Good Hope. The crash occurred just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Ellis Avenue and Burton Road, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department. It was unclear how many vehicles were involved and how the crash happened. The injured...
Argument At Engagement Party In Northridge Leads To Homicide
A man was shot to death during an argument with another man at a party in Northridge, and the suspect remains at large Monday, authorities said. The shooting was reported about 11 p.m. Sunday in the 19500 block of Parthenia Street, in the parking lot of a banquet hall where several hundred people were attending an engagement party, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Passenger Shot to Death Inside Vehicle Near Police Station Publicly ID’d
A Compton man was identified Tuesday as the victim of a shooting into a vehicle just blocks from a South Los Angeles police station. Khristian Phillips was the 26-year-old passenger in the vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m. Monday at Figueroa Street...
Heat Wave Persists Across Southland; Three Records Set Saturday
Punishing triple-digit heat continues to bear down on Southern California, with a fifth straight Flex Alert in effect Sunday urging residents to conserve electricity during peak hours. Excessive heat warnings remain in effect until at least 8 p.m. Tuesday for the mountains and the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San...
Orange County Boy Hit By Truck Taken Off Life Support
An 8-year-old boy seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle in Coto de Caza has been taken off life support, his parents announced. Bradley Rofer was passing the crosswalk at Coto de Caza Drive at about 7:25 a.m. Thursday when he was struck by a 1999 Ford F-150 going eastbound on Oso Parkway and turning left onto Coto de Caza, according to Officer Rafael Reynoso of the California Highway Patrol.
Pedestrian Killed in Hit-And-Run in Northridge; Suspect Sought
Police sought the public’s help Tuesday to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a pedestrian in Northridge. The man, about 60, was struck about 7:40 p.m. Monday on Nordhoff Street near Wilbur Avenue, and he died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information on his identity was not immediately available.
LA County Reports 5,055 COVID Cases, 29 Deaths
Los Angeles County Monday reported 5,055 new positive COVID-19 cases and 29 additional deaths since Saturday. The latest figures come as Los Angeles County’s public health director continues preaching caution against the spread of COVID-19 as holiday gatherings continue and an ongoing heat wave keeps many people indoors. “As...
Biker Killed in Crash With Semi-Truck on Freeway in Anaheim
A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash with a semi-truck Sunday on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim, authorities said. The crash occurred around 4:25 a.m. on the westbound freeway at the Lakeview Avenue off-ramp, the California Highway Patrol reported. It was not immediately known if the motorcyclist died...
Man Wounded in Long Beach Shooting
A man was wounded early Tuesday morning in a shooting in the Arlington area of western Long Beach and took himself to a hospital for treatment. The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. in the 3600 block of Santa Fe Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Brian Fritz. Officers...
