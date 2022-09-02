ARCHBOLD – After Lake (0-3) took a 14-10 lead early in the second quarter, the Bluestreaks answered with 28 straight points to take control on their way to a 52-28 win. Carson Dominique accounted for two touchdowns on the ground during that stretch and he also was on the receiving end of a 55-yard TD toss from Cade Brenner.

ARCHBOLD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO