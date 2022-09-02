Read full article on original website
Related
thevillagereporter.com
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jude Armstrong (Wauseon)
The male Athlete of the Week is Wauseon football player Jude Armstrong. The Wauseon senior scored four touchdowns and snagged two interceptions, one of which he returned for score, in a 28-12 win over Napoleon. PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE...
thevillagereporter.com
Napoleon @ Wauseon Football
WAUSEON – Sometimes final stats don’t always tell the whole story and that could be said about Friday night’s Napoleon-Wauseon game at Harmon Field. Napoleon (0-3) topped Wauseon in first downs (19-11), rushing yards (130-68), total yards (242-218), and time of possession (29:04-18:47). All of that was...
thevillagereporter.com
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kate Thormeier (Bryan)
The female Athlete of the Week is Bryan cross country runner Kate Thormeier. Last Saturday at the Columbus Grove Invitational, Thormeier ran a 18:59 to place second overall and break the previous girls 5K school record of 19:30. PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A...
thevillagereporter.com
Lake @ Archbold Football
ARCHBOLD – After Lake (0-3) took a 14-10 lead early in the second quarter, the Bluestreaks answered with 28 straight points to take control on their way to a 52-28 win. Carson Dominique accounted for two touchdowns on the ground during that stretch and he also was on the receiving end of a 55-yard TD toss from Cade Brenner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thevillagereporter.com
Leslie Leininger (1946-2022)
Leslie Lee Leininger, age 76, of Wauseon, passed away on September 2, 2022 at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Leslie worked at Multicast Foundry for many years. Leslie was born on July 1, 1946 in Wauseon to the late Galen and Alta (Burkholder) Leininger. He later graduated from Pettisville High School.
thevillagereporter.com
Two Holes-In-One Recorded At Riverside Greens In Stryker
On August 27, 2022, Bret Sanderson from Paulding, Ohio aced the par 3, 180-yard, 14th hole at Riverside Greens G.C. in Stryker, Ohio. His club of choice was a 4/5 hybrid. Congratulations. On September 2, 2022, Larry Gorsuch of West Unity, Ohio aced the par 3 130 yard 14th hole...
thevillagereporter.com
Archbold/Evergreen @ Swanton Golf
SWANTON – Archbold had four golfers with rounds in the 30s as they started league play with wins over Swanton and Evergreen at Valleywood Golf Course. Swanton’s Ryan O’Shea was medalist with a -2 under par 34. At Valleywood. Archbold (151) – Charlie Jones 37, Cahle Roth...
thevillagereporter.com
Montpelier @ Edgerton Football
EDGERTON – The underdog Locos kept the game close until Edgerton quarterback Corey Everetts hit Kadyn Picillio on 59 and 41-yard scoring strikes in the second quarter as Edgerton pulled away for a 35-0 win. Everetts added two more touchdown passes and ran for a score as he had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thevillagereporter.com
Edgerton Marching Band & Football Cheerleaders
The Edgerton Marching Band and cheerleaders entertained the crowd during Edgerton’s win over Montpelier. View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.
thevillagereporter.com
Rusty Schlenk Leads Flag To Flag At Oakshade Raceway
WAUSEON, OH – The six-time Oakshade Raceway Late Model track champion, Rusty Schlenk, dominated a caution-free DIRTcar UMP Late Model feature event at Oakshade Raceway on Saturday night to earn his third feature win of the season. Schlenk, out of McClure, Ohio, started on the pole of the 25-lap...
thevillagereporter.com
FCCC Celebrates Fall Sports Spirit Day
2022 FALL SPORTS … Four County Career Center recently celebrated Fall Sports Spirit Day. 130 student athletes, cheerleaders, and band members from all 22 associate schools were recognized. Shown above are the students from Fulton County and below are students representing Williams County. The Career Center wishes all of its student athletes a successful fall sports season!
thevillagereporter.com
Sarah Sweet (1941-2022)
Sarah Jane Sweet, age 81, of Stryker, Ohio, passed away at 11:11 P.M. on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Defiance Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Defiance, Ohio, surrounded by her family, after an extended illness. She attended Stryker High School and worked as an inspector for Strydel in Stryker until...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thevillagereporter.com
Edgerton Class Of 1966 Holds Gathering
REUNION … The Edgerton Class of 1966 gathered on August 22, 2022, at the lake home of Shirley Snyder in Coldwater, MI. The afternoon was spent visiting, reminiscing, and enjoying the beautiful weather. Those in attendance were as follows: (Front) Shirley Grandey Snyder and Steve Walker. (Middle) Karen Jerger Pardee, Marilyn Stark Nes, Shirley Johnson Little, Ruth Sanders Walker, Paula Casebere Dockery and Karen Fugley Camo. (Back) Wayne Wilson, Scott Blue, Bob Witsaman, Ron Apt, Fred Kimpel and Keith Whitman. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
thevillagereporter.com
Harold Jaggers (1932-2022)
Harold L. Jaggers, age 90, of Edon, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Bryan Care & Rehabilitation Center. Harold worked for 24 years at Hayes-Albion and retired from Metal Forge. He was a US Army veteran who served during the Korean War. Harold was a n advisor...
thevillagereporter.com
Michael Sauder (1963-2022)
Michael E. Sauder, age 59, a lifelong resident of Archbold passed away unexpectedly on August 30, 2022. He was born on May 26, 1963 in Peoria, Illinois to Charles and Sandra Sauder. He married Pamela (Klopfenstein) on November 10, 1984. Before graduating from Archbold High School in the class of...
thevillagereporter.com
Gabriella Weaver Crowned Queen For Edgerton Homecoming
The Edgerton High School Fall 2022 Homecoming Ceremony took place before the football game on September 2, 2022. The ceremony began at 6:15. The final Queen Candidate, Miss Gabriella Weaver, was crowned Queen that evening. Gabby’s parents are Trevor and Amanda Weaver. She has two brothers, Elijah (19), and...
thevillagereporter.com
David Spiess (1957-2022)
David Blaine Spiess, 65 years old, of Lyons, born June 25, 1957 to the late Blaine Wilson Spiess and Helen (Dick) Spiess, passed away in his home suddenly on September 4, 2022. Dave as he liked to be called, had a passion for horses that ran deep in his family...
thevillagereporter.com
Edgerton Fall Homecoming Festivities
Students and the community enjoyed Edgerton Fall Homecoming activities prior to the football game on September 2nd, 2022. View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan Area Foundation Awards Final Scholarship Of Year
Congratulations to Patrolwoman Ashley Eberly with the Village of Edgerton Police Department on receiving the Robert F. Flightner Memorial Law Enforcement Scholarship. This annual scholarship is for the training and education of law enforcement officers in Williams County. Pictured is Ashley (left) accepting the scholarship from Bryan Area Foundation Scholarship...
thevillagereporter.com
Five Generations Of The Colon Family
FAMILY … Seated are Burdell (90 years of age) and Diane Colon (88). Standing left to right is Amanda (Moats) Wieland (39), Dakoda Moats (19) holding Saige Moats (10 days) and Kelly (Colon) Priester (61). Burdell and Diane are the parents of Kelly, Kelly is the mother of Amanda, Amanda is the mother of Dakoda and Dakoda is the father of Saige. Burdell and Diane have lived in West Unity their entire lives with Burdell owning a business and Diane formerly drove school bus for Hilltop until retirement. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
Comments / 0